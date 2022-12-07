Former England batter Gary Ballance plans to restart his international career with Zimbabwe, after switching his allegiance back to the country of his birth.Ballance was released by Yorkshire this week at his own request, effectively paving the way for him to formally commit to signing a new deal with Zimbabwe Cricket.The 33-year-old previously represented them at under-19 level but, after moving to England to complete his schooling, went on to play 23 Tests and 16 ODIs for his adopted nation.He has not been seen in England colours since 2017, comfortably clearing the three-year buffer required to represent a different country,...

