Sporting News
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo result: Legendary former world champion proves too strong in exhibition bout
To go along with a busy weekend in the combat sports world, Manny Pacquiao returned to the ring for the first time since August 2021, securing the unanimous decision victory over DK Yoo in an exhibition bout. Held at the Korea International Exhibition Center, the 43-year-old proved far too strong...
Sporting News
Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez takes latest swipe at Portugal coach Fernando Santos after World Cup elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of winning a World Cup is over after Portugal were eliminated by Morocco in surprising fashion in a World Cup 2022 quarterfinal. Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is pointing the finger at the person she feels is responsible. Following the 1-0 knockout round loss, which saw Morocco become...
Sporting News
Where to watch England vs France in USA: Live stream and TV channel for World Cup 2022 quarterfinal
In the greatest test for either side so far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, England face France in a tantalizing quarterfinal. Kylian Mbappe has been as prolific in Qatar as competing nations feared he would be. He leads the race for the golden boot with five goals in four matches.
Sporting News
What time is Netherlands vs. Argentina in the USA today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
Argentina are targeting a fourth successive win and potential final-four clash with Brazil when they meet an in-form Netherlands side in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. After putting La Albiceleste ahead in their Round of 16 victory over Australia, captain Lionel Messi is one goal shy of Gabriel Batistuta's all-time record of 10 at the finals for the Copa America holders.
Sporting News
'My God' - Aguero furious with referee Lahoz 'attention-seeking' display in heated Argentina clash with Netherlands
Sergio Aguero has slammed referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz after his performance in Argentina's World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands. WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish referee managed the World Cup quarter-final game in a baffling manner, allowing it to descend into chaos at times as he handed out 14 yellow cards and saw multiple brawls break out. In extra time, BBC Sport pundit Martin Keown said: "I think the referee is losing the plot here."
Sporting News
Worst England World Cup eliminations: List of earliest times Three Lions crashed out after defeat vs France
It's not easy being an England fan at World Cups. Even the famous "It's Coming Home" song reminds them of "30 years of hurt." Since the song's release in 1996, another 26 years and six World Cups have rolled by without England glory. Not many of their misses have been near, either...
Million dollar baby: Parramatta star splashing the cash as he prepares to become the NRL's next millionaire but the question remains, which club will he play at?
Parramatta star Mitchell Moses has been flaunting his million-dollar lifestyle on social media, with his next contract set to be the biggest of his NRL career. The 28-year-old remains unsigned beyond next season with the Eels, and a number of rival clubs - including the Bulldogs and Tigers - rumoured to be chasing the halfback for 2024 and beyond.
Sporting News
Can Morocco win the World Cup? Odds, path to final for surprise team in Qatar 2022
Sensational Morocco have arguably been the story of the World Cup, combining canny collective defensive displays with coiled attacking and clinical finishing to reach the semifinals in style. Since their first finals in 1970, the underdogs in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final four had only one appearance in the...
Sporting News
What's missing for England to win the World Cup? Three Lions still can't win the big one despite talent and effort
This was supposed to be a new England, wasn’t it? Less fuss about WAGs, fewer gags when it counted most? More together, more dynamic, younger? So how did this end up like so many Three Lions misadventures of the past two decades?. England did not exit the 2022 FIFA...
Sporting News
AFL remove white shorts requirement for female players
The AFL has announced white shorts will be ditched as part of the on-field uniform policy for AFLW and other female players. Traditionally, white shorts have been worn by the away team in a match, but this rule has been changed to ease anxiety for players who are menstruating. Announced...
Gary Ballance set to relaunch international career with Zimbabwe
Former England batter Gary Ballance plans to restart his international career with Zimbabwe, after switching his allegiance back to the country of his birth.Ballance was released by Yorkshire this week at his own request, effectively paving the way for him to formally commit to signing a new deal with Zimbabwe Cricket.The 33-year-old previously represented them at under-19 level but, after moving to England to complete his schooling, went on to play 23 Tests and 16 ODIs for his adopted nation.He has not been seen in England colours since 2017, comfortably clearing the three-year buffer required to represent a different country,...
Sporting News
What channel is The Match on in 2022? How to watch Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth golf match
Let's leave this one to the professionals. Through the years, "The Match" has evolved from something of a serious exhibition to a little bit more of a sideshow featuring amateur golfers. With the latest iteration, the format shifts a bit back to the former. (Sorry, Patrick Mahomes.) It's a foursome...
Ben Duckett plays down ‘mystery’ of Abrar Ahmed after spinner’s stunning debut
Ben Duckett admitted England had “limited footage” of Abrar Ahmed ahead of the second Test but insisted he was not a “mystery spinner” after the 24-year-old claimed seven wickets on day one in Multan.Having been left out of the first Test in Rawalpindi, Abrar had a dream debut – finishing with figures of seven for 114, the 12th-best in a player’s maiden Test innings, as England were bowled out for 281.Pakistan finished the day on top after Babar Azam hit an elegant unbeaten 61 to guide the hosts to 107 for two in reply to England’s quick-scoring but short-lived innings.On...
Sporting News
Pepe: 'Unacceptable' that an Argentina referee oversaw Portugal's World Cup loss to Morocco
Pepe vented his anger after Portugal's World Cup exit, aiming much of his frustration at a referee he claims shouldn't have been appointed. WHAT HAPPENED? Morocco dumped Portugal out of the World Cup with a stunning 1-0 victory, making them the first ever African team to reach the semi-finals of the tournament. Portugal haven't left quietly though, with veteran centre-back Pepe voicing his displeasure with having Argentine referee Facundo Tello officiate the game, presumably given the sporting rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (though his reasoning was not immediately clear).
Sporting News
Melbourne Storm re-sign Tyran Wishart and Jonah Pezet until end of 2025 season
Tyran Wishart and Jonah Pezet will both remain at the Storm long-term, re-signing with the club until the end of the 2025 season. Following the long-term deals for their big names including Cameron Munster and Harry Grant, Melbourne are now looking towards the future and keeping some of their brightest young talents around.
Sporting News
When are the World Cup semifinals? Full details for Qatar 2022 final four clashes
The 2022 World Cup moves into its semi final stage, with two huge games on the horizon in Qatar. Croatia will be aiming to reach a second successive World Cup final, as they take on Lionel Messi's Argentina, with defending champions France up against tournament surprise package Morocco. The matches...
Sporting News
What channel is Croatia vs Brazil on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup quarterfinal game on TV
Croatia face a huge test in their push to reach a second successive World Cup final as they take on Brazil in Al Rayyan on Friday, December 9. The clash pits Croatia's experienced charges against a Brazil side aiming to reach a World Cup final for the first time since winning the competition in 2002.
