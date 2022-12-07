ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Tobacco companies now required to display signs at retail locations stating health effects of smoking

By Joseph Choi
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNzmw_0jaxMoFX00

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced this week that tobacco companies in the U.S. will now be required to set up signs in retail locations stating the health risks and effects of cigarettes, following through on a corrective measure issued as part of a lawsuit filed more than 20 years ago.

In 1999, the DOJ filed a lawsuit against several major tobacco companies, accusing them of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). The suit alleged that the tobacco companies had purposely misled the public on the risks of smoking for decades.

A federal judge in 2006 found the companies liable for the alleged RICO violations and ordered the defendants to issue corrective measures, stating that the companies were likely to continue violating RICO going forward without such orders.

However, the tobacco companies challenged this finding in court, delaying the implementation of the ordered measures. The initial decision was ultimately upheld and an agreement between the two parties was reached, with the corrective measures going into effect in 2017.

These corrective measures included issuing statements about the dangers of smoking tobacco in print, online and on major television networks in both English and Spanish.

The measure announced this week is the final remedy that has yet to be issued as part of this decades-long legal debacle. It affects the defendants in the case, including Altria, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company and four cigarette brands owned by ITG Brands LLC.

When reached for comment, a Reynolds Spokesperson said, “We firmly support raising public awareness of the harms of smoking cigarettes but these must respect the First Amendment protections that apply to all speakers, including manufacturers of tobacco products. We cannot comment further on pending litigation.”

Beginning on July 1, 2023, statements on the risks of smoking tobacco will be displayed on “eye-catching” signs at thousands of retail locations. As the DOJ noted in its announcement, roughly 200,000 retailers have merchandising agreements with the aforementioned tobacco companies allowing them to control how their cigarettes are displayed in-store.

The signs will include statements conveying the numerous diseases linked to tobacco, the estimated number of people who die from smoking as well as the addictive nature of cigarettes.

These signs are expected to stay up for two years, according to an agreement reached with tobacco retailers earlier in May.

“Cigarette companies misled the public for decades about the health risks of smoking and were ordered by a federal court to implement a series of corrective measures,” Brian Boynton, the principal deputy assistant attorney general, said in a statement.

“All of these measures have been implemented, except one—the display of corrective statements in retail stores that sell cigarettes. Today’s order requiring implementation of that remaining remedy is a major achievement that will educate American consumers and save lives,” Boynton added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 581

pam davis
3d ago

need get a life. if u gonna smoke you are gonna smoke and by now I think most everyone one knows the risk ....heck if you smoke you are a horrible person "labeled" that is. ..it's a choice just like everything else in life. ...

Reply(49)
144
Clarence Fye
3d ago

I used to smoke 1-2packs a day, I knew the risks the whole time they didn't make me quit. It wasn't until I got persistent chest pain when I breathe even when not smoking that i actually tried quiting. It took a few fails at quiting and I started smoking marijuana but I've not had a cigarette in almost a decade, still quiting cigarettes was hard and I wish anyone trying to quit the best.

Reply(60)
78
Al Bundy
3d ago

who doesn't know that smoking is bad for you? Do they think someone is going to see a sign and then not buy the cigarettes?

Reply(28)
98
Related
TheConversationAU

Banning menthol cigarettes and more health warnings are only the start. Australia could look to NZ for how to do tobacco control

This week’s announcement of a raft of new tobacco control measures – including banning menthol products and proposing health warnings on individual cigarettes – are important and welcome. We applaud Australian Health Minister Mark Butler’s aim to re-establish Australia as a global leader in tobacco control alongside fellow OECD nations, such as New Zealand and Canada. His announcement comes a decade after Australia implemented world-leading laws that required all tobacco products to be sold in plain packs. But there is still scope for more comprehensive action to reduce the burden smoking imposes on Australia and particularly on Australia’s Indigenous peoples. ...
HealthDay

Is a Ban on Menthols Enough to Thwart Big Tobacco?

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A proposed U.S. federal ban on menthol cigarettes doesn't go far enough and needs to include other menthol products, from pipe tobacco to cigarette tubes, researchers say. New evidence shows both the appeal and the addiction potential of these substitutes in adults who...
Medical News Today

Are there healthy alternatives to smoking cigarettes?

Smoking cigarettes can cause many health issues. Various alternatives to cigarettes are available, although some can also cause health problems. When a person smokes a cigarette, they inhale a variety of chemicals. These substances can cause serious health conditions, such as cancer and heart disease. states that tobacco smoke contains...
Popculture

Coca-Cola Issues Recall

You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
The Independent

Couple dies by suicide after DEA shuts down office of their chronic pain doctor in fentanyl panic

On 1 November, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency ordered Beverly Hills pain doctor David Bockoff to cease prescribing controlled substances like the powerful pain medication fentanyl, part of the agency’s crackdown on opioids.A week later, Danny Elliot, one of Dr Bockoff’s patients who relied on the pain medication to treat painful lifelong complications from an electrocution, was found dead by suicide along with his wife, Gretchen, the latest sign that people with chronic pain are struggling to find their place in the US health system as it battles the opioid crisis.“Found out today that the good ol’ DEA...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
BGR.com

This common pain relief drug causes people to take more risks, study says

Taking a common pain relief drug may be doing more than just relieving your pain. According to a study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience in 2020, acetaminophen, which is sold under brands like Tylenol and Panadol, may push people to take more risks than they normally would. The...
Benzinga

Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
CBS Detroit

Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants

(CNN) -- Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated "significantly higher" neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot. The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna's original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and...
William Davis

$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
findingfarina.com

3 of the Most Popular Cannabis Strains

Have you been curious about trying some cannabis? In 2021, the global cannabis seed market was estimated to be worth USD 1,445.05 million. The legalization of cannabis in the United States and other countries worldwide has led to a boom in the cannabis industry. Products such as oils, tinctures, edibles, and other products have risen over the past few years.
KFDM-TV

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
TheStreet

Cannabis News Week: Can Cannabis Prevent Covid Infections?

After decades of suppression, the medical benefits of cannabis are well known and are often used by advocates to push for more freedom for both recreational and medicinal users. But there are new studies being conducted constantly, and the medical community may just be scratching the surface of understanding the...
tobaccoreporter.com

Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
Gizmodo

A Soil Fungus That Causes Lung Infections Is Spreading Across the U.S.

An illness-causing fungus known as histoplasma is in the soil of nearly all U.S. states, a new study suggests. The researchers behind the work say doctors may be relying on outdated risk maps and therefore missing diagnoses of the infections, which can sometimes be deadly. The CDC claims that histoplasma,...
OHIO STATE
The Hill

The Hill

802K+
Followers
90K+
Post
571M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy