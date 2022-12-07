ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Mount Union's Regula Center to honor volunteerism

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago

The Ralph and Mary Regula Center for Public Service at University of Mount Union has announced its Regula Scholars event will take place March 23 at Alliance Country Club.

Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 16 for the Mary Regula Award for Volunteerism and the Ralph Regula Award for Public Service. Nomination forms can be found at mountunion.edu/regula-center.

At the event, organizers will share the work of the program’s students, and celebrate the Regula Scholars program.

Tickets for the luncheon are available, purchase deadline for the noon luncheon set for March 10. Tickets are $30 apiece.

Sponsors also are being sought for the program and for the overall program. Donors to the Regula Center for Public Service by Feb. 23 will receive tickets to the program.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

State approves nearly $34 million for construction of new North Canton middle school

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — North Canton City Schools will be receiving a big boost in its plans to construct a new middle school. On Thursday, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) approved $33.8 million in state funding for a new building to house grades 5-8 in North Canton. This will combine with another $57.6 million in local funding for a $91.4 million public construction project.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Norton High School in plowing contest

NORTON — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 4 Paint-the-Plow contest is back. The program encourages local groups and schools to showcase their artistic skills on one of ODOT’s snowplows. According to ODOT officials, 22 schools from Summit, as well as Stark, Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage and Trumbull counties, are participating in the contest this year. Participants in the Leader Publications coverage area include Norton and Cuyahoga Falls high schools and Lake Center Christian School in Hartville. Voting to determine which school’s artwork will win the contest continues through Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. at Facebook.com/ODOTD4.
NORTON, OH
WYTV.com

Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog

WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
WOOSTER, OH
WKYC

New football-themed indoor water park coming to Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Construction has started on a new football-themed water park that's coming to Canton's Hall of Fame Village. Officials estimate that the 147,000-square-foot attraction will take two years to build. It will be located next to the premium Hilton Tapestry Hotel. The new park will feature a...
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Piece of American history for sale in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Lustron Homes are so unique there are books dedicated to them, a locator to find other Lustron homes around the country, and an instruction manual, a piece of American history that’s half art and half science. “This is like what happens when little boys...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland.com

Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31

AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Bubbles exhibit to open Dec. 12

The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is opening a new bubbles exhibit Dec. 12. Presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, it invites young learners to discover the science of bubbles through hands-on exploration, according to a Dec. 7 press release. “It’s hard not to smile in...
CLEVELAND, OH
10TV

'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93

ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
ASHLAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Brecksville-Broadview Heights pupil arrested in relation to threat against other students

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A pupil in the Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District was arrested Wednesday (Dec. 8) after threatening other students. Information about the threat was sketchy this afternoon (Dec. 9). In a message sent earlier today to Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School parents, district officials said the pupil was arrested prior to the start of the school day Wednesday after they were alerted to the “potential” threat.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy