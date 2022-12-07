Mount Union's Regula Center to honor volunteerism

The Ralph and Mary Regula Center for Public Service at University of Mount Union has announced its Regula Scholars event will take place March 23 at Alliance Country Club.

Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 16 for the Mary Regula Award for Volunteerism and the Ralph Regula Award for Public Service. Nomination forms can be found at mountunion.edu/regula-center.

At the event, organizers will share the work of the program’s students, and celebrate the Regula Scholars program.

Tickets for the luncheon are available, purchase deadline for the noon luncheon set for March 10. Tickets are $30 apiece.

Sponsors also are being sought for the program and for the overall program. Donors to the Regula Center for Public Service by Feb. 23 will receive tickets to the program.