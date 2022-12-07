Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points, and previous ranking.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Hersey (3) 9-1 63 2
2. Benet (2) 5-2 62 1
3. Fremd (1) 9-0 60 4
4. Bolingbrook (1) 9-0 47 T6
5. Loyola 5-1 36 3
6. O'Fallon 7-1 30 T6
(tie) Kenwood 8-0 30 8
8. Normal Community 7-0 12 NR
9. Lyons 7-1 11 10
10. Geneva 6-2 9 9
Others receiving votes: Barrington 7. Lincoln Way West 6. Stevenson 3. York 2. Naperville North 2. Libertyville 2. Hononegah 2. Alton 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Nazareth (7) 6-1 70 1
2. Carmel 7-1 61 2
3. Peoria Notre Dame 8-0 49 3
4. Washington 6-0 46 5
5. Montini 6-1 40 4
6. Lincoln 9-0 30 8
(tie) Deerfield 9-0 30 7
8. Peoria Central 7-2 24 3
9. Galesburg 8-1 19 NR
10. Geneseo 6-1 9 6
Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 2. Highland 1. Hyde Park 1. Rochester 1. Rockford Boylan 1. Oak Forest 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (7) 8-1 79 1
2. Fieldcrest (1) 9-0 73 2
3. Stillman Valley 9-0 56 4
4. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) 8-2 54 3
5. Byron 6-0 40 T6
6. Teutopolis 5-1 38 5
7. Princeton 7-0 37 T6
8. Paris 7-0 21 8
9. Winnebago 6-1 10 NR
10. Canton 6-4 7 10
Others receiving votes: Althoff Catholic 5. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 5. Monmouth-Roseville 4. Sherrard 3. Hamilton County 2. Tolono Unity 2. Staunton 1. Knoxville 1. Peotone 1. Pana 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Galena (6) 8-0 78 1
2. Okawville (2) 6-0 73 2
3. Neoga 9-0 58 T4
4. Mendon Unity 8-1 53 3
5. Havana 9-0 51 T4
6. Tuscola 8-0 44 6
7. Effingham St. Anthony 9-0 34 7
8. Christopher 8-0 18 T9
9. Brimfield 7-2 10 T9
10. Orangeville 6-1 9 8
Others receiving votes: Altamont 5. Waterloo Gibault 4. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 1. Brown County 1. Carrollton 1.
———
