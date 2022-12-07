ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

News Channel 3-12

Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation

OXNARD, Calif.-A local family is looking for answers and trying to raise awareness about organ donations after losing a loved one. Ivoree Ann Venegas of Oxnard died after falling out of a moving pickup truck in Houston, Texas last month. She had been visiting her ex-boyfriend and was there to help him move his family members. The post Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Grace Fisher to Open Inclusive Arts Clubhouse at La Cumbre Plaza

In January 2023, La Cumbre Plaza will be home to a brand new “Inclusive Arts Clubhouse” where people of all abilities can enjoy creative pursuits such as art, dance and music, announced Grace Fisher at her foundation’s Winter Showcase benefit performance at the Granada on Friday night.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

751 Buena Vista Dr, Montecito, CA 93108

History, architecture, and pedigree coalesce at the iconic Casa De La Buena Vista. Designed by George Washington Smith in 1930 and with a beautiful Lutah Maria Riggs addition in 1933, this incredible estate embodies the soul of Montecito. Primely located in the Golden Quadrangle, the elegant home is set on 2 parcels with 4.76± acres of gently rolling grounds, ancient oaks, meandering paths, and views to the sea and the Santa Ynez mountains. A long, oak lined drive leads to the estate which has preserved much of the original lighting, tiles, windows, and other rare period details. Additional amenities include a n/s tennis court, pool/spa & cabana, grand terraces, pavilions, an attached 2/2 apartment, an ocean view cottage, an art studio with a kitchen and bath and two 3-car garages.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Maria Home Destroyed in Fire

Santa Maria Firefighters spotted a home burning in a field area early Saturday morning. At 3:16 a.m., Santa Barbara Maria firefighters in Engine 5 were returning to their station from another incident when they noticed a burning house in the distance. Santa Barbara County firefighters assisted in response to the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Coastal View

Carpinteria warming centers open Saturday, Sunday

Warming centers across Santa Barbara County will be open on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 – including in Carpinteria – ahead of this weekend's projected rain. The Carpinteria Veterans Hall, located at 941 Walnut Ave., and the Carpinteria Community Church, located at 1111 Vallecito Rd., will serve as warming centers on Saturday and Sunday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Get a Whiff of This

Cannabis critics had a chance this year to lend their noses to a controlled odor study at one of the many greenhouse “grows” that ring the seaside town of Carpinteria. Last August, Coastal Blooms Inc., a group of cannabis greenhouse operators, commissioned a 48-hour controlled study at Roadside Blooms, a four-acre operation at 3684 Via Real. They had equipped the greenhouses with carbon filters or “scrubbers” from the Netherlands, and they wanted to find out how well the scrubbers working to get rid of the stench of pot.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Historic Downtown Hacienda in Santa Barbara

While walking through the property for sale at 835 Laguna Street, it’s easy to daydream about the almost 200 years of history that this home has experienced. I was doing exactly that as I strolled the length of the covered brick veranda and admired the sun-dappled back courtyard. The thick adobe walls and hand-painted tiles carry the legacy of this masterpiece, conjuring up images of the lively fiestas it must have seen over the years.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Porch pirates target Oak Park neighborhood

OAK PARK, Calif. — A neighborhood in Oak Park is now on alert after a rash of package thefts hit the area. In one case, a young boy was captured on camera, running up to the front porch of several homes, taking their packages and running back to a getaway car that was driven by someone else.
OAK PARK, CA
Coastal View

Gaiety and gin at the Rincon Inn

During Prohibition, the Untouchables of Rincon Point were supposedly the bootleggers, not the crime-fighters. According to lore, the county line ran through the middle of the Rincon Inn’s restaurant. “When the Santa Barbara County Police arrived, we all rushed to the Ventura side of the house and thus couldn’t...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Six Vehicle Collision on Highway 154

Three people were injured in a six vehicle collision on Highway 154 near the entrace of Lake Cachuma. At 8:40 p.m. Friday, Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene just east of the entrance. Fire Captain Scott Safechuck reports there were a total of three patients with minor injuries,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Santa To The Sea Sunday Through Oxnard

Motorists to Expect Delays for the 2022 Santa to the Sea Half Marathon. The 15th annual Santa to the Sea Half Marathon is scheduled for this Sunday morning, December 11th. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. in front of Santa on Ventura Boulevard and travels through the City of Oxnard where it ends at the Marine Emporium Landing located at 3600 South Harbor Boulevard.
OXNARD, CA
Noozhawk

Montecito Firefighters Rescue Dog from Creek

A dog stuck in a creek — instead of a cat trapped in a tree — had to be rescued by Montecito firefighters Saturday. At 10:30 a.m., personnel from the Montecito Fire Protection District were dispatched to San Ysidro Creek to help man’s best friend. The 14-year-old...
MONTECITO, CA
onscene.tv

Pursuit From Ventura Ends In Downtown LA | Los Angeles

12.05.2022 | 10:30 PM | LOS ANGELES – A long pursuit from Ventura County ended on the 7th St Bridge. The vehicle is believed to be stolen. The pursuit started in Ventura County and travelled through Los Angeles, into Orange County, and back into Los Angeles. Five suspects were detained. Ages are not confirmed, however, it appears several may be juveniles. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

City Of Santa Clarita Annexes Tesoro Del Valle

The City of Santa Clarita welcomed the Tesoro Del Valle community as the newest area annexed into the City.  In the coming weeks, residents are expected to see new City street signs being installed throughout the area.  The annexation, which was effective Nov. 14, 2022, brings in neighborhoods, open space and trails located north of ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kvta.com

A Wet Weekend Is In Store For Ventura County

The greatest chance for measurable rain is Saturday night through Sunday afternoon, although we could see lighter rain before and after that period. They are forecasting 1-2 inches on the coast and valleys, with 2-5 inches in the foothills and mountains. And they say at times that rain could come...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

