Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation
OXNARD, Calif.-A local family is looking for answers and trying to raise awareness about organ donations after losing a loved one. Ivoree Ann Venegas of Oxnard died after falling out of a moving pickup truck in Houston, Texas last month. She had been visiting her ex-boyfriend and was there to help him move his family members. The post Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Grace Fisher to Open Inclusive Arts Clubhouse at La Cumbre Plaza
In January 2023, La Cumbre Plaza will be home to a brand new “Inclusive Arts Clubhouse” where people of all abilities can enjoy creative pursuits such as art, dance and music, announced Grace Fisher at her foundation’s Winter Showcase benefit performance at the Granada on Friday night.
Noozhawk
751 Buena Vista Dr, Montecito, CA 93108
History, architecture, and pedigree coalesce at the iconic Casa De La Buena Vista. Designed by George Washington Smith in 1930 and with a beautiful Lutah Maria Riggs addition in 1933, this incredible estate embodies the soul of Montecito. Primely located in the Golden Quadrangle, the elegant home is set on 2 parcels with 4.76± acres of gently rolling grounds, ancient oaks, meandering paths, and views to the sea and the Santa Ynez mountains. A long, oak lined drive leads to the estate which has preserved much of the original lighting, tiles, windows, and other rare period details. Additional amenities include a n/s tennis court, pool/spa & cabana, grand terraces, pavilions, an attached 2/2 apartment, an ocean view cottage, an art studio with a kitchen and bath and two 3-car garages.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Maria Home Destroyed in Fire
Santa Maria Firefighters spotted a home burning in a field area early Saturday morning. At 3:16 a.m., Santa Barbara Maria firefighters in Engine 5 were returning to their station from another incident when they noticed a burning house in the distance. Santa Barbara County firefighters assisted in response to the...
Coastal View
Carpinteria warming centers open Saturday, Sunday
Warming centers across Santa Barbara County will be open on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 – including in Carpinteria – ahead of this weekend's projected rain. The Carpinteria Veterans Hall, located at 941 Walnut Ave., and the Carpinteria Community Church, located at 1111 Vallecito Rd., will serve as warming centers on Saturday and Sunday.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Channel Islands and Campus Point Marine Reserves Recognized
Two marine protected areas off Santa Barbara — Campus Point and the Channel Islands — were among the five noted to be standouts in a new review by Environment California and Azul, research and policy groups for the marine environment. At Campus Point, a piece of the UC...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Get a Whiff of This
Cannabis critics had a chance this year to lend their noses to a controlled odor study at one of the many greenhouse “grows” that ring the seaside town of Carpinteria. Last August, Coastal Blooms Inc., a group of cannabis greenhouse operators, commissioned a 48-hour controlled study at Roadside Blooms, a four-acre operation at 3684 Via Real. They had equipped the greenhouses with carbon filters or “scrubbers” from the Netherlands, and they wanted to find out how well the scrubbers working to get rid of the stench of pot.
Santa Barbara Independent
Historic Downtown Hacienda in Santa Barbara
While walking through the property for sale at 835 Laguna Street, it’s easy to daydream about the almost 200 years of history that this home has experienced. I was doing exactly that as I strolled the length of the covered brick veranda and admired the sun-dappled back courtyard. The thick adobe walls and hand-painted tiles carry the legacy of this masterpiece, conjuring up images of the lively fiestas it must have seen over the years.
spectrumnews1.com
Porch pirates target Oak Park neighborhood
OAK PARK, Calif. — A neighborhood in Oak Park is now on alert after a rash of package thefts hit the area. In one case, a young boy was captured on camera, running up to the front porch of several homes, taking their packages and running back to a getaway car that was driven by someone else.
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara to Pay $225,000 to Settle Flightline Restaurant Dispute
The City of Santa Barbara has agreed to pay $225,000 to settle the controversial dispute over the Flightline Restaurant at the Santa Barbara Airport. The city will pay the money to avoid going to a jury trial. “The city reached a global settlement, which represented the anticipated cost of a...
Coastal View
Gaiety and gin at the Rincon Inn
During Prohibition, the Untouchables of Rincon Point were supposedly the bootleggers, not the crime-fighters. According to lore, the county line ran through the middle of the Rincon Inn’s restaurant. “When the Santa Barbara County Police arrived, we all rushed to the Ventura side of the house and thus couldn’t...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Strangers Come Together in Harrowing, Fiery Rescue on Highway 154
More than 2½ years in development, Noozhawk’s transition to the Newspack web publishing platform went more smoothly than we had anticipated. There were hiccups; there always are. But we’ve already worked through most of the list of things we discovered after our Dec. 7 launch and expect to have the rest cleaned up by early next week.
kclu.org
Say "Hi!" to a historic Santa Barbara County restaurant sign being unveiled after being relocated
It’s a more than half-century old slice of the past on the Central Coast which will once again be lighting up a community with smiles. For decades, a sign invited hungry diners in Lompoc to come eat by using three simple words: Hi! Let’s Eat. "The original sign...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Six Vehicle Collision on Highway 154
Three people were injured in a six vehicle collision on Highway 154 near the entrace of Lake Cachuma. At 8:40 p.m. Friday, Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene just east of the entrance. Fire Captain Scott Safechuck reports there were a total of three patients with minor injuries,...
kvta.com
Santa To The Sea Sunday Through Oxnard
Motorists to Expect Delays for the 2022 Santa to the Sea Half Marathon. The 15th annual Santa to the Sea Half Marathon is scheduled for this Sunday morning, December 11th. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. in front of Santa on Ventura Boulevard and travels through the City of Oxnard where it ends at the Marine Emporium Landing located at 3600 South Harbor Boulevard.
Noozhawk
Montecito Firefighters Rescue Dog from Creek
A dog stuck in a creek — instead of a cat trapped in a tree — had to be rescued by Montecito firefighters Saturday. At 10:30 a.m., personnel from the Montecito Fire Protection District were dispatched to San Ysidro Creek to help man’s best friend. The 14-year-old...
onscene.tv
Pursuit From Ventura Ends In Downtown LA | Los Angeles
12.05.2022 | 10:30 PM | LOS ANGELES – A long pursuit from Ventura County ended on the 7th St Bridge. The vehicle is believed to be stolen. The pursuit started in Ventura County and travelled through Los Angeles, into Orange County, and back into Los Angeles. Five suspects were detained. Ages are not confirmed, however, it appears several may be juveniles. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
City Of Santa Clarita Annexes Tesoro Del Valle
The City of Santa Clarita welcomed the Tesoro Del Valle community as the newest area annexed into the City. In the coming weeks, residents are expected to see new City street signs being installed throughout the area. The annexation, which was effective Nov. 14, 2022, brings in neighborhoods, open space and trails located north of ...
kvta.com
A Wet Weekend Is In Store For Ventura County
The greatest chance for measurable rain is Saturday night through Sunday afternoon, although we could see lighter rain before and after that period. They are forecasting 1-2 inches on the coast and valleys, with 2-5 inches in the foothills and mountains. And they say at times that rain could come...
