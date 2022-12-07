Read full article on original website
beachconnection.net
When Marshfield and Empire Became Coos Bay: Votes That Changed S. Oregon Coast History
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – What's in a name in Coos Bay, on the south Oregon coast? Well, that's a bulging story for that area, to be sure. A few twists and turns later, plus nearly a century, and you have this still-emerging hotspot. (Coos Bay-area photo copyright Manuela Durson, used by strict permission to Oregon Coast Beach Connection only - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
KCBY
Take a Bite Out of Hungers makes its final stop in North Bend December 13
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Take a Bite Out of Hunger makes its final stop in North Bend on December 13. We'll be at the Bi-Mart on Newmark Street where we'll accept your non-perishable food items for families in need. For this holiday season, we're asking for foods like canned...
KCBY
Star of Hope and community fill Giving Tree wishes
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Star of Hope and Banner Bank want residents of North Bend and surrounding communities to take an ornament from their Giving Tree. The Tree is aimed at making sure Star of Hope clients, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, get their Christmas wish each year.
oregontoday.net
Missing Coos Bay Woman Found, Dec. 8
A Coos Bay woman reported missing November sixth has been located deceased near her wrecked vehicle over a cliff on the Cape Arago Hwy., Sunday, Dec. 4. According to reports, 45-year old Wendy Haumea Smith’s eastbound Honda Civic left the two-lane highway at milepost 12.9 and plummeted down a 100-foot cliff before coming to rest against a tree. She apparently survived the crash, moved some belongings a short distance from the vehicle, but then passed away.
Woman dies after driving off Southern Oregon oceanside highway, down cliff, police say
A woman who apparently drove off a 100-foot embankment at Cape Arago State Park in Coos County was found dead Sunday by Oregon State Police, but police don’t know when she crashed. About 11 a.m. Sunday, OSP responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Oregon 540,...
KCBY
Coos County Economic Outlook Forum shows positive trends
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The 30th annual Economic Outlook Forum got underway at the Mill Casino Friday morning. The event hosted by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce takes a detailed look at Coos County's economic trends while forecasting what's to come for the area. Guy Tauer of the...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER DINNER DISPUTE LEADS TO STABBING
A Roseburg man was jailed after a dinner dispute on Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:30 p.m. two people were arguing over dinner in the 200 block of Club Avenue, just north of Roseburg. The suspect did not like that the victim was touching his food. He said he wanted to move the victim’s hand but ended up stabbing her with a fork.
kqennewsradio.com
STEAK DINNER LEADS TO JAIL
A steak dinner led to a Roseburg man being sent to jail early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 3:00 a.m. the 37-year old was taken into custody after he allegedly went into Denny’s Restaurant in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue and ordered a T-bone steak meal without having the money to pay for it.
kqennewsradio.com
VEHICLE SHEERS OFF POWER POLE, CAUSES OTHER DAMAGE
A vehicle sheered off a power pole and caused other damage during an accident Wednesday night. An Oregon State Police report said just before 10:30 p.m. a sedan was traveling eastbound on Highway 42 in the Camas Valley area. It left the eastbound lane, crossed the westbound lane, and left the roadway off the west lane’s shoulder. It impacted the first power pole which fell on a chain link fence and pulled down an adjoining pole on the fence as well.
kpic
Woman reported missing Nov. 6 in Coos County found deceased near crash site
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A woman reported missing in early November has been located deceased, Oregon State Police reported. Around 11 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 4), OSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 540 near milepost 12.9 in Coos County. According to an Oregon State Police press release:. The...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED COUNTERFEITING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was cited following alleged counterfeiting, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 12:30 p.m. an officer contacted the 26-year old after a caller said the suspect was trying to pass 3 counterfeit $20 bills at a business in the 2500 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Officers recovered the bills from the business and confirmed that they were counterfeit through a local bank. During the officer’s contact with the suspect, he claimed that he got the money from a website he learned about through an application on his phone.
oregontoday.net
Lane Co. Homicide, Wacker Rd., Dec. 9
Lane County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the deceased male found in the woods near Wacker Point Rd. on 11/20/22 died as the result of homicide. He has been identified as 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome. Investigators are asking that anyone who was in the area of Wacker Point Rd. off of Hwy. 126 (Also known as the BLM 17-7-22 Rd.) on or between Friday 11/18/22 and Sunday 11/20/22 contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives can be reached at 541-682-4150 opt. 1 or by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
KTVL
TRAFFIC UPDATE: SR-89 reopens between McCloud and Azalea after big rig spinouts
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, DEC. 8, 8:55 PM:. Caltrans District 2 confirmed State Route 89 has returned to normal between Interstate 5, in Azalea, and McCloud after multiple big rig spinouts. Scroll down to view breaking report. -- BREAKING, DEC. 8, 5 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE
A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged strangulation following an alleged disturbance on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 11:00 a.m. officers contacted the suspect in the 1800 block of Southeast Giles Street. Officers learned the 26-year old had allegedly chocked the victim while she was lying on the ground in the garage. The victim claimed that she couldn’t breathe or scream for help when he had his hand on her throat and was afraid for her life.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 4:00 A.M. SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect through 4:00 a.m. Saturday for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes the central portion and eastern...
KCBY
Sheriff's Office: Man found in woods near Noti died by homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man found dead in the woods near Noti and say his death was the result of homicide. 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome was found near Wacker Point Road on November 20, 2022. "Investigators...
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT THURSDAY ABOVE 2,000 FEET
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Thursday from 10:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m. above 2,000 feet for most of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford said snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected with 6 inches possible above 4,000 feet. The Advisory area...
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES THROUGH 10:00 P.M. THURSDAY
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Thursday through 10:00 p.m. above 2,000 feet for most of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford said snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches are expected with up to 10 inches possible above 4,000 feet. The Advisory area includes...
kezi.com
LCSO investigating body found in woods as homicide
NOTI, Ore. -- After an investigation, The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they have confirmed that a man found dead in the forest near Wacker Point Road died as a result of a homicide, and they are expanding their investigation. According to the LCSO, on November 20 deputies responded...
