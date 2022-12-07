ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

‘What Planet Can I Blame for This?’ Your Guide to Astrology & the Vibes for December 2022

By Brianne Hogan
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S5Ssv_0jaxMHJg00

It’s the most wonderful time of year! December starts off with the optimistic and adventurous spirit of Sagittarius, which is perfect as we set off to holiday gatherings and experience general merriment during this festive season. “Sagittarius season will keep us warm with excitement and adventure throughout the first three weeks of December,” astrologer Liz Simmons tells SheKnows. “Expect to feel extroverted and passionate throughout these three weeks thanks to the solar Sagittarius energy. Sagittarius season is a jubilant time , there is this ever-expanding anticipation to reach new horizons and explore new opportunities. So, this could be the perfect time to jump in with any last-minute 2022 goals or intentions!”

Then we close out the month (and year) with the stability and the tradition-loving vibe of Capricorn once the Sun enters the sea goat’s sign on December 21. “It’s no surprise that Capricorn season comes at the end of one year and the beginning of the next since it rounds out a year of maturation while guiding us into a more thoughtful new year,” Simmons says. “We may feel more reflective during this time since Capricorn season will encourage us to consider what we have achieved this year and where we may have accidentally curtailed our progress.”

Simmons says we might feel more serious at the end of 2022, but it’s also a great time to reflect on how far you have come and start setting intentions or goals that you want to be responsible for fulfilling throughout 2023.

Here’s what else the stars have in store for you in December.

Tap into your intuition but also use logic

Neptune, the planet of spirituality and intuition, goes direct in Pisces on December 3. According to Simmons, when Neptune went retrograde in Pisces at the end of June, it was the time to break through illusion, confusion, poor coping mechanisms, fantasy, and a lack of boundaries. However, once Neptune is direct in Pisces, the former feelings of clarity and discernment from the retrograde period may begin to evade us if we are not careful.

“Now that Neptune is direct, it is up to us to maintain this intuitive and spiritual discernment that we gained from the retrograde period,” Simmons says. “Part of that is not falling back into old habits or perspectives that do not help us stay grounded in reality. It’s important to fantasize and have hope, but don’t forget to take the rose-colored glasses off to check back in with your reality. Integrate your discernment, intuitive understandings, and realizations from the retrograde as Neptune stations direct. By doing so, you may feel more enlightened and in touch with your world.”

Take the lead in conversations

Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Capricorn on December 6. Since Capricorn is Saturn-ruled, Simmons says that means our communication will be more serious and purposeful.

Conversations will become more purposeful, responsible, and even dry,” Simmons explains. “Saturn’s influence could even accidentally Mercury’s conversation skills or thinking process as well! Mercury in Capricorn is a thoughtful, driven transit. The cardinal quality of Capricorn will encourage Mercury to speak up, take the lead in conversation, or act on an idea.”

Additionally, adds Simmons, the feminine aspect of Capricorn will help us be passive, intuitive, and careful in conversation. Moreover, the quality of our conversations will deepen and mature.

Keep your intentions light and fun

We’ve got a full moon in Gemini on December 7th. Simmons says this full moon in the sign of the twins will address the events from the last six months while bringing this lunar chapter to an end.

“At this time, it would be best to focus on how much you have improved your mental processing, what you may have learned from exploring your curiosities, what has transpired in conversation, and even how divergent you may have been at times,” she explains.

It might also be an insightful period to analyze any superficial, two-faced connections in your life as well as a time to work on your communication and thought process, especially if you were trying to become more flexible in your approach.

Moving forward, Simmons recommends using this lunation to set the intention to keep your banter light, fun, and mutable. “The full moon could assist with setting the intention to keep some information at bay, especially if you are engaging in a conversation for the sake of learning something new. It could even be a great lunation to set the intention to widen your social network to include easygoing relationships.”

Make the first move in love

Venus, the planet of love, enters sure-and-steady Capricorn on December 9th. While the seriousness of the sea-goat might mean there’s less whimsy in the air, that doesn’t mean your love life will suffer. On the contrary, says Simmons, singles and couples will experience a serious phase in their love life

“Capricorn can encourage Venus to take a stance in love, allowing us a chance to initiate something,” she says. “Singles can use this to initiate a first date, first text, or DTR talk with a lover. Couples could use this energy to propose something new within the relationship.”

According to Simmons, the feminine aspect of Capricorn will allow Venus to be more intuitive, which can help us assess all of the pertinent details in our love life before taking action. Additionally, the earthy aspect of Capricorn can enhance Venus’s stability and rationality.

“So, singles could use this to propose a more mature arrangement while couples will feel more mature with moving forward with their partner,” she says. “Since Venus in Capricorn is all about tradition, this could be a fantastic time to create a new tradition with a partner or to introduce structure to your dating life. Either way, Venus in Capricorn is the perfect transit to keep the future in mind as you build toward something with your partner or love interest.”

Set the intention for your new year

A beautiful new moon — and the final one of 2022 — in Capricorn happens on December 23, which is perfect for our 2023 goals.

Since this new moon will unfold over the course of six months, it will come to a culmination or conclusion around the midpoint of 2023. With this in mind, you can use the new moon in Capricorn to set goals for not only the next six months but for the whole year,” Simmons explains. “Use the full moon in Capricorn as your checkpoint with said goals in six months. In true Capricorn fashion, set realistic, attainable goals that could positively influence our long-term endeavors, career, and reputation.” Simmons recommends creating a plan or a vision board to manifest your dreams in a tangible way.

Don’t expect your holiday plans to go smoothly

Get ready to blame Mercury retrograde for everything. That pesky little planet, which rules our travel and technology, will go retrograde on December 29.

“Mercury retrograde is notorious for messing up travel plans, conversations, and commitments. Given that this is occurring right around the holidays and NYE, it would be best to triple-check all details before taking off,” Simmons recommends. “Make sure you have the correct address before going to a friend’s NYE party and keep an eye on your gate at the airport to avoid missing your flight. Don’t be surprised if you receive some late presents from the holidays, or if you even receive duplicates of the same gift! If you are bringing something with you to a party or trip, make sure to remember what you need to pack. Either put it aside or set reminders so that you don’t forget. Re-read texts and emails.” No matter what,  try to find the silver lining in mix-ups or miscommunication. After all, everyone can appreciate a little holiday cheer.

Before you go, check out the mental health apps we love and swear by:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7GL7_0jaxMHJg00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Your December Horoscope Is Here

As hard as it is to believe, the final month of 2022 has arrived, and with it, all the busyness and merriment of the holiday season. From reveling in festive get-togethers with friends and beloved family traditions to scrambling to hit deadlines and tie up any and all possible loose ends before the end of the year, December is arguably one of the most chaotic — but also completely magical — months of the year. And you can most certainly thank the month’s astrological co-hosts — joyful Sagittarius and hardworking Capricorn — for that vibe.
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Dec. 10, 2022

The first full day of Venus in Capricorn features adjustments of power in the realm of romance, professional relationships and more. Pointed questions will be posed. Questions like “Who is in charge?” And more importantly, “Who is ACTUALLY in charge?” Note that true authority can be held by unlikely candidates such as small children or pets.
TODAY.com

December 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign

We made it to the end of 2022! The last month of the year has many cosmic changes and challenges coming our way. Before getting into individual horoscopes, let's take a peek at cosmic happenings and planetary movements. Illusive Neptune, who’s been retrograde in Pisces since June 28 turns direct...
Elite Daily

The December 2022 Full Cold Moon Will Affect 4 Zodiac Signs Most

2023 is within reach, but your to-do list is never-ending. The good thing is, Sagittarius season is in full bloom, bringing excitement, adventure, and plenty of shopping to lighten the mood. The sky is the limit when it comes to the knowledge and philosophical truths you can uncover now, and the December 2022 full Cold Moon is certain to light the way (despite its somewhat dark name), especially for the four zodiac signs most affected by it.
brytfmonline.com

Four zodiac signs find it difficult to maintain friendships

TheSome people manage to make friends in just a few minutes, while others face a lot of difficulties and when they finally do, they cannot maintain the friendships. Are we talking about you then your tag is probably on this list shared on the Entertainment Times portal. Aries (March 21...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable

Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed.  Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
Elite Daily

Your December 2022 Horoscope Is Full of Hope For All Zodiac Signs

There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, despite whether you choose to celebrate. This is all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius, making your December 2022 monthly horoscope all the more celebratory. Shortly after the month begins, otherworldly Neptune — the planet of compassion, dreams,...
New York Post

What to expect – good and bad – for your zodiac sign in December 2022

The end of 2022 is upon us! Did the year bring you everything that you’ve wished for? December will bring even more peculiar energy to navigate. As we march to the conclusion of our journeys this year, we will feel deeply reflective and nostalgic. Life will be especially sluggish in December, as the planets switch directions and cause us to slow down. However, this pace could be enjoyable for us as we could have time to enjoy interactions with family and friends, rather than an overly booked or chaotic schedule. Let’s get adventurous! As the sun becomes ignited within the realm of...
Well+Good

Astrologically Speaking, 2023 Is Going To Be an Intense Time of Change—Here’s What’s in Store for Your Sign Next Year

Survey the astrological landscape for 2023, and one thing is clear: The year's transits have the potential to spark major progress—but as all good things go, it probably won’t come easily. We can primarily thank Pluto, the planet of transformation, for the societal change of pace. It will shift into Aquarius on March 23, marking its first time in the sign since the 18th century. (!) This once-in-a-lifetime transit, coupled with a few other cosmic biggies, will define the astrological vibe for the year to come and shape our 2023 horoscopes, says astrologer Stephanie Campos.
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Riding an Emotional Rollercoaster All Week Long—Here’s Why

Three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 28 to December 4, but it’s important to look on the bright side. Easier said than done, but nothing is set in stone. If it feels like you’re taking a couple of steps forward, and twice the amount back, remember there is magic in divine intervention. Applying more pressure onto yourself creates more stress, so consider this your cosmic cue to pause, and allow the energies to flow as they should. As if you needed more encouragement as to why it’s important to remain present, Mars is the planet of action...
Maine Campus

Horoscopes for the week of Dec 5 to 10, 2022

Campus & Community,Culture,Horoscopes,Horoscopes,Opinion |. Aries (March 21 to April 20) As you go into the coming week, now is a good time to think about yourself. Focus on self care and don’t feel obligated to change yourself for others. You may feel at odds with the world around your inner peace.
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Fantasizing About Someone You Barely Know

Your love horoscope for the week of December 12 to 18 is a reminder that it’s hard to understand what you want in love when you’re still questioning who you really are. Spend time getting to know yourself and identifying the difference between what you truly want and what you *think* you want. Fleeting feelings are subject to change! Mists of confusion could obscure your individual spark as the larger-than-life sun in Sagittarius squares off with disorienting Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. This may make it more difficult to bask in the glory of someone else’s happiness, as it may feel...
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 12/09/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): First you were invited, then you weren't, and now you're being summoned again. Clearly someone's been battling a huge case of nerves about the prospect of meeting you. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): No sooner do you close the door on one person...
StyleCaster

Deck the Halls! These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Holiday Season of All—Here’s Why

Jingle bells, magic spells, astrology leads the way! It may be the most wonderful time of year, but the planets aren’t planning to take a holiday from impacting your life. If you’re wondering which zodiac signs will have the best holiday season of 2022, you’re probably already feeling concerned about receiving a lump of coal. Don’t worry—if you’re a Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn or Pisces, you’re definitely not on the naughty list this year. The holiday season of astrology always begins on 11/1 and ends on 1/11. As soon as you process the spiritual reflection of Samhain—aka Halloween—you move onward toward the...
StyleCaster

Sagittarius—Your December Horoscope Says You Were Born to Be Wild & It’s Time to Break Free

Prepare to feel like a caged lion that breaks free from its chains, because your Sagittarius horoscope for December 2022 wants to remember who you are. The sun is in Sagittarius, activating your first house of the self and unleashing all your raw, unfiltered power. If there was ever a time to remove the lid, it’s now! However, that doesn’t mean your rambunctious energy won’t attract scrutiny. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on December 1, you may find that coming out of your shell might create discord in your one-on-one relationships. The more...
In Style

Your Winter Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

December 21 commences the winter solstice and Capricorn season — so bust out the mistletoe, flannel pajamas, and hot toddies. As the temperature dips outside, it’s heating up in our personal lives. Luckily, the tarot can offer advice on how to handle the energy ahead. With the help of the cards, we can navigate the months ahead and know how to navigate the process of advancing ourselves into greatness as we head into the new year.
StyleCaster

Capricorn—Your December Horoscope Says You’re Getting to Know the New & Improved You

If you feel like the universe has been ignoring you, think again. Your Capricorn horoscope for December 2022 proves that you’re definitely one of the main characters of the upcoming month, so stay tuned for a wild ride! Don’t judge the journey based on how it begins, because the slow pace of the Sagittarius sun transiting your sleepy and dreamy 12th house won’t last long. However, in the meantime, it could lead to some pretty emotional and spiritually healing developments. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your sixth house of health and routine on December 1, you may feel...
SheKnows

SheKnows

83K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy