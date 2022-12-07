ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

14-year-old dead, 19-year-old injured in Perry County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl is dead and a 19-year-old woman is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 3:56 p.m. on Township Road 128. The 19-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Blazer with the girl as a passenger when she lost control of the vehicle.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman in serious condition after shooting at carryout store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in serious condition after being shot Friday evening outside of a store, according to Columbus police. Police say officers responded to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital after calls that a woman walked into the hospital at around 7 p.m. after being shot. Officers found a 41-year-old woman who […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

16-year-old boy injured after gunfire hits central Hilltop house

A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is in critical condition but expected to survive after a shooting overnight Saturday in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. According to CPD, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after central Hilltop shooting

One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. Morning Forecast: December 11, 2022. Morning...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man critical after shooting on I-70 in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 26-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting on Interstate 70 in east Columbus Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around noon near Alum Creek Drive and Livingston Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police. “Obviously a complete disregard for human life,” said Det. David...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man, woman dead following 2 separate crashes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed Thursday in two separate vehicle crashes on opposite ends of Columbus. In the first incident, the Columbus Division of Police said Mark Grooms was walking westbound in the middle of the lane on East Broad Street when the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling in the same direction failed to see him.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen girl dies in one-car crash in Perry County

PIKE TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl died in a one-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m. in Pike Township, a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Township Road 128 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veering off the left side of the road and hitting an […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

For raping underage girl, man faces up to life in prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping an underage girl more than once. Kristopher Collins, 29, was convicted on two counts of rape of a juvenile in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, the county prosecutor’s office announced. He was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 2 men dead following shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men died following a shooting in north Columbus Thursday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Marland Drive North off Morse Road around 6:40 p.m. Arriving officers found two victims. One man, whose name has not been revealed pending next of...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

4th grader accused of bringing gun into elementary school in Ashville

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fourth grade student in Ashville was reportedly removed from school after he brought a handgun in his backpack on Thursday. Teays Valley’s Walnut Elementary School Principal Greg Kovack sent a letter to parents saying that the boy told other students that he had a gun. One of the students reportedly alerted a staff member.
ASHVILLE, OH
WDTN

Gun found at Ohio school sees substitute teacher banned, charged

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A substitute teacher will no longer be allowed to work in the Hilliard school district after being accused Friday of bringing a gun to work. The Hilliard Division of Police charged 46-year-old Cynthia Wingo, of Columbus, with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, which is a […]
HILLIARD, OH
10TV

1 killed, 1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and another person was seriously injured during a shooting in north Columbus Thursday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Marland Drive North off Morse Road around 6:40 p.m. Arriving officers found two victims. One was pronounced dead...
COLUMBUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Animal death investigation in Morrow Co.

MORROW COUNTY- On December 1, 2022 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When Morrow County Deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still alive though all indications pointed to the horse having life threatening injuries. A licensed veterinarian was contacted to euthanize the second horse.
