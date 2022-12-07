Read full article on original website
16-year-old critical after being shot in Central Hilltop home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy is seriously injured after being shot at a home in the Central Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren Avenue on reports of a shooting just after 4 a.m.
cwcolumbus.com
91 deadly crashes by Oct. 3 in Franklin County, 52% involved lack of seatbelts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County has had over 90 fatal car accidents this year, according to the Franklin County Safe Communities Program. According to Franklin County Safe Communities Program, 45% of those crashes involved drugs or alcohol, 52% involved lack of seatbelts, and 26% involved a bicyclist or pedestrian.
14-year-old dead, 19-year-old injured in Perry County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl is dead and a 19-year-old woman is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 3:56 p.m. on Township Road 128. The 19-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Blazer with the girl as a passenger when she lost control of the vehicle.
Woman in serious condition after shooting at carryout store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in serious condition after being shot Friday evening outside of a store, according to Columbus police. Police say officers responded to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital after calls that a woman walked into the hospital at around 7 p.m. after being shot. Officers found a 41-year-old woman who […]
16-year-old boy injured after gunfire hits central Hilltop house
A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is in critical condition but expected to survive after a shooting overnight Saturday in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. According to CPD, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren […]
Police: Teens fire shots at homeowner after vandalizing cars in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of teens fired shots at a woman who was chasing them after police said the teens were caught vandalizing cars in northeast Columbus on Friday. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Oaks Shadow Drive in the Preserve neighborhood around 7:33 p.m. A...
NBC4 Columbus
One critical after central Hilltop shooting
One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. Morning Forecast: December 11, 2022. Morning...
Man critical after shooting on I-70 in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 26-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting on Interstate 70 in east Columbus Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around noon near Alum Creek Drive and Livingston Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police. “Obviously a complete disregard for human life,” said Det. David...
Police: 17-year-old injured in shooting outside of indoor soccer facility in Hilliard
HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard Division of Police is investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot outside of a indoor soccer facility last Friday. Dash camera video shows a chaotic scene as officers arrived at the facility located on Weaver Court North around 1 a.m. Hilliard Police Chief Mike...
Man, woman dead following 2 separate crashes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed Thursday in two separate vehicle crashes on opposite ends of Columbus. In the first incident, the Columbus Division of Police said Mark Grooms was walking westbound in the middle of the lane on East Broad Street when the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling in the same direction failed to see him.
Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Firefighters 4 Kids annual toy drive is a community staple and festive event that NBC4 and central Ohioans look forward to every year. Firefighters 4 Kids continues to serve thousands of families and even more kids every year as hundreds came through CAS Saturday for the 44th NBC4 Firefighters 4 […]
Teen girl dies in one-car crash in Perry County
PIKE TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl died in a one-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m. in Pike Township, a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Township Road 128 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veering off the left side of the road and hitting an […]
For raping underage girl, man faces up to life in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping an underage girl more than once. Kristopher Collins, 29, was convicted on two counts of rape of a juvenile in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, the county prosecutor’s office announced. He was […]
Police: 2 men dead following shooting in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men died following a shooting in north Columbus Thursday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Marland Drive North off Morse Road around 6:40 p.m. Arriving officers found two victims. One man, whose name has not been revealed pending next of...
4th grader accused of bringing gun into elementary school in Ashville
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fourth grade student in Ashville was reportedly removed from school after he brought a handgun in his backpack on Thursday. Teays Valley’s Walnut Elementary School Principal Greg Kovack sent a letter to parents saying that the boy told other students that he had a gun. One of the students reportedly alerted a staff member.
Gun found at Ohio school sees substitute teacher banned, charged
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A substitute teacher will no longer be allowed to work in the Hilliard school district after being accused Friday of bringing a gun to work. The Hilliard Division of Police charged 46-year-old Cynthia Wingo, of Columbus, with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, which is a […]
1 killed, 1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and another person was seriously injured during a shooting in north Columbus Thursday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Marland Drive North off Morse Road around 6:40 p.m. Arriving officers found two victims. One was pronounced dead...
WOUB
Woman attacked by three dogs in Vinton County still in recovery while the dogs’ owners head towards a trial
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A 64-year-old cyclist was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County at the end of October. A month and a half later, she is now on the long road of recovery, having had one leg amputated above the knee, meanwhile, the owners of the dogs are headed to court to face misdemeanor charges.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Animal death investigation in Morrow Co.
MORROW COUNTY- On December 1, 2022 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When Morrow County Deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still alive though all indications pointed to the horse having life threatening injuries. A licensed veterinarian was contacted to euthanize the second horse.
Deputy rescues man trapped in his car that drove into a Hilliard pond
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescued a man who was trapped in his car that was in a pond Thursday afternoon. According to a social media post, Patrol Deputy Erik Thacker responded to a 911 call for help on a car that was in a pond along Alton Darby Creek […]
