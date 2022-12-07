ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 new deaths reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,115 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up nine from 3,106 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1); 50-59 (1); 70-79 (1); and 80+ (6). The deaths were from the following counties: Brown (2); Lincoln (1); McPherson (1); Minnehaha (1); Oglala Lakota (1); Tripp (1); Turner (1).
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Noem calls for restriction of foreign land purchases

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem continued her recent trend of warning against the threat of Chinese communists in South Dakota, announcing via news release Tuesday that she and certain legislators will seek to restrict foreign purchases of agricultural land in South Dakota. According to the release, a...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

I-29 to close Watertown to ND at 7 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 will close in northeastern South Dakota Wednesday night. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced both northbound and southbound lanes on I-29 would close from Watertown to the North Dakota border starting at 7 p.m. “The combination of newly developing snow and...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

LGBTQ+ advocates celebrate the Respect of Marriage Act passage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Advocates of the LGBTQ-Plus community are still celebrating – one day after President Joe Biden signed legislation into law protecting same sex and interracial marriages. More than five thousand people were on the south lawn of the White House for the landmark event.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cooperative responding to ice issues in southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ice has landed in southwestern Minnesota in this week’s winter storm and KELOLAND meteorologists predict snow and wind is on the way. That could cause some problems with ice build-up on any power lines or power poles in areas of the region. Lyon-Lincoln...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Watertown advises no travel as eastern SD deals with ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As northeastern South Dakota experiences another round of this week’s winter storm, the South Dakota Department of Transportation 511 map has listed sections of Interstate 29 and several highways as no travel advised. The road conditions and travel advisories were as of about...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow removal workers paid big for tough job

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Steve Whitman is the president of Yard Smart, a Sioux Falls landscaping and snow removal company. Most of the year Whitman has a staff of around three full-time employees. During the winter, however, that can grow to around 20 seasonal workers. Whitman says that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arlington nursing home is 7th to close this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The community of Arlington is losing its nursing home. Avantara Arlington announced its plans to close in February, becoming the seventh nursing home to announce a closure in 2022. In a statement, the South Dakota Health Care Association said the reason for the Arlington...
ARLINGTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

California reparations task force dives into what is owed

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — After more than a year delving into history and studies to make its case for reparations to California descendants of enslaved Black people, a first-in-the-nation task force began deliberations Wednesday to quantify how financial compensation might be calculated and what might be required to prove eligibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: I-90 closed Chamberlain to Wyoming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 will be closed in western South Dakota Tuesday. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-90 will be closed eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain to Rapid City starting at 10 a.m. CT/9 a.m. MT. At 12:30 p.m. CT, the DOT said I-90...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow forecast shuts down much of central SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy snow expected in central South Dakota Tuesday has shut down Interstate 90 and many schools in the area. By the end of the day Tuesday, snow amounts in Pierre and areas in central South Dakota are expected to be over 6 inches with more snow expected overnight into Wednesday.
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Milbank, Codington Co., eastern SD ready for ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern South Dakota is in for a mixed bag of weather today and into tomorrow as a winter storm with several days of lasting power hits the state. Ice is predicted for the northeastern part of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton and Webster are among the towns that will see freezing rain starting Monday. As much as a quarter inch of ice and enough wind to cause power outages could fall in the region, Karstens said.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter weather impacts businesses across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This winter storm is hitting at a crucial time for shoppers who are looking to finish checking off their holiday gift lists in the next two weeks. While the snow is falling on Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls, businesses are still open. “Traffic has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

State of extremes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we’ve told you all week, this winter storm system is a big one affecting every region of KELOLAND. As you’re about to see though, some areas got a lot more snow than others and we’re not done yet. Winter Weather...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Oregon governor commutes all of state’s death sentences

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Calling the death penalty immoral, Governor Kate Brown commuted the death sentences of 17 inmates to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown, 62, announced the commutations will take effect Wednesday, December 14 in a full-throated condemnation and repudiation of the death penalty.
OREGON STATE
KELOLAND TV

Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ice or not in Sioux Falls depends on the temperature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of 3:30 p.m. CT, a winter weather advisory continues until noon Tuesday for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, which would include the city of Sioux Falls. The advisory includes the chance for up to a quarter inch of ice and snow up to an...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pierre, central SD prepping for 18-24 inches of snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A major winter storm, spanning multiple days, will bring the threat of blizzard, snow, rain, ice and even lightning, to different areas of South Dakota. Central South Dakota, areas around Pierre, Murdo, Mobridge, Chamberlain and Winner, are all expected to see the brunt of...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Kindness comes to the rescue for stranded driver

SISSETON, S.D (KELO) — The winter weather in KELOLAND may be closing schools and cancelling travel plans, but there’s something that it can’t stop: kindness. Sydney Schmidt is a college student at Valley City State University in North Dakota. When she found out Monday that finals would...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy