Related
250 Pounds of Cocaine Found in Vehicle After Police Chase in Louisiana
We are learning more about a police pursuit from a few days ago in Baton Rouge. As we previously reported here, Louisiana State Police attempted to stop a Chevrolet Suburban in West Baton Rouge Parish around 10:02 p.m. Thursday. When the pursuit put too many others (citizens and other drivers)...
Lafayette Crash with Injuries Shuts Down I-10 Westbound
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have been on the scene of a vehicular crash with injuries since it brought I-10 to a standstill just before 4 p.m. Thursday. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling westbound along I-10 struck an unoccupied, stalled vehicle. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Lafayette Police Investigating after Two People Were Found Dead
Two people were found dead in a home in the 200 block of Woodrow Street according to Lafayette Police Investigators. Police were called there to do a welfare check on the man and woman. The two deceased people were found dead just before 5 o’clock Thursday evening. The circumstances...
Intruder Breaks Into New Iberia Home With Gun, Ends Up Dead
A male accused of breaking into a home in New Iberia late Tuesday night is now dead. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received the call around 10:30 PM that someone had broken into a home in the 9000 block of Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia. Investigators say the alleged intruder went inside the home with two other men and fired his gun at the homeowners. That's when the homeowner shot the intruder, fatally wounding him before deputies arrived on scene.
Lafayette Police Make Huge Cocaine Bust, Arrest Pensacola Florida Man
With Interstate 10 running right through Lafayette, Louisiana, it should be no surprise when people from out of the state get arrested on drug charges, especially people from nearby states such as Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Lafayette Police are hard at work in the fight to keep drugs off...
3 Southern Human Jukebox Band Students Killed in Tragic Accident Off I-49 Shoulder in Louisiana
Friends and loved ones are mourning the sudden loss of three Southern University students who were killed in an accident off I-49 in Louisiana. A release from Louisiana State Police on Wednesday confirmed that Texas residents Tyran Williams, 19, Dylan Young, 21, and Broderick Moore, 19, were victims in a fatal crash that happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 6).
Beau Chene Students Evacuated After Two Threats in One Day
ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - Beau Chene High School started the school day in lockdown, but almost as soon as students were released from it, they were forced to evacuate. According to the St. Landry Sheriff's Office, the school was placed in lockdown this morning after a student alerted the school's administration to a threat they had seen.
Acadiana’s Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee’s
If you are traveling from Louisiana to or through Texas, what is the one stop you know you are going to make?. Buc-ee's! It's just a given. It is the ultimate stop for food, snacks, drinks, or any kind of shopping really. Even if it's just a potty break, you know you want to stop at a Buc-ee's. They may or may not have the cleanest bathrooms out of all gas stations (if that's what you can even call Buc-ee's).
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Louisiana
If you play Powerball, we have some really good news to share with you. While no one may have won the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, which currently stands at $116,000,000, someone who purchased a ticket in Louisiana did win $50,000. The winning ticket of $50,000 was sold at the RaceTrac...
[UPDATE] Christmas Lights on Vehicles in Louisiana – What’s Legal and What Isn’t?
Ready to really go all out and decorate your vehicle for Christmas? Before you do, take a look at what is, and what isn't allowed in Lafayette and Louisiana. Christmas time in Acadiana is such a great time of year. You might even say it's the most wonderful time of the year.
‘The Price is Right Live’ is Coming to Louisiana in 2023
If so get excited because The Price is Right Live is coming to Louisiana in 2023. The Price is Right Live is headed to Baton Rouge, La to be exact. The Price is Right Live will be at the River Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm.
Lafayette Police on Scene of Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle
Lafayette Police are on the scene of a major crash involving a motorcycle with at least one confirmed fatality. Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the 2900 block of NW Evangeline Thruway (Frontage Road). Authorities have confirmed one fatality...
What is on the December Ballot for Voters Across Acadiana?
On Saturday, December 10th, voters from across Acadiana and Louisiana will head to the polls to let their voices be heard. City Council, Mayoral, and Judge races will be on the ballot, as well as three Constitutional Amendment proposals. PAR's Guides to the Constitutional Amendments. Every election cycle that contains...
Christmas Grinch Frightens Kids in Lafayette Louisiana [VIDEO]
One family in Lafayette had the Christmas Grinch surprise their kids and one little boy wanted nothing to do with him. As the two kids were posing on a couch for Christmas photos, the Grinch exits the house and creeps up behind them. Slowly the Christmas Grinch makes his way...
Five Lafayette Schools Recognized as ‘Comeback’ Schools by State
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Amid concerns of learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Louisiana Department of Education has recognized dozens of Louisiana schools that have fought back to overcome that loss. Five of the schools are in Lafayette Parish and represent what LDOE is calling 2022's...
Lafayette Parish Students Arrested After Threat Against Northside
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Another Lafayette Parish student has been arrested and charged with terrorizing after a social media threat forced Northside High School to go into lockdown on Tuesday. The arrest, may by Lafayette law enforcement on Thursday, is the second in relation to the incident that occurred...
Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball
In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
Top 3 Wedding Videographers/Photographers in Acadiana
A wedding is possibly the biggest event in a couple's lives. It solidifies a union between two people that is supposed to last forever. The day of the wedding sets the foundation for everything that's to come in their lifetimes. Who you hire to capture that unprecedented moment is very important.
Lafayette Early 90s Holiday Commercials Bring About Christmas Nostalgia
When the holidays come around each year, many of us find ourselves looking back on years past noting how much has changed. Prices have increases, trends have come and gone then come back again, and some things just aren't around anymore. Even some really popular stores have become but a memory.
Lafayette Parish Second Graders Outperform State in Literacy, Kindergarten Lags Behind
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Department of Education has released its Fall Reading Report, which breaks down the data from reading screening tests given to students in kindergarten through third grade. And while second graders in Lafayette Parish vastly outperformed the state average, students in the other...
