WFMZ-TV Online
Route 309 connector construction to close road in Franconia, Hatfield townships for 1 year
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a road in Montgomery County will be closed for a year beginning Tuesday, January 3 as part of a construction project. PennDOT said roadway construction will close a section of Township Line Road as part of the Route...
NASD holds hearing for new $73.4M elementary school on Route 329
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District hosted a hearing on a proposed elementary school project Thursday night at the Northampton Area Middle School cafeteria. The hearing, officially known as Act 34, is required by law. The $73.4 million, 113,238-square-foot project is slated for Route 329 and Seemsville...
