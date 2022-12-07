ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMZ-TV Online

NASD holds hearing for new $73.4M elementary school on Route 329

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District hosted a hearing on a proposed elementary school project Thursday night at the Northampton Area Middle School cafeteria. The hearing, officially known as Act 34, is required by law. The $73.4 million, 113,238-square-foot project is slated for Route 329 and Seemsville...
NORTHAMPTON, PA

