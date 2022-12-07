Read full article on original website
The Story Behind AdAmAn Alley in Colorado Springs
December 2022 marks the 100-year anniversary of Colorado's AdAmAn Club, but many people have no idea what this local non-profit organization does for the community. Since 1922, members of the AdAmAn Club have braved Colorado's cold, winter elements to climb to the top of Pikes Peak on New Year's Eve. Once atop the peak, the crew ignites a magnificent midnight fireworks display for all to enjoy around the region. On a clear night, the fireworks can be seen for hundreds of miles along the Front Range. What an epic way to ring in the new year!
December’s Salida Soup to Benefit Sanctuary Animals
Salida Soup is going to the dogs…and the bunnies, and the birds, and even the ferrets, too! December’s online Salida Soup event, called A Very Special Salida Soup, is dedicated to raising money in support of Pearl’s Sunrize Sanctuary, a local ‘forever home’ animal sanctuary founded and staffed by Dawn and Curtis Emel of Salida.
The History of Santa’s North Pole Workshop In Colorado
Did you know that Santa's North Pole Workshop has been active in Colorado longer than the United States Air Force Academy?. Santa's North Pole Colorado Workshop and the Air Force Academy are practically neighbors, separated by less than 20 miles. Interestingly enough, the two entities came into existence at almost the exact same time in the Colorado Springs region, but as we look back in Colorado history, we see that Santa beat out Uncle Sam by the slimmest of margins.
Colorado city dubbed 2nd-best place to live in United States
Many consider Colorado to be a great place to live – that's no secret. This makes it no surprise that Business Insider has ranked multiple Colorado cities among the top 50 'best places to live' in the United States. The highest-ranking Colorado city on their list is Colorado Springs,...
Denver, Colorado Springs continuing long tradition of holiday bird count
Colorado's two biggest cities are continuing a birding tradition this holiday season — one more than 100 years old across the nation. Dating to 1900, the National Audubon Society calls the Christmas Bird Count the country's longest-going community science project dedicated to our winged neighbors. Since one of the organization's early officers, Frank M. Chapman, got enthusiasts to spend Christmas Day tallying what they saw in neighborhoods from California to Canada, many more communities have joined the cause from mid-December through the start of the new year.
Sweet ride: The Broadmoor unveils its annual holiday gingerbread display!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s never been a sweeter time to visit The Broadmoor!. The hotel has unveiled its annual gingerbread display in all its 54,000-calorie glory!. This delicious tradition dates back to the 60s, though the life-size creations are a more recent addition. And each year since...
Water supply uncertainty could slow growth in Colorado Springs
COLORADO. (KRDO) -- For the first time in decades, maybe ever, the City of Colorado Springs is having to carefully consider how much water it has when deciding whether to annex new land east of Fountain. It's the latest local impact from the ongoing water crisis across the west, and it could now dictate how The post Water supply uncertainty could slow growth in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America
When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
Community CSU Pueblo Winter Wonderland event
(SPONSORED) — CSU Pueblo Winter Wonderland began in 2018 and is hosted by their Associated Students’ Government. Each year, hundreds of community members attend, in addition to CSU Pueblo students. The event allows children in the community to participate in Holiday activities, take photos with Santa, and receive a free toy, all at no cost.
Cripple Creek Ice Festival returns for 2023 event!
(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The Cripple Creek Ice Festival will be back on the streets for its 14th year in 2023 from Feb. 18 through Feb. 26. Ice sculptures will line Bennett Avenue along with vendors and activities for both weekends including President’s Day on Feb. 20. Since 2007, Cripple Creek’s Ice Festival has become […]
Colorado Springs doctor to pay nearly $1 million for medical battery
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County District Court has ordered a Colorado Springs UCHealth doctor to pay a fine of nearly $1,000,000 for medical battery against a patient. On Oct. 7, 2022, Dr. Tiffany Willard of Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs, was found to have committed medical battery against her patient, Carrie Kennedy, […]
Colorado utility company offers energy saving tips for winter
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - As we approach winter in Colorado, residents will be using more power to warm up their homes which means higher energy bills are almost unavoidable. Black Hills Energy, which serves Pueblo and Cañon City, is offering some free and easy ways people can cut their costs down significantly while still living comfortably through the winter.
A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
Christmas presents stolen by porch pirate in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family is hoping someone recognizes the person who swiped Christmas presents off their front porch this week. The lazy and pathetic act was carried out on Dec. 6 in a neighborhood near Marksheffel Road and Barnes Road. The neighborhood is on the east side of the city.
Pueblo sees first attempt by Texas-based anti-abortion activist to challenge Colorado law
A proposed ordinance in Pueblo that would effectively ban abortions in the city marks the first attempt by a Texas-based anti-abortion group to poke holes in a Colorado law passed this year that prohibits restrictions on access to abortion and contraception. The organization, Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, started in...
Former Wildwood Casino Owner Bids Farewell; Welcomes New Ownership Group
Industry Veteran Outlines Major Business Challenges for Cripple Creek. Earlier this year, the Cripple Creek casino world got hit with another financial jolt with the announcement that the town’s newest gaming establishment, and the sole gaming hub located outside the historic district, would be changing hands, selling to a big name entertainment/gambling entity.
The flavors of Brasil and more at Colorado Springs restaurant | Dining Review
A clue to the authenticity of Taste of Brasil is in the restaurant’s signage. It’s an S, not a Z; the former is the Portuguese spelling, the national language of the South American country. Once inside, there’s no doubt about the small eatery’s lineage. Photos of Rio and...
Nonprofit finds homes for unadoptable dogs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give! campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is All Breed Rescue & Training (ABRT). ABRT is a nonprofit dog rescue and training organization based in Colorado Springs. Since 1994 they have been rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding forever homes for dogs deemed […]
Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt
The hate-motivated massacre in Colorado Springs last month changed the gun violence conversation in Colorado, and new gun measures will almost certainly be enacted during the legislative session that begins next month. There was already a preference for more gun restrictions in the state, site of several of the country’s most notorious mass shootings, including […] The post Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
This Is Colorado's Best Bakery
Craving a slice of cake? Want a croissant with that cup of coffee? Need to take home a pie for the family? Bakeries are here for that. For years, these humble establishments satisfy our desires for delightful desserts and even simple bread. Just about every American town and city has one, but which ones stand out from the rest?
