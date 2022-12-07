ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police identify suspect in Park Avenue shooting

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/10/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 10, 2022, the Monroe Police Department identified the suspect of the shooting that took place on the 600 block of Park Avenue. According to police, the suspect is Scyler Miller and he is wanted for two counts of Attempted Second-Degree […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Suspected dealer arrested

A Texas man alleged to have been selling marijuana from his Ruston apartment has been arrested. The Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a Kennon Lane apartment Sunday morning. Dominik D. Calhoun, 19, of Freeport, Texas, was taken into custody on arrest warrants for two counts of distribution of marijuana and two counts of violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Law—Drug Free Zone.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

3 suspects accused of stealing tv from carport; one suspect allegedly provides fake name, police say

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched in reference to a disturbance. Officers learned that Jeremy Carter, Sierra Smith, and Corey Balsamo had allegedly stolen a tv from a carport on Arlington Drive. Reports say the suspects allegedly ditched […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

3 suspects arrested after theft investigation, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that their investigation into recent thefts of delivered packages to residences in Ouachita Parish, La. has led to the arrest of three suspects: Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams, and Courtney McCurdy. […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe hit-and-run crash leaves woman injured; driver jailed

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle at the intersection of 2nd Street and Winnsboro Road. North of the intersection, officers found a Black female victim on the ground in the right-hand lane.. The victim was unconscious and suffered […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police responded to a shooting Friday evening at the corner of Park Ave. and Maple St. in Monroe that left two people injured. One witness said they heard multiple gunshots and then saw several police vehicles and ambulances headed towards the Garden District. Police say the...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Court upholds former Monroe police chief Reggie Brown’s termination

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A court has upheld former Monroe Police Chief Reggie Brown’s termination. According to sources familiar with the decision, the fourth judicial court has sided with Monroe after it appealed a civil service board decision giving brown his job back. It stems from Brown’s alleged mishandling...
MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies, 2 Unrestrained Children Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on U.S. Highway 80

30-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies, 2 Unrestrained Children Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on U.S. Highway 80. Calhoun, Louisiana – An unrestrained Louisiana woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80 in Calhoun, Louisiana, while two unrestrained juvenile passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. On December 9, 2022, Louisiana...
CALHOUN, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police arrest man with suspected involvement in two overdose deaths

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has arrested a man who they say is suspected of supplying drugs that led to the death of two victims on Dec. 3, 2022. Jarrell Walker, 47, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2022, after the Monroe Police Department responded to four overdose deaths within 72 hours.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman charged for unauthorized entry

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dubach woman Thursday after she allegedly entered a home without permission. Deputies responded to a Drake Road residence in the early morning hours Thursday regarding the illegal entry. The victims told deputies they heard someone knocking on the door and when they opened it, Shameika Crew pushed her way past them and searched their residence looking for her children. They stated Crew went under their house searching for the children as well as threw items around in the yard.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy