West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing home; jailed
Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence on Sandal Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a burglary complaint.
Monroe Police identify suspect in Park Avenue shooting
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/10/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 10, 2022, the Monroe Police Department identified the suspect of the shooting that took place on the 600 block of Park Avenue. According to police, the suspect is Scyler Miller and he is wanted for two counts of Attempted Second-Degree […]
Car search outside Louisiana bar leads to arrest of man and woman; two minors inside vehicle
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, between the hours of 11:00 PM and 2:00 AM of December 10, 2022, a Monroe Police Department officer was working off duty at Sippers Bar in Monroe. Around 1:36 AM, officers noticed a suspicious Toyota Highlander parked in front of the bar. Officers saw that the vehicle […]
Former Louisiana Police Officer sentenced for abusing arrestee
A former Monroe Police Office has been arrested for abusing an arrestee.
Suspected dealer arrested
A Texas man alleged to have been selling marijuana from his Ruston apartment has been arrested. The Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a Kennon Lane apartment Sunday morning. Dominik D. Calhoun, 19, of Freeport, Texas, was taken into custody on arrest warrants for two counts of distribution of marijuana and two counts of violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Law—Drug Free Zone.
Monroe Police Department apprehend Monroe man carrying stolen Ace Hardware items
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Monroe Police Department took 47-year-old Robert Goston into custody. The arrest took place around 3:06 AM on Dilling Street in Monroe, LA. Prior to the arrest, officers were given security footage from the keyholder of Ace Hardware after a burglary occurred at the establishment. Authorities saw […]
3 suspects accused of stealing tv from carport; one suspect allegedly provides fake name, police say
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched in reference to a disturbance. Officers learned that Jeremy Carter, Sierra Smith, and Corey Balsamo had allegedly stolen a tv from a carport on Arlington Drive. Reports say the suspects allegedly ditched […]
3 suspects arrested after theft investigation, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that their investigation into recent thefts of delivered packages to residences in Ouachita Parish, La. has led to the arrest of three suspects: Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams, and Courtney McCurdy. […]
Four-vehicle Ouachita Parish claims the life of Rayville man
Louisiana State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 139 at Trichel Road in Ouachita Parish, La.
Police investigating cyber attacks linked to unsolved homicide in South Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–December 8, 2021 marks the anniversary of a gruesome day for one South Arkansas-based family. “Someone was in her house… from my understanding, her skull was beaten in with a hammer,” explains the victim’s sister Dorothy White. On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, El Dorado Police Officers were called to 1315 W. First […]
Monroe hit-and-run crash leaves woman injured; driver jailed
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle at the intersection of 2nd Street and Winnsboro Road. North of the intersection, officers found a Black female victim on the ground in the right-hand lane.. The victim was unconscious and suffered […]
Former Louisiana Police chief’s termination upheld by court officials after 2020 police brutality incident
The firing of the former chief of the Monroe Police Department, Reggie Brown, has been once again upheld by the fourth judicial court.
16-year-old El Dorado teen arrested after overnight shooting; led police on high-speed chase
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the El Dorado Police Department were led on a high-speed chase after a 16-year-old boy fled a shooting scene where dozens of gunshots were fired, according to El Dorado News-Times. Prior to the chase, an El Dorado police officer reportedly heard gunshots while conducting a […]
2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police responded to a shooting Friday evening at the corner of Park Ave. and Maple St. in Monroe that left two people injured. One witness said they heard multiple gunshots and then saw several police vehicles and ambulances headed towards the Garden District. Police say the...
Monroe Whataburger employees see man acting erratic in parking lot; suspect arrested for drug offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2022, at 10:56 AM, Monroe Police were called to Whataburger located on the 2400 block of Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. due to a male subject acting erratic and moving from the front seat to the back seat of […]
Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units […]
Court upholds former Monroe police chief Reggie Brown’s termination
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A court has upheld former Monroe Police Chief Reggie Brown’s termination. According to sources familiar with the decision, the fourth judicial court has sided with Monroe after it appealed a civil service board decision giving brown his job back. It stems from Brown’s alleged mishandling...
30-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies, 2 Unrestrained Children Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on U.S. Highway 80
30-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies, 2 Unrestrained Children Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on U.S. Highway 80. Calhoun, Louisiana – An unrestrained Louisiana woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80 in Calhoun, Louisiana, while two unrestrained juvenile passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. On December 9, 2022, Louisiana...
Monroe police arrest man with suspected involvement in two overdose deaths
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has arrested a man who they say is suspected of supplying drugs that led to the death of two victims on Dec. 3, 2022. Jarrell Walker, 47, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2022, after the Monroe Police Department responded to four overdose deaths within 72 hours.
Woman charged for unauthorized entry
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dubach woman Thursday after she allegedly entered a home without permission. Deputies responded to a Drake Road residence in the early morning hours Thursday regarding the illegal entry. The victims told deputies they heard someone knocking on the door and when they opened it, Shameika Crew pushed her way past them and searched their residence looking for her children. They stated Crew went under their house searching for the children as well as threw items around in the yard.
