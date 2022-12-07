Read full article on original website
shoredailynews.com
Vivian Parks Justice
Vivian Parks Justice, 93, wife of the late George Davis Justice, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Harborton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Parks and the late Louise Harrison Parks. Vivian graduated from Central High...
Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: Callie Anne Whitney, Age 24; Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Callie Anne Whitney, a white female, age 24, 5′ 6″ tall, 120 pounds. Last seen in the Lexington Park area on December 8, 2022. If seen, call the St. Mary’s...
Inside Nova
For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
WBOC
County Run Liquor Sales Could be a Thing of the Past in Wicomico County
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- At a meeting on Friday, December 9th, County Executive Julie Giordano proposed a transition to private liquor licenses. It would allow businesses to acquire liquor without going through the county-run dispensary. Giordano said the push for this change is really about leveling the playing field. "We’re...
shoredailynews.com
Cool Things Happening on the Shore this Weekend
Saturday at 11 am, Santa arrives by boat at the Onancock Wharf. The Holiday Artisan Market will be open from 10:oo am until 3 p.m. at Historic Onancock School. The Onancock Christmas Homes Tour begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Tickets are available at Ker Place. The...
2 men killed hours apart Thursday in Dorchester County
Police are investigating two homicides that happened a few hours apart on the Eastern Shore on Thursday evening.
WDEL 1150AM
Shots fired at moving vehicle in Sussex Co.
A man is out of the hospital after his vehicle was fired upon, and he ended up in a ditch. Delaware State Police said an investigation determined that the 32-year-old man was driving on Cokesbury Road near Seashore Highway in the Georgetown area Wednesday night, when someone drove up next to him and opened fire. The victim was not struck and was released from a hospital with minor injuries suffered when his vehicle left the roadway.
Bay Net
Deputy Injured In Scuffle After Driver Of Stolen Vehicle Strikes Tree In Lexington Park
SMCSO UPDATE – Today, at approximately 8:15 a.m. a stolen vehicle was observed operating in the area of Three Notch Road and Pegg Road. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and a brief car chase ensued. The operator of the stolen vehicle subsequently fled on foot and was apprehended...
Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area
CAMBRIDGE, MD – A male suspect was shot Friday night by police officers from the Cambridge Police Department after he brandished a gun. At around 10 pm, officers were engaged with a suspect in the 700 block of Lincoln Terrace when a male subject brandished a gun. Police officers fired at the man who refused to comply with officers, according to the Cambridge Police Department. The shooting took place in the same neighborhood that has been plagued with violence in recent days. The suspect was taken to Tidal Health in Salisbury with non-life-threatening injuries. The Maryland State Police Homicide unit The post Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
2 Deadly Shootings in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred a few hours apart in Cambridge on Thursday night. The first one was reported at around 7:15 p.m. on 400 block of Pleasant Street. When Cambridge police officers arrived on the scene, they found 24-year-old Taijay Brian Daniels, of Cambridge, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bay Net
Hollywood Man Arrested After Stealing Vehicle; Officer Injured While Making Arrest
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — On December 9, 2022, at 8:13 a.m. Dep. Campbell responded to the 21400 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported stolen vehicle. Investigation determined an unknown suspect entered several vehicles parked in the secured lot, and ultimately stole a 2012 Ford F-250. The suspect then drove through a fence leaving the parking lot.
easternshorepost.com
Body Found on Assateague Identified as Missing Chincoteague Man
The body of a deceased man found on Assateague beach on Thanksgiving Day has been identified as Dewey Elmer Hall Sr., of Chincoteague, according to the Chincoteague Police Department. Hall had been reported missing Nov. 7 and was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 4. His body was found in...
WBOC
Man Sent to Hospital After Shooting, Crash in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Del.- A man was sent to the hospital after his car was shot at and he crashed Wednesday night. Delaware State Police say that the shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the roadway of Cokesbury Road and Seashore Highway. When troopers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who...
WBOC
Salisbury Police Investigate Reported Shooting
SALISBURY, Md.-Salisbury Police say they were on the scene of a reported shooting Thursday night on West Isabella Street around 9 p.m. Details are very limited. No word on anyone injuries. We will update you as information becomes available.
shoredailynews.com
Boil notice placed in effect for Exmore Water
A Boil Water Notice has been placed in effect for residents who use the Exmore Town Water System. According to Town Manager Robert Duer, the Town of Exmore Water System, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health and the Northampton County Health Department, is advising consumers to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. This precaution is necessary due to loss of pressure during a waterline repair, but there is no known contamination to the water at this time. Samples will be taken after water pressure is restored in order to ensure safe drinking water and you will be notified of these results.
Winter vacation extended 3 extra days for Accomack County Public Schools
Students and staff in Accomack County Schools will get an extended winter vacation.
shoredailynews.com
Bank of Cheer continues to collect donations for needy over holidays
It has become a Christmas tradition for local residents, community organizations, churches and other groups to make a donation to the Bank of Cheer. Donors know that 100 percent of their donations go to help the Bank of Cheer recipients. All labor, transportation expenses and materials are donated. Laura Trala...
shoredailynews.com
Nandua and Arcadia fall in Thursday night basketball
The Nandua Boys Basketball team traveled to play Nansemond River on Thursday. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 65 to 60. The Warriors fall to 2-1 on the season with the loss and will be in action again on Saturday as they host Northumberland High School. The...
shoredailynews.com
Chincoteague splits with Broadwater
The Chincoteague Ponies boy’s basketball team hosted the Broadwater Vikings on Friday. The Ponies won the game by a score of 63 to 32. The Ponies move to 1-2 on the season and the Vikings fall to 0-1 on the season. The Ponies will be in action again on Tuesday as they host Salisbury Christian. The Vikings will be in action again on Tuesday as well as they will host Atlantic Shores.
