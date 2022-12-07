ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horntown, VA

shoredailynews.com

Vivian Parks Justice

Vivian Parks Justice, 93, wife of the late George Davis Justice, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Harborton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Parks and the late Louise Harrison Parks. Vivian graduated from Central High...
ONANCOCK, VA
Inside Nova

For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore

There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
BERLIN, MD
shoredailynews.com

Cool Things Happening on the Shore this Weekend

Saturday at 11 am, Santa arrives by boat at the Onancock Wharf. The Holiday Artisan Market will be open from 10:oo am until 3 p.m. at Historic Onancock School. The Onancock Christmas Homes Tour begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Tickets are available at Ker Place. The...
ONANCOCK, VA
WDEL 1150AM

Shots fired at moving vehicle in Sussex Co.

A man is out of the hospital after his vehicle was fired upon, and he ended up in a ditch. Delaware State Police said an investigation determined that the 32-year-old man was driving on Cokesbury Road near Seashore Highway in the Georgetown area Wednesday night, when someone drove up next to him and opened fire. The victim was not struck and was released from a hospital with minor injuries suffered when his vehicle left the roadway.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Shore News Network

Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area

CAMBRIDGE, MD – A male suspect was shot Friday night by police officers from the Cambridge Police Department after he brandished a gun. At around 10 pm, officers were engaged with a suspect in the 700 block of Lincoln Terrace when a male subject brandished a gun. Police officers fired at the man who refused to comply with officers, according to the Cambridge Police Department. The shooting took place in the same neighborhood that has been plagued with violence in recent days. The suspect was taken to Tidal Health in Salisbury with non-life-threatening injuries. The Maryland State Police Homicide unit The post Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

2 Deadly Shootings in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred a few hours apart in Cambridge on Thursday night. The first one was reported at around 7:15 p.m. on 400 block of Pleasant Street. When Cambridge police officers arrived on the scene, they found 24-year-old Taijay Brian Daniels, of Cambridge, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Bay Net

Hollywood Man Arrested After Stealing Vehicle; Officer Injured While Making Arrest

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — On December 9, 2022, at 8:13 a.m. Dep. Campbell responded to the 21400 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported stolen vehicle. Investigation determined an unknown suspect entered several vehicles parked in the secured lot, and ultimately stole a 2012 Ford F-250. The suspect then drove through a fence leaving the parking lot.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WBOC

Man Sent to Hospital After Shooting, Crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A man was sent to the hospital after his car was shot at and he crashed Wednesday night. Delaware State Police say that the shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the roadway of Cokesbury Road and Seashore Highway. When troopers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Police Investigate Reported Shooting

SALISBURY, Md.-Salisbury Police say they were on the scene of a reported shooting Thursday night on West Isabella Street around 9 p.m. Details are very limited. No word on anyone injuries. We will update you as information becomes available.
SALISBURY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Boil notice placed in effect for Exmore Water

A Boil Water Notice has been placed in effect for residents who use the Exmore Town Water System. According to Town Manager Robert Duer, the Town of Exmore Water System, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health and the Northampton County Health Department, is advising consumers to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. This precaution is necessary due to loss of pressure during a waterline repair, but there is no known contamination to the water at this time. Samples will be taken after water pressure is restored in order to ensure safe drinking water and you will be notified of these results.
EXMORE, VA
shoredailynews.com

Bank of Cheer continues to collect donations for needy over holidays

It has become a Christmas tradition for local residents, community organizations, churches and other groups to make a donation to the Bank of Cheer. Donors know that 100 percent of their donations go to help the Bank of Cheer recipients. All labor, transportation expenses and materials are donated. Laura Trala...
ONLEY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Nandua and Arcadia fall in Thursday night basketball

The Nandua Boys Basketball team traveled to play Nansemond River on Thursday. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 65 to 60. The Warriors fall to 2-1 on the season with the loss and will be in action again on Saturday as they host Northumberland High School. The...
ONLEY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Chincoteague splits with Broadwater

The Chincoteague Ponies boy’s basketball team hosted the Broadwater Vikings on Friday. The Ponies won the game by a score of 63 to 32. The Ponies move to 1-2 on the season and the Vikings fall to 0-1 on the season. The Ponies will be in action again on Tuesday as they host Salisbury Christian. The Vikings will be in action again on Tuesday as well as they will host Atlantic Shores.
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA

