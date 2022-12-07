BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - To make sure people are caught up on their vaccines before the holidays, Vermont health officials are extending the hours of free clinics. The health department Friday announced that flu activity in the state is now “moderate,” which is up from “low.” With Saturday marking two weeks until Christmas, officials say it’s not too late to get a flu shot and COVID booster before gatherings. To help make that easier, the department has extended its hours for free walk-in clinics for both vaccines.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO