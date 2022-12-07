Read full article on original website
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont
Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill
Southwestern Vermont Health Care moves to join Dartmouth network
The affiliation would give the smaller network access to a shared electronic medical record platform and joint purchasing, among other benefits, it says. Read the story on VTDigger here: Southwestern Vermont Health Care moves to join Dartmouth network.
Humane societies face post-pandemic dog glut
Vermont’s lawmakers: State could get federal money if your internet speed is wrong on FCC map
Vt. health officials pushing pre-holiday COVID, flu shots
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - To make sure people are caught up on their vaccines before the holidays, Vermont health officials are extending the hours of free clinics. The health department Friday announced that flu activity in the state is now “moderate,” which is up from “low.” With Saturday marking two weeks until Christmas, officials say it’s not too late to get a flu shot and COVID booster before gatherings. To help make that easier, the department has extended its hours for free walk-in clinics for both vaccines.
Gov. Scott picks out Christmas trees at White’s Tree Farm
Governor Phil Scott visited White's Tree Farm in Essex Friday to pick up some trees for the Pavilion Building in Montpelier, and one for his own home. He was joined by Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts, and highlighted the importance of Christmas tree production to Vermont's rural economy.
Snowplow Spotlight: Katy and Scoopy Do
New program to build missing middle-income homes in Vermont to be announced December 13
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June of this year that provides $15 million in funding for the Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Pilot Program. The program represents the largest single investment in the state’s history to create new homeownership opportunities by investing in the construction of for-sale homes. The program will be initially funded from a portion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Sununu Floats New ‘Version’ of Failed Northern Pass Hydro In Face of High Energy Costs
CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu has been doing a deep dive into the exploding heat and energy costs looking at the region’s grid into the future, renewables, and said he believes that hydropower is one of the state’s best options for inexpensive, renewable energy. “This is the...
Report: Vermont nonprofits experiencing staffing shortages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report shows Vermont nonprofits are experiencing significant staffing shortages. Common Good Vermont, which is part of the United Way, released its Wages and Benefits report. It shows of the 141 nonprofits in Vermont that responded to the survey, 53% have job vacancies and 55% of those vacancies are positions that provide direct help to people.
Vermont COVID numbers remain ‘low’ headed into peak of holidays
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the holiday season in full swing and reports of a surge of flu and RSV in many parts of the country, many in the region are bracing for their third Christmas with COVID. The overall message from Vermont health officials is that the state is...
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
Vt. company’s new green garbage truck aims to keep carbon out of atmosphere
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Casella on Thursday announced a big step in the future of their truck fleet-- an electric garbage truck. “I’m excited about this, this is the future, but it’s happening much faster than I thought,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont. All the detail of...
Mindy Bero named Vermont IAIP Member of the Year
Mindy Bero of Essex, a commercial lines producer at Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group(link is external) in Burlington, was presented with the 2022 Vermont International Association of Insurance Professionals Member of the Year Award, sponsored by New England Excess Exchange, at the organization's Commissioners Night in Waterbury. Bero is a...
State leaders announce new way to pay for home weatherization projects
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders on Wednesday announced a new way to help Vermonters pay for home weatherization projects. The Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will use an on-bill payment model to help people pay for home energy projects. Vermont will chip in $9 million to cover the upfront cost...
What challenges filmmakers in Vermont face
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
DCF report seeks to address crisis over juvenile offender housing
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials this week presented a strategy they hope will address an ongoing crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. Ever since the closure of the Woodside Juvenile Detention Facility in Essex two years ago, policymakers have puzzled over how to...
