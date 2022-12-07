ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Magic Moments: Family of Lincoln boy with lymphoma gets Christmas gifts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln family received a special Christmas experience on Thursday. The Akridge family had their world turned upside down in March, when 9-year-old Levi was diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. But thanks to Union Bank & Trust, the family had a special Christmas.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

York couple creates winter wonderland with more than 250 Christmas figures

YORK — “Tis the season,” said Ernie Harris cheerfully as he props up one of 250 Christmas figurines he has on display in his front yard. Harris, 65, and his wife Ronda, 64, have been illuminating College Avenue with Christmas cartoon characters ever since they moved to York from Lexington a few years ago.
YORK, NE
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Sandy

Sweet, playful, and full of life, this striking gal is looking for someone to give her a forever home! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Sandy, an almost 2 years old Border Collie and Shepherd mix from Lincoln, Nebraska. She is spayed, up to date with her vaccinations, microchipped, given flea, tick, and heartworm preventative, as well as dewormed – she has a clean bill of health and is ready for adoption! Sandy is a friendly dog that would do best in a family that already has canine(s) in the home, but needs an adult-only home.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The holiday season is alive in the Capital City with a number of events compiled in Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln. ARYSE Partners With People’s City Mission To Collect Warm Clothing. In support of the People’s City Mission, ARYSE and the local medical community...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
LINCOLN, NE
visitomaha.com

10 Things to Do in December in Omaha

Each month brings unique opportunities to make memories in Omaha. Of course, December is the month of holiday fun, and Omaha brings the merriment. If you’ve missed an event below, no worries; add it to your calendar for next year. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Flu Hits NE Early; Highest Rates among Kids, Young Adults

(KMAland) -- Nebraska is one of a dozen states experiencing "very high" levels of influenza, and the highest percentage of cases has been in children and young adults. Children under 17 account for more than half the Nebraska flu cases so far, with the highest numbers in the five- to 17-year-old age group, and second-highest in children birth to four years of age.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Parents badly burned after saving children from Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire Tuesday night sent an Omaha family of six to the hospital. An Omaha police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home before...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Lincoln man loses 25 gold coins worth $100,000 in burglary, police say

An 82-year-old Lincoln man is out 25 gold coins worth $100,000 after they were stolen from his private collection sometime in November, according to police. The man reported the theft at the Lincoln Police Department's service desk shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after noticing the coins had gone missing, Capt. Todd Kocian said.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha releases revised gender identity policy

(Omaha, NE) -- The Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha releases their revamped gender identity policy, which no longer addresses staff. The policy, released Friday, was revised after backlash from an initial release earlier this year addressed not only students, but teachers, staff and volunteers who identify as something other than their gender assigned at birth. The Archdiocese says students will not be barred from enrolling in one of their 52 elementary schools or 12 co-ed high schools, but they say, "If a child experiences gender dysphoria, school leaders and pastors will partner with parents to establish an accompaniment plan that follows the teaching of the Catholic faith."
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Arizona polygamy case linked to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man is accused of taking 20 wives, many of whom were minors. And new court documents link the case to Lincoln. Samuel Bateman met several of his victims on trips to Lincoln in 2020. Bateman is the leader of a small polygamous group...
LINCOLN, NE

