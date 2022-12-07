Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola officially announced as offensive line coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klkntv.com
Magic Moments: Family of Lincoln boy with lymphoma gets Christmas gifts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln family received a special Christmas experience on Thursday. The Akridge family had their world turned upside down in March, when 9-year-old Levi was diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. But thanks to Union Bank & Trust, the family had a special Christmas.
North Platte Telegraph
York couple creates winter wonderland with more than 250 Christmas figures
YORK — “Tis the season,” said Ernie Harris cheerfully as he props up one of 250 Christmas figurines he has on display in his front yard. Harris, 65, and his wife Ronda, 64, have been illuminating College Avenue with Christmas cartoon characters ever since they moved to York from Lexington a few years ago.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Sandy
Sweet, playful, and full of life, this striking gal is looking for someone to give her a forever home! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Sandy, an almost 2 years old Border Collie and Shepherd mix from Lincoln, Nebraska. She is spayed, up to date with her vaccinations, microchipped, given flea, tick, and heartworm preventative, as well as dewormed – she has a clean bill of health and is ready for adoption! Sandy is a friendly dog that would do best in a family that already has canine(s) in the home, but needs an adult-only home.
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The holiday season is alive in the Capital City with a number of events compiled in Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln. ARYSE Partners With People’s City Mission To Collect Warm Clothing. In support of the People’s City Mission, ARYSE and the local medical community...
klkntv.com
Porch pirates are on the prowl more this holiday season, Lincoln Police data show
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police say there’s been an increase in package thefts since 2021 and are warning the public to keep an eye out for porch pirates. Last year during the first week of December, there were three reports of package thefts, worth a total of $2,124, police said.
KETV.com
'She was fighting to breathe': Mississippi mom says Omaha doctor helped diagnose her baby
OMAHA, Neb. — When her baby was struggling to breathe, one mother really did know best. "I realized this has to be more than a cold because as the days go on, they're getting worse instead of better," said Samaria Taylor. According to Taylor, doctors in Mississippi said 1-year-old...
klkntv.com
8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
visitomaha.com
10 Things to Do in December in Omaha
Each month brings unique opportunities to make memories in Omaha. Of course, December is the month of holiday fun, and Omaha brings the merriment. If you’ve missed an event below, no worries; add it to your calendar for next year. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha.
kmaland.com
Flu Hits NE Early; Highest Rates among Kids, Young Adults
(KMAland) -- Nebraska is one of a dozen states experiencing "very high" levels of influenza, and the highest percentage of cases has been in children and young adults. Children under 17 account for more than half the Nebraska flu cases so far, with the highest numbers in the five- to 17-year-old age group, and second-highest in children birth to four years of age.
klkntv.com
Dogs rescued from illegal breeder soon up for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Dogs rescued from an illegal breeder in Lancaster County will soon be up for adoption at the Capital Humane Society. On Thursday, a judge gave ownership of the 28 abused dogs to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, which then released the dogs to the humane society.
klkntv.com
Police looking for possible second man launching rocks into Lincoln homes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are still looking for a rock-hurling man who caused over $5,000 in damage to homes in a north Lincoln neighborhood. Earlier in the week, police reported 16 rock vandalisms, each in the neighborhood near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue. The man caused about $5,410...
KETV.com
Parents badly burned after saving children from Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire Tuesday night sent an Omaha family of six to the hospital. An Omaha police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home before...
klkntv.com
$100,000 worth of gold coins stolen from collection, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are on the lookout for gold after several coins were reported stolen on Tuesday. An 82-year-old man reported the theft at the police station’s service desk around 1:30 p.m. He told officers that 25 gold coins had gone missing from his private...
Kearney Hub
Lincoln man loses 25 gold coins worth $100,000 in burglary, police say
An 82-year-old Lincoln man is out 25 gold coins worth $100,000 after they were stolen from his private collection sometime in November, according to police. The man reported the theft at the Lincoln Police Department's service desk shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after noticing the coins had gone missing, Capt. Todd Kocian said.
1011now.com
Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
iheart.com
Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha releases revised gender identity policy
(Omaha, NE) -- The Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha releases their revamped gender identity policy, which no longer addresses staff. The policy, released Friday, was revised after backlash from an initial release earlier this year addressed not only students, but teachers, staff and volunteers who identify as something other than their gender assigned at birth. The Archdiocese says students will not be barred from enrolling in one of their 52 elementary schools or 12 co-ed high schools, but they say, "If a child experiences gender dysphoria, school leaders and pastors will partner with parents to establish an accompaniment plan that follows the teaching of the Catholic faith."
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
KETV.com
United Way of the Midlands reports 15,000 people need help with utilities in the metro this year
OMAHA, Neb. — If you're looking for help with your utilities, it's just three numbers away. Simply by calling 211 you'll get connected to The United Way of the Midlands. With more than 150 in the metro, they'll set you up with the right charity. The United Way of...
Differentiating between missing person cases: What makes police ask for help?
Omaha Police explained on Friday what pushes a missing person case beyond a posting on a public list.
klkntv.com
Arizona polygamy case linked to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man is accused of taking 20 wives, many of whom were minors. And new court documents link the case to Lincoln. Samuel Bateman met several of his victims on trips to Lincoln in 2020. Bateman is the leader of a small polygamous group...
Comments / 0