Illinois State

Pritzker celebrates Illinois’ first Black-owned ‘social equity’ cannabis dispensary

By John Clark
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was on hand to celebrate the opening of a new cannabis dispensary, the state’s first “social equity licensee.”

Ivy Hall Dispensary, at 1720 N. Damen Avenue, opened in November.

Illinois set aside “social equity” licenses for minority-owned businesses, as the state says minority communities were the hardest hit by the war on drugs.

The shop’s ownership team is 61% Black.

“I am very pleased to see that we are starting to see openings of cannabis dispensaries that are social equity applicant license holders and that we’re gonna see an acceleration of that,” Pritzker said Wednesday.

Another Chicago dispensary also earned a social equity license: Green Rose Dispensary, at 612 N. Wells Avenue, which includes Black and Latino ownership.

More than 192 social equity dispensary licenses have been approved.

ILLINOIS STATE
