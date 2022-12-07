Read full article on original website
Beaumont City Council honors disc jokey legend
BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont honors a man who brought soul, funk and jazz music to southeast, Texas. This week, Beaumont City Council voted in favor of naming a city street after William “Boy” Brown, a radio legend. Bob Street in Beaumont will now be...
Legacy Fitness In Nacogdoches, Texas Closes Temporarily Leaving Members Confused
Legacy Fitness in Nacogdoches sent out an app alert to their gym members that they were changing out some equipment. A moving truck was spotted there, and after some members took a look around they found that all of the equipment was removed. Though there hasn't been any further official...
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Graduates Fifteen New Nurses
One of my favorite quotes about nurses comes from an anonymous author:. “Not all angels have wings … some have scrubs.”. On Monday, December 5, the Angelina College Vocational Nursing program celebrated its newest graduates and soon-to-be angels with 15 new nurses walking the stage of Temple Theater on the AC campus.
Lufkin, Texas Names New Parks and Recreation Director
The City of Lufkin has announced the addition of a Lufkin native to its management team. Buddy Timme has been named as the director of the City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department. Timme was selected for the role following a nationwide search with more than 60 applicants, according to...
Family of child who was found at Lions Den Park in Orange has been located
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The family of a child who was found at Lions Den Park in Orange has been located. The boy was dropped off by someone in a white utility vehicle, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office release. Police believe he is about 3 or 4 years old.
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dozens of East Texas churches have voted to leave the United Methodist Church this past weekend due to conflicting views within the denomination. Within the Texas Annual Conference, which covers the Houston area and East Texas, 294 churches were approved to leave the denomination, including the Perritte Memorial United Methodist church in Nacogdoches.
Lamar University honors first-generation graduates
BEAUMONT, Texas — Graduating college is a big deal but an even bigger deal for first generation graduates. Thursday, December 8, 2022, there were 137 Lamar University students that were recognized at the college’s inaugural first generation student cording reception. More than half of Lamar students are first...
The Marines Have Landed at Lufkin’s Walmart & They Need Your Help
The Marines Have Landed... ...and they need your help to help others in East Texas. Every year, Brian Crews and his wonderful volunteers from the Marine Corps Reserve canvas the area for weeks during the holidays trying to make sure that kids have a great Christmas through the Toys for Tots program.
KPLC TV
Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
MySanAntonio
More than 20 Black-owned businesses come together for Black Friday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This year's Black Friday in Beaumont brought dozens of Black-owned businesses together to celebrate the shopping holiday. On November 25, 2022, Elite Fashions at 39 North 11th Street Suite C, Beaumont, Texas held its first Grand Pop-up Shop Extravangaza...
Jefferson County Historical Commission dedicates historical marker in downtown Beaumont to William "Bill" Hall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Saturday ceremony honored a man who is known for putting Beaumont’s music industry on the map. The Jefferson County Historical Commission dedicated a historical marker to William G. Hall. Hall is also known as Bill. The marker can be found on Pearl Street near...
Burkeville teen attacked by 17 dogs intends to press charges
BURKEVILLE, Texas — A Burkeville teen who was attacked by dogs opens up about her horrific encounter. Shelly Engel, 19, was walking along highway 87, just north of highway 63 when she was attacked. It was supposed to be a regular Sunday for the teen, who walks the same...
Severe Weather Possible in the Pineywoods Saturday Night
Over the past few days, we've been letting you know of a possible severe weather outbreak that's expected to hit the Deep East Texas area on Tuesday. Damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and strong tornadoes are all in the mix as a major cold front approaches our area. For the...
Southeast Texas mom duo creates website to spotlight area businesses, show what Beaumont has to offer
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two mothers created a website to help Southeast Texans support area businesses this holiday season, while also showing off all that Beaumont has to offer. Daniella Sutton and Joanna Truncali created 409family.com in April. According to the website, 409family.com is a "family-friendly guide to all things Southeast Texas."
Beaumont mom charged in death of 5-month-old baby boy
BEAUMONT, Texas — As funeral services for a 5-month-old Beaumont boy were held Friday afternoon, two miles away his 27-year-old mother was being led in handcuffs to a police SUV after being charged with child abuse in connection with his death. Quenisha Hawkins, 27, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday,...
East Texas man accused of breaking into house shot by homeowner
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was shot by a homeowner after officials said he forced his way into a house on Friday afternoon. The man tried to enter a Lufkin house through a back door, said city officials. The incident took place around 1:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Houston Street. […]
29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination
BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
Jasper County youth baseball coach indicted for child exploitation
BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A South Texas man has been indicted for child exploitation charges, authorities announced Thursday.Adam Dales Isaacks, 39, of Silsbee, was indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 7, 2022, on six counts of transporting a minor for sexual activity. Isaacks, who was described as a trusted member of the community, served as a youth coach for and president of the Evadale Little League Baseball organization from 2020 through 2021. He's accused of using his position to sexually abuse children.Prosecutors said that Isaacks would transport his victims from Texas to other states for sporting and camping events. During these trips, Isaacks allegedly sexually abused his victims.If he's convicted, Isaacks faces between 10 years and life in federal prison.
New president/CEO announced for BBB of Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Better Business Bureau of Southeast Texas has announced who will be it's new President and CEO. The board of directors named Darren Erwin to take over the organization's top spot beginning on January 1, 2023 according to a news release Monday. Erwin will take over...
Beaumont Police Department celebrates Chief Singletary
BEAUMONT, Texas — Congratulations are in order!. At the 2022 Law Enforcement Appreciation Awards for the Eastern District of Texas, Chief James P. Singletary was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award. Singletary was appointed Chief of Police by Beaumont City Council in September 2011. This award is award is evidence...
