Uniontown man convicted for role in Capitol riot

An image from a criminal complaint alleged to depict Peter Schwartz at the Capitol riots in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

A Uniontown man could face decades in prison after a jury convicted him for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

The Department of Justice said Peter Schwartz, 49, threw a folding chair at police officers and sprayed them with pepper spray that he took from them. He was convicted on Tuesday, according to federal officials.

Schwartz later told a friend he “started a riot” by “throwing the first chair,” according to the DOJ, though protesters had already broken through a police line and entered Capitol before Schwartz threw the chair.

Protesters first overcame the police at around 1:30 p.m., while Schwartz threw the chair at a police line at around 2:30 p.m.

After Schwartz threw the chair, police say he stole the pepper spray and began distributing it to fellow protesters, including his wife, Shelly Stallings, who pleaded guilty in August.

Schwartz was arrested in February 2021.

At his U.S. District Court trial, Schwartz was found guilty of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon; obstruction of an official proceeding; and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

The first and second charges could each land him a maximum of 20 years in prison, while he could face up to five years in prison for the third charge, according to federal officials.

Schwartz’s sentencing will likely take place in early 2023, the justice department said.

Two other men were convicted along with Schwartz.

Jeffrey Scott Brown, 56, of Santa Ana, Calif., was convicted of one count of felony assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon and a count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

Markus Maly, 48, of Fincastle, Va., was convicted of two counts of felony assault, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon and a count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.