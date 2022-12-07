ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniontown, PA

Uniontown man convicted for role in Capitol riot

By Maddie Aiken
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Su6MH_0jaxJn7L00
An image from a criminal complaint alleged to depict Peter Schwartz at the Capitol riots in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

A Uniontown man could face decades in prison after a jury convicted him for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

The Department of Justice said Peter Schwartz, 49, threw a folding chair at police officers and sprayed them with pepper spray that he took from them. He was convicted on Tuesday, according to federal officials.

Schwartz later told a friend he “started a riot” by “throwing the first chair,” according to the DOJ, though protesters had already broken through a police line and entered Capitol before Schwartz threw the chair.

Protesters first overcame the police at around 1:30 p.m., while Schwartz threw the chair at a police line at around 2:30 p.m.

After Schwartz threw the chair, police say he stole the pepper spray and began distributing it to fellow protesters, including his wife, Shelly Stallings, who pleaded guilty in August.

• Pittsburgh man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

• Mechanicsburg woman found guilty for role in Jan. 6 riot

• Western Pa. people charged in Capitol riot

Schwartz was arrested in February 2021.

At his U.S. District Court trial, Schwartz was found guilty of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon; obstruction of an official proceeding; and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

The first and second charges could each land him a maximum of 20 years in prison, while he could face up to five years in prison for the third charge, according to federal officials.

Schwartz’s sentencing will likely take place in early 2023, the justice department said.

Two other men were convicted along with Schwartz.

Jeffrey Scott Brown, 56, of Santa Ana, Calif., was convicted of one count of felony assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon and a count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

Markus Maly, 48, of Fincastle, Va., was convicted of two counts of felony assault, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon and a count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County man shot to death, coroner says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man in Washington County is dead after the corner says he was shot.Police said Thomas Oliver Davis was found shot near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street in Canton Township Friday night.Washington County 911 received the call at around 7:40 p.m. Friday.Davis was pronounced dead at a local hospital.State police are investigating.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Metro News

Morgantown man accused in $500,000 check fraud scheme

WHEELING, W. Va. – A Morgantown man has been indicted following an investigation into the theft nearly a half a million dollars in a check forgery scheme that victimized a a relative. Jaynesh Umesh Patel, 40, faces bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges, according to United States Attorney...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID–19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
WHEELING, WV
wtae.com

Man found shot in Washington County, later dies

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Washington County coroner has identified the man found shot in Canton Township Friday night as Thomas Davis, 30. The coroner said Davis was found near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street just before 7:45 p.m. Davis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Duquesne Police Chief Thomas Dunlevy fired by city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne Police Chief Thomas Dunlevy has been fired.The move comes almost a year after he was first arrested and accused of witness tampering.In December 2021, Dunlevy was accused of interfering in a sexual assault case against a friend and allegedly tried to intimidate the teenage victim's father.He was initially charged with a felony, which was later dropped, but faced other misdemeanor charges.The mayor put Dunlevy on leave while the case was investigated. On Tuesday, the city officially fired him.In a statement, Duquesne Solicitor Myron Sainovich says Dunlevy was fired based on, "his inability to perform duties of the position," "inappropriate interaction with witnesses" and "conduct unbecoming a police officer."Dunlevy, who had been chief since 2018, declined to comment on Thursday. 
DUQUESNE, PA
abc27 News

Austin Davis resigns from Pa. House ahead of Lt. Gov. transition

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state Rep. Austin Davis announced on Wednesday that he is resigning his seat in the state House ahead of taking on his newly elected role of lieutenant governor, according to the House Democratic Communications Office. In a Dec. 7 letter to colleagues, Davis, a Democrat who represented Allegheny County, said […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Neighbors upset after man butchers deer at home in front of school

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Rifled deer hunting season is wrapping up this week, and lots of Pennsylvania hunters came out of the woods with a deer.One man in Greensburg got his buck and decided to butcher it at home in front of a school. That has some of his neighbors upset.Lucas Smith says he bagged his buck earlier this week and it's been hanging from a tree in his front, which is right across from Greensburg Salem Middle School. Now what Smith is doing is perfectly legal, but it's got some neighbors questioning where he chose to process and butcher...
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy