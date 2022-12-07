Read full article on original website
John Lee Tyson
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. John Lee Tyson, of Keller, will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley on Tuesday morning at 11, with Father Michael Imperial officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.
Vivian Parks Justice
Vivian Parks Justice, 93, wife of the late George Davis Justice, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Harborton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Parks and the late Louise Harrison Parks. Vivian graduated from Central High...
Cool Things Happening on the Shore this Weekend
Saturday at 11 am, Santa arrives by boat at the Onancock Wharf. The Holiday Artisan Market will be open from 10:oo am until 3 p.m. at Historic Onancock School. The Onancock Christmas Homes Tour begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Tickets are available at Ker Place. The...
OC Couple Donates $250,000 To AGH
Doris and Joseph Aiello recently made a generous gift of $250,000 to the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation. Longtime residents of the Baltimore area, the couple has semi-retired and spends the majority of the year in Ocean City. The couple recognizes the important role the community hospital plays in supporting the health and wellbeing of the Eastern Shore community and visitors alike. The Aiellos’ donation will assist Atlantic General Hospital with its ongoing mission to provide accessible, high-quality care to every patient they serve.
Two Deadly Shootings Has Cambridge Community Grieving
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A grieving community wanting the violence to end. The violence across Cambridge spanned for three hours last night with police responding to at least two scenes. The first call came in around 7 p.m. to the area of Pleasant and Race streets. Responding officers found 24-year-old Taijay...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car in Seaford
Seaford, Del. - A man was killed after being hit by a car yesterday in Seaford, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that around 8:18 p.m., a 2013 gray Dodge Caravan was traveling in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway having just passed through the intersection at North Front Street. At the same time, a 52-year-old man was walking from an unknown direction and was in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway. The man was not using a designated crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing any reflective clothing. As a result, the Caravan hit the pedestrian, leaving him with serious injuries.
2 Deadly Shootings in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred a few hours apart in Cambridge on Thursday night. The first one was reported at around 7:15 p.m. on 400 block of Pleasant Street. When Cambridge police officers arrived on the scene, they found 24-year-old Taijay Brian Daniels, of Cambridge, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
County Run Liquor Sales Could be a Thing of the Past in Wicomico County
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- At a meeting on Friday, December 9th, County Executive Julie Giordano proposed a transition to private liquor licenses. It would allow businesses to acquire liquor without going through the county-run dispensary. Giordano said the push for this change is really about leveling the playing field. "We’re...
Salisbury Business Adds Lights as Safety Measure for Patrons and Employees
SALISBURY, Md. - Market Street Inn owner Rob Mulford has installed new lights outside the restaurant to keep patrons and employees safe. "Things are different. It's happening in our backyard now," said Rob Mulford. "It's come to a small town, what's happening across America. Thing are different. It's happened in their backyard. At the end of it people are fearful. People are worried. People that were schedule to come here don't want to come here or downtown."
SCCC Offender Arrested after Failure to Return
An offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown after being extradited to Maryland on a State of Delaware Level IV agreement to return has been arrested. Corrections officials say 48 year old David Connors of the Milton area was extradited to Maryland on a driving charge with a Delaware court order to return to the Sussex VOP Center to complete his Community Corrections sentence in Delaware, however he failed to report back to the DOC on November 25th.
Family Pet Dies in Georgetown House Fire Wednesday Morning
A fire on Wilson Hill Road Wednesday morning has been ruled accidental by State Fire Marshal investigators. The call came out just before 9am and Georgetown firefighters arriving at the scene found a chimney fire with extension to the home. Crews from Millsboro, Bridgeville, Ellendale and Milton along with County paramedics were on the scene.
Smyrna routs Dover for 4th DIAA Football Championship
Yamir Knight accounted for four touchdowns as Smyrna routed Dover 52-7 to win the 2022 DIAA Class 3A Football Championship. Knight rushed for two scores, threw for one, caught another, and even ran for and threw for a two-point conversion in the victory for Smyrna's 4th state title in school history.
Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22 Graduates from Leadership Maryland Caroline County Director of Economic Development & Tourism and Hartley, DE resident recognized at December 6 ceremony
Annapolis, Md. (December 6, 2022) – Leadership Maryland announced that Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22, Caroline County Director of Economic Development & Tourism, hascompleted the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored Bowden, a resident of Hartley, DE, and the entire Class of 2022 at its 29th annual graduation ceremony held December 6 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. As a graduate, Bowden is now a member of Leadership Maryland’s powerful alumni network, consisting of more than 1,300 esteemed leaders from all industries and regions of the state.
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Neighbors Have Concerns Of Excessive Speeding In Caroline County
RIDGELY, Md. - Neighbors are complaining about how fast people are driving along Central Ave. in Caroline County. People say it's gotten so bad that speeding cars have almost hit their kids while getting onto the school bus. One neighbor said they've seen cars racing each other on both sides...
Single Suspect Arrested in Connection with Two Deadly Cambridge Shootings
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police say a single suspect has been arrested in connection with two deadly shootings that took place just hours apart in Cambridge on Thursday evening. Troopers say Tramelle Lamar Williams was arrested on Friday evening in connection with an armed robbery around 10 p.m. According...
Pedestrian Struck And Killed Thursday Night
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in Seaford yesterday evening. Officials said on December 8, 2022, at approximately 8:18 p.m., a 2013 gray Dodge Caravan was traveling in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway having just passed through the intersection at North Front Street.
Gold Alert issued by DSP for missing Lewes woman
LEWES, Del. – UPDATE: Alyssa Speese was located on 12/7/22 and Delaware State Police have lifted the alert. Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing 26-year-old Lewes woman. We’re told Alyssa Speese was last seen earlier in the day on Wednesday in the Millsboro area....
Two Teens Injured in Rehoboth Beach Motorcycle Crash
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police say two teens were injured early Friday morning after a suspected drunk driver struck the motorcycle they were riding with an SUV. The accident occurred at around 12:39 a.m. on Coastal Highway at Church Street, which is right where the Fulton Bank is located. Police said that at that time, a Honda CBR 1000RR motorcycle was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway at a high rate of speed in the right lane. Troopers said that at the same time, a Nissan Rogue was stopped at the stop sign in the southbound lane of Coastal Highway and Church Street, waiting to turn left onto Church Street. The driver of the Rogue failed to see the motorcycle and began turning left, according to police. Troopers said that as a result, the Rogue struck the left side of the motorcycle, leading to the motorcycle operator and passenger being ejected and injured.
For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
