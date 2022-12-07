Read full article on original website
Republican Sen. Bob Rankin announces resignation
Republican Senator Bob Rankin of Carbondale has announced his resignation from the Colorado State Senate according to the Colorado Senate Republicans.
Mandatory Recount Ordered In Rep. Lauren Boebert's Colorado Race
Democratic rival Adam Frisch has already conceded defeat, saying that he believes a new count will not change the election's outcome.
Republican firebrand Boebert wins House re-election after Democrat concedes
Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, a polarizing Republican who gained a national reputation during her first term with her combative brand of politics, will return to the U.S. House after her Democratic opponent conceded on Friday.
Colorado election officials order recount after Rep. Boebert projected to defeat Dem challenger Adam Frisch
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has ordered a recount of the 3rd Congressional District, where incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert is projected to defeat Democrat Adam Frisch.
KTAR.com
Here’s how the process will work if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema seeks reelection as an independent
PHOENIX — As an independent, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would face a “burdensome” set of qualifying requirements to get on the ballot if she seeks reelection in 2024, an Arizona election law expert said Friday. Sinema announced Friday she will leave the Democratic Party and register as an...
Vail Daily
With U.S. House control potentially hinging on Lauren Boebert’s race, national GOP and Democrats deploy to Colorado
National Democratic and Republican groups have deployed to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to help find voters whose ballots need “curing” as control of the U.S. House could potentially hinge on the outcome of the race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman.
Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert after razor-thin loss in Colorado House race
Democrat Adam Frisch formally conceded defeat to U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert Friday morning after an unofficial vote count showed the Republican incumbent has a narrow lead in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Frisch, an Aspen businessman, said in an online press conference that he had just gotten off the phone with...
Kyrsten Sinema ditches Democrats to become an independent, undermining party's narrow Senate majority
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and registered as an Independent.
Washington Examiner
GOP beat Democrats by 3 million midterm votes but barely secured House majority
Republicans won over 3 million more votes than Democrats during this year's midterm elections, but it did not stop them from losing key Senate, House, and gubernatorial races over the last two weeks. Numbers from the Cook Political Report show that the GOP leads Democrats by roughly 3.5 million votes...
Arizona Mirror
As an independent, Kyrsten Sinema can play spoiler to Democrats. That’s assuming she runs at all.
Kyrsten Sinema made official today what has been obvious for a long time: She’s not a Democrat. The announcement is certainly not shocking — she ran in 2018 on her independent streak and has legislated that way — but it will have huge electoral ramifications if she chooses to run for reelection in 2024. Most […] The post As an independent, Kyrsten Sinema can play spoiler to Democrats. That’s assuming she runs at all. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and has registered as an independent. The first-term senator wrote in an opinion piece for the Arizona Republic that she does not intend to change the way she legislates or casts votes, but plans to be “an independent voice […] The post U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CBS News
Democrats remain confident in Senate majority despite Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaving party
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and is now a registered independent. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains why Democrats are still confident in their Senate majority, and what the move could mean for Sinema when she's up for reelection in 2024.
NPR
Kyrsten Sinema's Break-Up With Dems Won't Change Much In The Senate
The Arizona senator announced she was leaving the Democratic party — but given her broad support of Democratic priorities and the president's nominees, it is not expected to change the dynamics of Senate control. And the Congress is sprinting toward the finish line, codifying some protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Incumbent lawmakers will need to extend government funding and pass a big, annual defense bill before the new Congress is sworn in early next month.The Arizona senator announced she was leaving the Democratic party — but given her broad support of Democratic priorities and the president's nominees, it is not expected to change the dynamics of Senate control. And the Congress is sprinting toward the finish line, codifying some protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Incumbent lawmakers will need to extend government funding and pass a big, annual defense bill before the new Congress is sworn in early next month.
Connecticut Mirror
CT left out of Democrats’ 2024 early presidential primary lineup
Connecticut was vying to move up its presidential primary in 2024. But President Biden and Democrats want Georgia and Michigan to go earlier.
Wyoming News
RINOs vs. right wingers: GOP insiders define Wyoming’s factions
Alan Simpson has reappropriated “RINO” – a disparaging term deployed by Republicans to describe party members they deem insufficiently conservative. Simpson, a 91-year-old former U.S. Senator for Wyoming, flipped the “Republican-in-name-only” acronym back on those who use it. “I call them Republicans ignorantly needling others,” he said. Simpson’s proudly on the outs with the Wyoming...
Sheridan Media
Ide Sworn in to Represent Senate District 29
The Senate Chamber of the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne was the site Tuesday for a swearing in ceremony for Bob Ide of Casper as a member of the 66th Wyoming Legislature. Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Kari Jo Gray administered the oath of office and Vice President of the Senate Larry Hicks presided over the ceremony. Shortly following the administration of the oath of office, Ide briefly addressed those in attendance by saying that he’s truly honored to be appointed as a senator to Senate District 29, and he will do his best to serve Natrona County and the State of Wyoming.
USA TODAY
In growing backlash, Sen. Shaheen to skip WH ball over plan to push back New Hampshire Democratic primary
The Democratic National Committee’s move to push back New Hampshire’s 2024 presidential primary has drawn protests from Democrats and Republicans.
Axios
Political Pulse: Michael Bennet pushes to extend child tax credit
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet won't give up. And the Colorado Democrat's frustration with his own party's inaction on a major progressive policy is apparent. Driving the news: Fresh from a 15-point victory in the November midterm, Bennet is doubling down on his push to expand the child tax credit and even talking about a second presidential run.
