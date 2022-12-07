ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

GOP beat Democrats by 3 million midterm votes but barely secured House majority

Republicans won over 3 million more votes than Democrats during this year's midterm elections, but it did not stop them from losing key Senate, House, and gubernatorial races over the last two weeks. Numbers from the Cook Political Report show that the GOP leads Democrats by roughly 3.5 million votes...
Arizona Mirror

As an independent, Kyrsten Sinema can play spoiler to Democrats. That’s assuming she runs at all.

Kyrsten Sinema made official today what has been obvious for a long time: She’s not a Democrat. The announcement is certainly not shocking — she ran in 2018 on her independent streak and has legislated that way — but it will have huge electoral ramifications if she chooses to run for reelection in 2024. Most […] The post As an independent, Kyrsten Sinema can play spoiler to Democrats. That’s assuming she runs at all. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and has registered as an independent. The first-term senator wrote in an opinion piece for the Arizona Republic that she does not intend to change the way she legislates or casts votes, but plans to be “an independent voice […] The post U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CBS News

Democrats remain confident in Senate majority despite Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaving party

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and is now a registered independent. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains why Democrats are still confident in their Senate majority, and what the move could mean for Sinema when she's up for reelection in 2024.
NPR

Kyrsten Sinema's Break-Up With Dems Won't Change Much In The Senate

The Arizona senator announced she was leaving the Democratic party — but given her broad support of Democratic priorities and the president's nominees, it is not expected to change the dynamics of Senate control. And the Congress is sprinting toward the finish line, codifying some protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Incumbent lawmakers will need to extend government funding and pass a big, annual defense bill before the new Congress is sworn in early next month.The Arizona senator announced she was leaving the Democratic party — but given her broad support of Democratic priorities and the president's nominees, it is not expected to change the dynamics of Senate control. And the Congress is sprinting toward the finish line, codifying some protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Incumbent lawmakers will need to extend government funding and pass a big, annual defense bill before the new Congress is sworn in early next month.
Wyoming News

RINOs vs. right wingers: GOP insiders define Wyoming’s factions

Alan Simpson has reappropriated “RINO” – a disparaging term deployed by Republicans to describe party members they deem insufficiently conservative. Simpson, a 91-year-old former U.S. Senator for Wyoming, flipped the “Republican-in-name-only” acronym back on those who use it. “I call them Republicans ignorantly needling others,” he said. Simpson’s proudly on the outs with the Wyoming...
Sheridan Media

Ide Sworn in to Represent Senate District 29

The Senate Chamber of the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne was the site Tuesday for a swearing in ceremony for Bob Ide of Casper as a member of the 66th Wyoming Legislature. Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Kari Jo Gray administered the oath of office and Vice President of the Senate Larry Hicks presided over the ceremony. Shortly following the administration of the oath of office, Ide briefly addressed those in attendance by saying that he’s truly honored to be appointed as a senator to Senate District 29, and he will do his best to serve Natrona County and the State of Wyoming.
Axios

Political Pulse: Michael Bennet pushes to extend child tax credit

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet won't give up. And the Colorado Democrat's frustration with his own party's inaction on a major progressive policy is apparent. Driving the news: Fresh from a 15-point victory in the November midterm, Bennet is doubling down on his push to expand the child tax credit and even talking about a second presidential run.

