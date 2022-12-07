MetroHealth board member resigns amid bonus investigation involving ousted CEO Akram Boutros

Read full article on original website
MetroHealth trustees misled but not negligent in Akram Boutros’ unauthorized payments, board VP says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The vice chairman of the MetroHealth board contends negligence wasn’t the reason why the MetroHealth System board of trustees — charged with overseeing the health system — failed to discover for years that former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros had been giving himself $1.98 million in unauthorized bonuses.
MetroHealth places two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga jail inmate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – MetroHealth has placed two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga County Jail inmate. A spokesman for the hospital system said Saturday that officials are conducting an internal review of the incident. He declined to give details about the employees’ actions, citing only the death of Edrick Brooks.
In GCC Event, Experts Decry Cuyahoga County's High Rate of Sentencing Juveniles as Adults
Cuyahoga uses bindovers more than all other urban Ohio counties combine
cleveland19.com
Former Elyria safety service director announces candidacy for mayor
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Brubaker, former safety service director for the city of Elyria, announced his candidacy for mayor Friday in the upcoming 2023 election. Brubaker took a job in Avon this month as their public works director, after working in Elyria for over a decade. As safety...
cleveland19.com
Lorain County Correctional Facility escapees captured, according to U.S. Marshals
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men who previously escaped the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday have been captured, according to the U.S. Marshals office. Brooks was arrested at the Red Roof in Springfield Township, and Carpenter was arrested by Wadsworth police in Wadsworth. The U.S. Marshals said they...
wksu.org
Cuyahoga County Council tightens hold on funding for MetroHealth over CEO bonus scandal
On Tuesday, the Cuyahoga County Council moved to amend the county's 2023 budget dispersal of more than $32 million taxpayers contribute to the operation of MetroHealth, the county’s safety-net hospital. The change means that the council will release the first quarterly installment of the levy subsidy to MetroHealth, but...
Honoring Sen. Portman for his service to Ohio’s nationality groups, including Ukrainians: Marta Liscynesky-Kelleher and Matt Dolan
PARMA, Ohio -- Today, the American Nationalities Movement hosts their annual Christmas Party and Program in Parma. For over half a century, this group, founded in Cleveland, has lobbied and provided a voice for millions of oppressed and silenced people around the world. Over the past year, their advocacy continues to play an invaluable role in celebrating the strength of our diversity in Ohio and in advancing the cause of freedom abroad.
County council awards Brook Park $1.5 million for school demolition
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council on Dec. 6 adopted a resolution awarding $1.5 million to Brook Park for demolition of the former Brook Park Memorial Elementary School and enabling the city to construct a retention basin on the site. The money will come from the District 2...
State lawmakers cross party lines to work together, pushing for clemency for Cleveland prisoner on death row
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is pushing to free a Cleveland man who is on death row for a 1984 rape and murder that he maintains he didn’t commit. Anthony Apanovitch, who was freed for nearly two-and-a-half years after a judge in 2015 determined DNA...
The top Ohio and Greater Cleveland news stories of 2022, and you pick them: Letter from the Editor
One of the traditional newsroom activities in December is to look back at the top stories of the past year, and this time around, we’re asking you to help choose them. We’ve come up with 40 or so of the big stories in Ohio and Greater Cleveland in 2022. That’s a lot. It was a newsy year. We’re not going into great detail on each, relying on you to remember them if you choose to vote. And if you don’t recall a few, they probably don’t belong in the top 10.
Governor appoints Timothy Sterkel as judge of South Euclid Municipal Court
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Lawyer Timothy Sterkel on Thursday was appointed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as judge for South Euclid Municipal Court, filling a seat left vacant since late July by the resignation of former Judge Gayle Williams Byers. Sterkel will begin work on Dec. 16. The appointment...
Cuyahoga County judge’s son convicted of murdering wife
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Friday found the son of a Cuyahoga County judge guilty of killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, testified that he shot Mwaka Azali three times in the head in self-defense as she raised a gun that she had already shot three times in the house, then took the couple’s two children to the home of his mother, Common Pleas Court Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams. She declined to comment after the verdict.
Ohio student taken into custody after threat, including list of names
The statement said the student was taken into custody by the Broadview Heights Police Department before the start of the school day.
Man dies while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man died Friday while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to county officials. Edrick H. Brooks, 56, was found unresponsive in his cell about 2:40 a.m. by a corrections officer. He had been booked into the jail on Thursday. A booking report does not indicate his charges.
signalcleveland.org
Vending machines filled with overdose-reversal medications installed in five Cleveland locations
Five vending machines filled with naloxone — a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses — are now installed and ready to use in medical clinics across Cleveland. Their use is part of an effort to increase public access to supplies to reduce drug deaths. The news comes a...
Cleveland police to create first-ever relocation program for homicide witnesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police is working to establish its first-ever formal witness-protection program in hopes of solving more homicides. Roughly $13,000 out of a $17,000 state grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services will be used by Cleveland police to temporarily re-locate homicide witnesses at risk of retaliation, during the course of a one-year pilot program.
WKRC
Ohio man sentenced after killing pastor's daughter, hiding body underneath church stairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio man was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for murdering a pastor’s daughter and hiding her body behind the stairs of a church. Jamal Kukla, 29, was convicted of beating Jasmine Washington to death, according to authorities. He was found guilty...
UH closing last open unit at Richmond Heights Medical Center Dec. 17
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- University Hospitals Richmond Heights Medical Center is set to close the last unit in operation at the facility -- its behavioral health unit -- on Dec. 17. UH announced in July that, as of Aug. 12, Richmond Heights Medical Center, 27100 Chardon Road, would no longer...
akronjewishnews.com
Ten physicians join Crystal Clinic staff
Ten orthopedic surgeons recently joined Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic’s medical staff, including nine with affiliations to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, which recently closed a portion of its hospital, according to a news release. The arrangement will provide St. Vincent Charity Medical Center patients and the Northeast Ohio region with expanded access to Crystal Clinic’s orthopedic care, the release said.
Berea City Council mulls pay raises for mayor, next elected council
BEREA, Ohio – Berea City Council is considering an ordinance that would grant 3 percent annual pay raises to the mayor and next elected council following the November 2023 General Election. The ordinance received its first of three public readings during council’s Dec. 5 regular meeting. A sitting...
