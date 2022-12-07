Read full article on original website
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, December 7, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, December 7, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------- Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a welfare check. ------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3462 Public Program. 11:50:23. Incident Address: N MORTON ST; COLFAX, WA 99111. Sheriff’s Deputy requested a case for a DARE presentation.
Spokane councilors delay vote on Snake River dam removal to meet with tribes
Spokane City Councilors Jonathan Bingle and Michael Cathcart have postponed the vote on a resolution voicing opposition to the removal of four lower Snake River dams to further explore issues raised by tribal leaders. “I met recently with the Spokane tribe to hear their concerns and discuss areas of common...
Mechanics Working to Repair WSDOT Snowplows That Were Struck Earlier This Week
SPOKANE - Washington State Department of Transportation mechanics in Spokane have been working hard the last couple of days to repair two snowplows that were damaged after being struck earlier this week. In an update shared Thursday afternoon, the WSDOT says mechanics hope to have the plows back on the...
Colfax Native John Lustig Leads Warriors to 113-40 Exhibition Win
LEWISTON - Lewis-Clark State freshman and Colfax, WA native John Lustig was electric on the court on Thursday helping lead the Warriors past Northwest Indian College 113-40. Had the contest not been an exhibition, Lustig would have posted multiple career-highs as he led the Warriors with 25 points and 11 rebounds.
