Fog Will Dominate the Morning
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Patchy fog will develop in the early morning hours on Monday. It will become denser by dawn and eventually evaporate around mid-morning. Drivers should use caution and avoid using their bright lights. There will be fog inland and along the coastal waterways. Boaters should avoid hitting the water until after the fog evaporates. Aside from the fog, conditions will be sunny and pleasant for a day on the water. Expect a high of 79 Saturday, and a low of 61. The humidity will be at a comfortable level, with no rain in the forecast for the next five days. Slight to moderate concentrations of Red Tide were reported in spots along Manatee County and Sarasota County beaches. Check for flags at the beach to see if the area has cleared.
Sarasota police remove vessel abandoned after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department dive team recently spent a morning removing a derelict boat from Sarasota Bay. The boat was half-submerged west of Harbor Acres. Police say the owner abandoned the vessel after it sunk during Hurricane Ian and became a marine hazard. Removing the boat...
Missing 12-year-old reported in Manatee
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing girl. Scarlett Jameson, 12, ran away from her home in the 3500 block of 14th Street West, Friday afternoon and has not returned. Detectives have reason to believe she may have gone to the Palmetto area.
North Port to open Warm Mineral Springs Park “as expeditiously as possible”
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port held a special meeting to discuss the reopening of Warm Mineral Springs Park. The park closed on Sept. 27 after suffering damage from Hurricane Ian. According to the city, the buildings on the property were deemed unsafe for people to use.
A Cold Front Changes Things Up Late in the Week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Morning fog will develop overnight and should mostly clear out after 9am. Fog over the coastline and Gulf may stick around a bit longer. Boaters should plan on heading out mid to late morning on Sunday. Aside from the morning fog, it will be a beautiful day on the water, with a high of 77.
Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144
Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
Hurricane shelter in Englewood set to close
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The hurricane shelter at Ann and Chuck Regional Park in Englewood will close Dec. 15. The shelter will not accept more people, according to a news release. Anyone displaced by Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County can live in recreational vehicles or trailers on developed residential...
Concerns loom over reopening Sanibel Causeway next month
SANIBEL, Fla. — Some contractors and residents are questioning whether Sanibel Island is ready to reopen next month. The city announced the Sanibel Causeway is slated to open to everyone on Monday, January 2, one day after toll operations in Lee County resume. “I really think it’ll bring over...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota region's home sales decline 24% in October
As the pandemic-fueled scorching national housing market is rapidly cooling, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metropolitan statistical area is in the middle of the pack in terms of year-over-year decline in home sales. According to research by industry trade publication Construction Coverage, the region ranks No. 41 among the nation’s 61 midsize...
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
Suncoast gifts fill Bradenton Police trucks
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department teamed up with the Bradenton Blue Foundation to hold the annual Fill the Truck Event. Three vehicles, including a SWAT truck, were loaded to the brim with toys for children and teens this holiday season. Gifts were donated from Suncoast locals including local organizations such as the Bradenton Fire department and the Gator Lounge. All donations helped to benefit Hope Family Services.
SWFL residents being forced to get flood insurance following updated maps
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Mortgage companies are sending notices to homeowners after FEMA updated its flood maps. Thomas Henry got one of those letters earlier this week. He made it through hurricanes Irma and Ian with no flooding in his Cape Coral home. “We never saw it coming. We’re...
I-75 reopens after deadly crash in Sarasota County
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it is responding to a deadly crash that has closed part of I-75 in Venice.
Deadly crash on Interstate 75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal two-vehicle crash has been reported by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). According to a report released by the FHP, the crash occurred on Interstate 75 at Jacaranda Boulevard at 9:25 a.m. on December, 10. The report states that the driver of the first vehicle,...
Charlotte County boaters unite to scan for hurricane debris in canals
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left canals in Punta Gorda filled with debris you can’t see. Now the city is asking boaters to help map out what’s under the water’s surface. “Bigger chunks of debris is what we’re concerned about, something that sticks up enough...
Joshua Morris Foundation gives 140 Christmas trees to Suncoast families
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What’s Christmas without a tree?. That’s the mindset of the people behind Thanks for Giving, a program set up by the Joshua Morris Foundation to get holiday trees in homes all over the Suncoast before Santa shimmies down the chimney. Each year, organizers raise enough to buy more than 100 trees so select families can pick and choose which will end up in their living rooms.
Bradenton man is helping dozens of kids for Christmas
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Rich Turner and the Seabreeze Mobile Estates have purchased 48 bicycles that will go to Marine Corps Toys for Tots in Manatee County. Turner said for the past few years, at Christmas, residents raise money and gifts to donate to Toys-for-Tots. This year turner was able to take over the recycling campaign at Seabreeze. The campaign gives 1.8 cents for every crushed can and let Turner name which charity the money went to. Instead, he used it to purchase five bicycles as part of the bike drive.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
December 9 fishing report from Byron Stout
Patchy red tide continued this week in some potentially fish-killing concentrations, but anglers still are finding plenty of hungry fish in unaffected waters. “The Gulf of Mexico is teeming with life,” according to A&B Charters out of Port O’ Call Marina in Naples. The Fishbuster Charters report out of Bonita Beach noted “some red tide, close in, but none beyond five or six miles.”
scgov.net
Meet the new Englewood CRA manager
Meet Marcie Castaneda, Englewood CRA's new manager. It’s possible to look at it as a changing of the guard, but, really, it’s more about keeping the successes of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) going. As longtime CRA Manager Debbie Marks retires, new Manager Marcie Castaneda takes the...
