WTOK-TV
City of Meridian hosts annual Christmas parade in downtown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Christmas spirit has arrived in the Queen City. Floats and a little holiday cheer has filled all of downtown as the city hosts its annual Christmas parade. The 2022 Christmas parade in Meridian started off with a police escort and many floats to follow. Several...
WTOK-TV
Bikers United for Children hosts annual Toy Run in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bikers United for Children hosted its twelfth annual Toy Tun. The organization hosts the Toy Run in efforts to collect toys for kids in need for Christmas. The Toy Run began at Hampton Inn in Meridian and ended at College Park United Methodist Church. James Randall,...
WTOK-TV
Motors 4 Toys
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -West Philadelphia Baptist church was up early this morning getting ready for their fourth annual motors for toys. This event was for everyone who loves cars and motorcycles to come out and help all the children in the community. Their goal was to get as many toys...
WTOK-TV
Salvation Army receives donation for Angel Tree program from Meridian High School PTO
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Christmas is fast approaching so the Salvation Army in the Queen City is working hard on its Angel Tree program. The Angel Tree provides Christmas presents for hundreds of children and seniors throughout Lauderdale, Kemper, Newton and Neshoba counties. On Saturday, the Salvation Army received a...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Community College hosts fall graduation and nursing pinning ceremonies
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been a day of excitement and joy for the fall graduates at Meridian Community College. The college hosted graduation and nursing pinning ceremonies throughout the day. Graduates say they are ready to take on new roles in their career fields. “I would have never...
WTOK-TV
27 dilapidated houses to be taken down in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council has hired a demolition company to take down more dilapidated buildings that could be a safety hazard for the public. The city has experienced collapsing buildings over the past few years. A construction company bid for over $148,000 was approved to take down 27 structures. The council will finish the final paperwork with Cullum Construction by the end of next week.
WTOK-TV
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed to News Eleven that a man has died from a gunshot wound to the chest. According to Cobler, the man was 22-years-old. The shooting happened just before 5 P.M. on Saturday at a store on the corner of 29th Avenue...
WTOK-TV
Cooler air is on the way by the end of next week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!! We got off to a very foggy start over the area this morning. Light scattered showers move in through lunchtime. Most of us will stay dry from the rain, but we will get a cloudy view all day. Saturday rain chances are also slim...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Guy B. Woodward
Funeral service celebrating the life of Mr. Guy B. Woodward will begin at 11:30 AM Monday, December 12, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Dr. Rick Brooks and Mack Barnes officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Two Museums celebrate five year anniversary with free admission
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five years ago, snow was on the ground when ceremonies were underway to officially open the Two Mississippi Museums. Its goal is to educate the state’s children about its Native American origins to statehood and the Civil Rights Movement. December 9, 2017, marked new history...
WTOK-TV
MPD investigating Thursday shootings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday. The MPD said a woman was shot in the back and arm around 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive. The second shooting took place at Grandview Gas and Go. Police...
WTOK-TV
Doc’s Toyota has made it official
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Doc’s Toyota has been open for a couple of months now, but on December 8, the city of Philadelphia and Neshoba County wanted to welcome this new business with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Doc’s Toyota is extremely excited to be in a city where local...
WTOK-TV
Many mourn, remember late Jasper County area principal, pastor Russell Jones
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Many across the Pine Belt are mourning after news that a beloved principal and pastor was involved in a fatal one-vehicle crash in Jasper County Wednesday. According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, the accident took place on County Road 17, about a half...
WTOK-TV
Man on bike hit by car near Meridian Burger King
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man on a bicycle was hit by a car near Burger King on 8th Street in Meridian Wednesday night just after 6 p.m. News 11 arrived on scene shortly after the incident. Paramedics were tending to the man on the ground. The driver of the...
WTOK-TV
Kimbrell to be featured on Frontline Responders
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An Iraq Veteran is being highlighted in our next edition of Frontline Responders. David Kimbrell served in the military for 20 years. After his service, he got involved with Run for the Wall, which brings awareness about troops who are prisoners of war or missing in action.
WTOK-TV
Pinning ceremony held at East Miss. Community College
SCOOBA, Miss. (EMCC) - Thirty-three graduates of East Mississippi Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing program participated in a pinning ceremony Thursday in the Lyceum Auditorium on the college’s Golden Triangle campus. EMCC President Scott Alsobrooks provided the welcome. The guest speaker was Sam Ivy, director of the Baptist...
kicks96news.com
Runaway Child, Grass Fire, and More in Leake
7:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers responded to an accident on the Natchez Trace Parkway near Forest Grove Rd. It was reported that a vehicle swerved to miss another and wrecked. No injuries were reported. 8:53 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake County Deputies...
WTOK-TV
Gas leak forces evacuations at Aldersgate
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A gas leak that has since been repaired forced the evacuation of some residents of Aldersgate Retirement Community Wednesday evening. According to Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett, a utility company was doing work on Cottage Lane when a gas line was hit. Crews were still...
WTOK-TV
Rain showers return for Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Thursday! We are one day closer to the weekend and it will be another great day to get outside and enjoy warm but rain free weather conditions. High temperatures today are in the upper 70s another record challenging high temperature day. Overnight lows are in the lower 60s, temperatures remain well above the average for overnight lows as well.
wcbi.com
Columbus police officers say Macon woman ran over their feet, drove away
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is accused of running over a Columbus police officer’s foot. 25-year-old Naesha Sloan is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of felony fleeing. Investigators told WCBI that officers...
