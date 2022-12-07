ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onley, VA

shoredailynews.com

Vivian Parks Justice

Vivian Parks Justice, 93, wife of the late George Davis Justice, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Harborton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Parks and the late Louise Harrison Parks. Vivian graduated from Central High...
ONANCOCK, VA
shoredailynews.com

John Lee Tyson

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. John Lee Tyson, of Keller, will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley on Tuesday morning at 11, with Father Michael Imperial officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.
ONLEY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Cool Things Happening on the Shore this Weekend

Saturday at 11 am, Santa arrives by boat at the Onancock Wharf. The Holiday Artisan Market will be open from 10:oo am until 3 p.m. at Historic Onancock School. The Onancock Christmas Homes Tour begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Tickets are available at Ker Place. The...
ONANCOCK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Seventh Annual Wonderfest Taking Place December 10

NEWPORT NEWS—The seventh annual Wonderfest featuring more than 45 vendors is scheduled to take place at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center located at 65 Saunders Rod in Newport News on Saturday, December 10 from 10am to 3pm. The event is free and open to the public and will feature...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
shoredailynews.com

Bank of Cheer continues to collect donations for needy over holidays

It has become a Christmas tradition for local residents, community organizations, churches and other groups to make a donation to the Bank of Cheer. Donors know that 100 percent of their donations go to help the Bank of Cheer recipients. All labor, transportation expenses and materials are donated. Laura Trala...
ONLEY, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
shoredailynews.com

Boil notice placed in effect for Exmore Water

A Boil Water Notice has been placed in effect for residents who use the Exmore Town Water System. According to Town Manager Robert Duer, the Town of Exmore Water System, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health and the Northampton County Health Department, is advising consumers to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. This precaution is necessary due to loss of pressure during a waterline repair, but there is no known contamination to the water at this time. Samples will be taken after water pressure is restored in order to ensure safe drinking water and you will be notified of these results.
EXMORE, VA
NBC12

4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
vabeach.com

Can You Drink Tap Water When Visiting Virginia Beach?

If you are planning on visiting Virginia Beach, one of the things you are sure to want to know before arriving is whether the tap water is safe to drink. Well, the good news is that, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the tap water at Virginia Beach is indeed considered safe to drink.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

