A Boil Water Notice has been placed in effect for residents who use the Exmore Town Water System. According to Town Manager Robert Duer, the Town of Exmore Water System, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health and the Northampton County Health Department, is advising consumers to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. This precaution is necessary due to loss of pressure during a waterline repair, but there is no known contamination to the water at this time. Samples will be taken after water pressure is restored in order to ensure safe drinking water and you will be notified of these results.

EXMORE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO