shoredailynews.com
Vivian Parks Justice
Vivian Parks Justice, 93, wife of the late George Davis Justice, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Harborton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Parks and the late Louise Harrison Parks. Vivian graduated from Central High...
shoredailynews.com
John Lee Tyson
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. John Lee Tyson, of Keller, will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley on Tuesday morning at 11, with Father Michael Imperial officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.
shoredailynews.com
Cool Things Happening on the Shore this Weekend
Saturday at 11 am, Santa arrives by boat at the Onancock Wharf. The Holiday Artisan Market will be open from 10:oo am until 3 p.m. at Historic Onancock School. The Onancock Christmas Homes Tour begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Tickets are available at Ker Place. The...
WAVY News 10
After 50 years, Virginia Beach floral shop and owners’ love story still blossoming
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While many things have come and gone over the years at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, a community institution is still in full bloom half a century later. Wayne and Louinda Jones just celebrated their store’s 50th birthday on December 1. The shop at 329...
obxtoday.com
The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium announces annual ‘Holiday Tree Hunt’
The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium, the area’s largest zipline and climbing adventure experience, is happy to announce its annual “Holiday Tree Hunt.”. “This is not your typical Easter egg hunt,” said Candie Fisher, President of The Adventure Park. “It is a fun scavenger hunt through our treetop trails.”
Virginia Beach buys Oceanfront Dairy Queen for $12.8M
Virginia Beach has purchased the Oceanfront Dairy Queen and adjacent 17th Street stage on the boardwalk for $12.8 million.
peninsulachronicle.com
Seventh Annual Wonderfest Taking Place December 10
NEWPORT NEWS—The seventh annual Wonderfest featuring more than 45 vendors is scheduled to take place at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center located at 65 Saunders Rod in Newport News on Saturday, December 10 from 10am to 3pm. The event is free and open to the public and will feature...
shoredailynews.com
Bank of Cheer continues to collect donations for needy over holidays
It has become a Christmas tradition for local residents, community organizations, churches and other groups to make a donation to the Bank of Cheer. Donors know that 100 percent of their donations go to help the Bank of Cheer recipients. All labor, transportation expenses and materials are donated. Laura Trala...
Hampton businesses are giving back this holiday season with charity events
If you're looking to give back this holiday season, Hampton businesses are here to help, with canned food drives, coat donations, a small business pop up and more.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Fort Eustis military members make care packages for deployed soldiers
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Sergeant Alejandra Guzman knows the feeling of missing out on holidays with family. But care packages sent to her while deployed made home feel a little closer. “It is the most uplifting thing we get,” Guzman, who is in in the 688th Rapid Port Opening...
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach non-profit fighting human trafficking gets surprise by 13News Now
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — President and Founder of EnJewel Naomi Estaris spoke recently about the constant need for donations. Estaris told 13News Now she applied for a TEGNA Foundation grant, jokingly asking us to "put in a good word." Little did she know, we had a check for $6,500...
'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
13newsnow.com
Spirit Toilet stolen from Princess Anne High School, students ask 'Grinch' to return it
The toilets are used to raise money. For $10, class leaders will deliver it to someone's yard, and for $30, they'll remove it or take it to someone else's yard.
shoredailynews.com
Boil notice placed in effect for Exmore Water
A Boil Water Notice has been placed in effect for residents who use the Exmore Town Water System. According to Town Manager Robert Duer, the Town of Exmore Water System, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health and the Northampton County Health Department, is advising consumers to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. This precaution is necessary due to loss of pressure during a waterline repair, but there is no known contamination to the water at this time. Samples will be taken after water pressure is restored in order to ensure safe drinking water and you will be notified of these results.
5 Hampton Roads cities get money for law enforcement training, equipment
NBC12
4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
vabeach.com
Can You Drink Tap Water When Visiting Virginia Beach?
If you are planning on visiting Virginia Beach, one of the things you are sure to want to know before arriving is whether the tap water is safe to drink. Well, the good news is that, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the tap water at Virginia Beach is indeed considered safe to drink.
Virginia Beach Town Center's 'Last Night on the Town' New Year's Eve party offers live music, ball drop
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 13News Now's own Sarah Hammond will be co-emceeing 2022's Last Night on the Town, a New Year's Eve party in Virginia Beach. Last Night on the Town is in its 9th year at Town Center. The event runs from 6 p.m. to midnight. It's free...
