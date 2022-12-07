Marietta superintendent: State faces ‘fork in the road’ on pandemic learning loss

Superintendent Grant Rivera addresses Cobb County’s state lawmakers Wednesday. Chart Riggall

CUMBERLAND — Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera told Cobb lawmakers Wednesday the state is facing a crossroads in how it responds to pandemic learning losses.

Flush with federal cash, Rivera added, school districts are uniquely positioned to address those losses if they spend their money wisely. And for him, that starts with addressing literacy.

“The reality is that students reading on grade level, in particular by third grade, will be a critical fork in the road for success throughout K-12 and post-secondary,” Rivera said. “You show me a kid not reading on grade level by third grade, I’ll show you every statistic possible to show you that that kid is going to have challenges as a result of that.”

The ripple effects of the pandemic have been evident in Marietta and its counterparts statewide.

In state metrics released last month, both Cobb and Marietta schools declined in every category since 2019 except graduation rates, with some of the largest losses in “readiness,” which includes literacy as a factor.

“The reality is we have more money in our schools than we’ve ever had before,” Rivera continued, referring to the federal relief funds funneled to local districts. “And let’s be honest, we have more money now than we’ll ever have in the future.

“When you think about federal funds, and state funds, and all that you have done to prioritize education, I think we’re at a critical moment where … we have to ask ourselves, what are we going to do in this moment to fix … what existed before COVID, and what was exacerbated during COVID?”

Rivera told the MDJ after the meeting — an annual summit between state legislators and Cobb’s largest employers and stakeholders — literacy has to remain the focus.

“One opportunity is, how do we decrease teacher-student ratios during the reading block? Therefore we give every teacher the greatest chance for success to help a child learn how to read,” he said.

Rivera cited as another example ensuring students in after-school programs have remedial reading instruction when needed.

“There’s a lot of ways we can leverage that money around personnel and time and resources,” he said.

One such program the district’s employed is Fast Start Academy, a summer literacy program for rising second- and third-graders. Belinda Walters-Brazile, the district’s deputy superintendent, said in October students who attended the four-week course saw an average increase from 65% to 79% in their reading scores.

Rivera also flagged a dyslexia screening pilot program Marietta has participated in, encouraging lawmakers to forge ahead with a statewide rollout.

“We need funding for a statewide dyslexic screener. Otherwise, what we have is a great idea that’s an unfunded mandate,” he said.

Incoming State Rep. Doug Stoner, D-Smyrna, seconded the sentiment.

“To your point about early intervention, it really pays off. It is well worth the investment, because … the dollars we save as a state investing early, early, early, beyond the child being successful, and all the other issues that come through when a child is not successful,” Stoner said.