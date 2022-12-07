ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
AOL Corp

The Average Retirement Age in The U.S.

Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, it may help to know when people typically retire. So, what’s the average retirement age, and how is it changing? And what financial considerations should you weigh before you retire? While we answer these questions below, speaking with a financial advisor can help you get all of these questions answered for your personal situation.
IOWA STATE
AOL Corp

With recession looming, more Americans tap retirement funds for cash. But is it a good idea?

Americans feeling the pinch of high inflation are raiding their retirement savings, an ominous sign for a country that already struggles to save for old age. The share of workers taking cash from their employer retirement plans as new loans, non-hardship withdrawals, and hardship withdrawals has all been on the rise this year, but the “most concerning is the rise in hardship withdrawals,” according to Vanguard Group, which tracks five million savers.
KTEN.com

Alternatives to Annuities for Retirement Income

Annuities are a popular choice for retirees concerned they might outlive their retirement savings. These retirement savings vehicles work a bit differently than traditional or Roth retirement accounts. Instead, annuities are a type of contract you enter into with an insurance company and in exchange for paying premiums, you receive guaranteed payments down the line. You can also work with a financial advisor to help you determine the right asset allocation for your retirement accounts.
Retirement Daily

How to Tax Plan During Retirement

Tax planning throughout the entirety of your retirement can lead to different conclusions compared to tax planning for one year at a time. Instead of asking “how can we lower taxes today,” we ask, “how can we minimize taxes throughout the next 20-30 years?”. Five to Ten...
Axios

Generation Z has a different view of retirement

Younger generations of Americans have visions of early retirement, but what that actually means is an evolving concept. Why it matters: “You’re looking at a generation that’s thinking in a much more agile way,” The Harris Poll CEO John Gerzema tells Axios. By the numbers: 43%...
dallasexpress.com

Biden Seeks to Increase Retirement ESG Investing

The Biden administration approved a number of sweeping new rules in late November that fundamentally change the way asset managers and retirement plan administrators may use funds under their control from American workers’ 401(k) investment accounts. The federal labor department finalized changes before the Thanksgiving holiday that will impact...
TEXAS STATE

