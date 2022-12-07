ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Payment of up to $650 coming to homeowners and renters

money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
Want to Buy a Home? Forget It, Unless You Make This Much

Want to own a piece of the American Dream? You better make some money — a lot of money. It now takes an average annual income of $107,000 to afford the monthly mortgage payment on a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. That’s a whopping 46% rise from a year ago.
Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'

A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
LendingTree: 2 In 5 Americans Expect Housing Market Crash In ‘23

Inflation, high interest rates among reasons cited. 41% said they believe the housing market will crash in the next 12 months. 25% of those surveyed don’t think the housing market will crash in the next year, but expect a crash two or three years from now. A significant portion...
Coming Soon: $1 Million Mortgages With 3% Down

Home prices have risen so much during the past year that, in 2023, loan limits for all but two U.S. counties will be higher — and it will be possible to get a federally backed mortgage of more than $1 million in some areas. In the highest-cost areas of...
What First-Time Hawaiʻi Homebuyers Need to Know

There’s no doubt about it, buying a home—especially in Hawaiʻi—is a daunting task for first-time homebuyers. From qualifying for a mortgage loan to deciding on a location and learning what schools are in what districts, a lot goes into owning your own slice of paradise. Fortunately, List Sotheby’s International Realty agents Brandon Kim and Tiffany Chen can help. Here, they share some of the lessons and tips you need to know if you’re in the market for the first time.
US vegetable prices soar nearly 40% as water cuts crush supply

Prices for vegetables have almost doubled since last year after the states that grow fresh produce for the U.S. winter saw water cuts and storms that decimated supply. Vegetable prices saw a 38% jump in November from the prior month, according to the Labor Department’s latest producer price index data. On a year-over-year basis, the surge was more than 80%. The figures come as food costs have been rising at unprecedented levels, cutting into consumer wallets as families recover from the global pandemic.
