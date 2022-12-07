Read full article on original website
Payment of up to $650 coming to homeowners and renters
money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
If you can't afford to buy a home right now, a 'renter for life' Yale economist explains why renting forever might be the smarter option anyway
Yale economist James Choi explains why, for some Americans, renting a home and investing money elsewhere might be a better path to wealth than buying.
Want to Buy a Home? Forget It, Unless You Make This Much
Want to own a piece of the American Dream? You better make some money — a lot of money. It now takes an average annual income of $107,000 to afford the monthly mortgage payment on a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. That’s a whopping 46% rise from a year ago.
Should you rent or buy? First American crunched the numbers
It’s currently better to rent than to own for potential first-time homebuyers in 47 of the 50 top U.S. markets, according to First American’s analysis.
State Stimulus Checks 2022: See if Payments Are Coming Your Way Before the Year Ends
Nearly 20 states approved stimulus payments in one form or another in 2022, and residents in a dozen of them are still waiting for their money. If you live in one of the following 12 states and you...
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'
A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
How To Successfully Negotiate Your Rent
Renting an apartment or house isn't cheap, with the median rent in the U.S. coming out to $1,983 a month, according to Rent.com. This number is actually down 1% from September, but up 7.8% from this...
Does Paying a Mortgage Off Early Make Sense
The mortgage is a loan taken by a homeowner to purchase or improve a house. It is usually repaid over many years, with regular payments of interest and repayments of the principal outstanding.
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
Renters forced to pay hundreds in ‘unethical’ fees to secure homes
Observer investigation uncovers cases where people were told to sign up to a ‘zero deposit’ scheme as a condition of their tenancy
Is Paying Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement a Good Idea?
Many feel they've reached a major goal when they pay off their mortgage. But it isn't always the best idea. Here's what to consider.
LendingTree: 2 In 5 Americans Expect Housing Market Crash In ‘23
Inflation, high interest rates among reasons cited. 41% said they believe the housing market will crash in the next 12 months. 25% of those surveyed don’t think the housing market will crash in the next year, but expect a crash two or three years from now. A significant portion...
Coming Soon: $1 Million Mortgages With 3% Down
Home prices have risen so much during the past year that, in 2023, loan limits for all but two U.S. counties will be higher — and it will be possible to get a federally backed mortgage of more than $1 million in some areas. In the highest-cost areas of...
What First-Time Hawaiʻi Homebuyers Need to Know
There’s no doubt about it, buying a home—especially in Hawaiʻi—is a daunting task for first-time homebuyers. From qualifying for a mortgage loan to deciding on a location and learning what schools are in what districts, a lot goes into owning your own slice of paradise. Fortunately, List Sotheby’s International Realty agents Brandon Kim and Tiffany Chen can help. Here, they share some of the lessons and tips you need to know if you’re in the market for the first time.
The Most Important Home Buying Tip For The 2023 Housing Market
With 2023 on the horizon, the housing market is still changing by the minute. Here's an important tip to consider if you plan on buying in the new year.
Billions of stimulus dollars available to Washington homeowners and renters
cash in envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) You pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year living in the state of Washington. But here's some good news. Did you know as a homeowner or renter, you could be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back? There are many different federal and state programs to help you out.
The average American savings balance by age, household size, and education level
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Data from the Federal Reserve shows...
US vegetable prices soar nearly 40% as water cuts crush supply
Prices for vegetables have almost doubled since last year after the states that grow fresh produce for the U.S. winter saw water cuts and storms that decimated supply. Vegetable prices saw a 38% jump in November from the prior month, according to the Labor Department’s latest producer price index data. On a year-over-year basis, the surge was more than 80%. The figures come as food costs have been rising at unprecedented levels, cutting into consumer wallets as families recover from the global pandemic.
