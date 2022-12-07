Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reacts to the Cody Bellinger News
The Dodgers were could no longer afford to wait on Cody Bellinger. The days of his former MVP self seemed long gone despite being just 26 years old and the Dodgers were ready to move in a new direction. While Bellinger's signing called for a new replacement in centerfield, the...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: We Almost Saw The Last Of Clayton Kershaw
The stars could have aligned properly and the Dodgers would have been World Series champions. The punctuation mark to a stellar all around season for the Dodgers that would have been capped off with a second World Series ring for Clayton Kershaw. The final hurdle for Kershaw's career may have...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Interested in Free Agent Mets Reliever
Heading into next season, the Dodgers currently have four starting pitchers, but need additional support with so many injury-prone pitchers in the lineup. In hopes to add some depth to their pitching, the Dodgers are reportedly showing interest in Seth Lugo, a reliever/starter who’s spent the first seven years of his career with the Mets.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Rumors: NL West Team Enters Justin Turner Sweepstakes
Longtime Dodger Justin Turner remains a free agent this offseason. The Dodgers elected not to pick up his option, but still could bring him back next season. However, they're not the only team showing interest. MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that six teams are in on Turner, including another team...
Wichita Eagle
Phillies Could Use a Four-Man Platoon with Harper Out
The designated hitter makes things a lot easier for the Philadelphia Phillies in Bryce Harper's absence. Since the DH came to the National League, it has benefitted no team more than the Phillies, who were able to keep Harper in the lineup throughout most of 2022, propelling them to an NL Pennant.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Rumors: Free Agent Outfield Target Off the Board
The Dodgers just lost another free-agent interest. Sportsnet baseball columnist Shi Davidi announced the Toronto Blue Jays have signed outfielder Kevin Kiermaier. Well, there goes another one of Cody Bellinger's potential replacements that the Dodgers failed to sign. Details of the contract have yet to be released. Kiermaier would have...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: It Was Clear What Gave Padres The Edge In NLDS According To Roberts
When it comes to the postseason, no one is safe. Not even a Dave Roberts led team that set a franchise record with 111 wins. The Dodgers looked poised to dismantle any team in their path and took a quick 1-0 series lead against the Padres. Before the Dodgers could even blink, the Padres stormed back and took the series winning the next three games in a row.
Wichita Eagle
Yankees Competing With These Teams For Carlos Rodón in Free Agency
Afterre-signing Aaron Judgethis week, dropping $360 million to keep the slugger in pinstripes, will the Yankees make another splash in free agency this offseason?. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, New York is in pursuit of Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodón, a left-hander that's been an All-Star in each of the last two seasons.
Yardbarker
2022 MLB Winter Meetings Recap: Dodgers Still Have Significant Needs
The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings took place this week in San Diego, and it led to numerous mega-deals for some of the top free agents. Although the Los Angeles Dodgers entered the meetings with multiple needs that included a shortstop, outfielder, starting pitcher and bullpen help, they came away from the week empty-handed.
True Blue LA
Where Dodgers free agents have signed for 2023
The Dodgers had a relatively large number of free agents this offseason, thanks to a few early roster decisions that set the tone for the hot stove. So we have quite a few folks to keep track of this winter. First came the ten players who became free agents the...
