The Los Angeles Lakers look to avoid losing their third straight game on Friday, matching up with the Philadelphia 76ers in the penultimate clash of L.A.’s road trip. The Lakers dropped back-to-back games as health issues held back Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Wenyen Gabriel in the last week. Juan Toscano-Anderson joined the injury list on Wednesday and will miss at least the next two weeks after spraining his ankle late in the loss to the Toronto Raptors.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO