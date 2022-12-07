Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengthsNewSnackLos Angeles, CA
Be Santa’s Helper for the Homeless of Los Angeles: 2 Volunteering Opportunities This ChristmasMona LazarLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: L.A. Is Healing Ahead Of Sixers-Lakers
Following two straight losses, your Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to get back on track tonight against Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers. The club is, happily, looking significantly healthier ahead of a suddenly-winnable matchup with Sixers, in its fourth of six road games. Per the league's latest injury report,...
Wichita Eagle
76ers De’Anthony Melton Reveals He Supported Clippers Over Lakers
De'Anthony Melton might be an LA native, but that doesn't mean he's automatically guaranteed to be a Lakers fan. The 24-year-old guard had a shocking answer when asked if he rooted for the Lakers growing up. “I was a Clippers fan," Melton said to 76ers reporters. I promise you. My...
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 12/9/2022
The Detroit Pistons (7-20) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (16-9) on Friday. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Grizzlies prediction and pick. Detroit enters tonight’s matchup fresh off a loss to the Pelicans which dropped them to 14th in the Eastern...
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Career Night From Andrew Bynum Leads Way Against Warriors
On Dec. 9, 2007, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers met at Staples Center in a showdown early in the season. Entering the matchup, the Warriors were in the midst of a solid stretch and attempting to put together their best 14-game span in franchise history. At the...
Wichita Eagle
The Golden State Warriors Give NBA Great Bill Russell Same Treatment As Michael Jordan in Miami
NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan now has company. For the longest, Jordan was the only player to have his jersey hanging in the rafters at another team's arena. Now, legend Bill Russell has the distinction. On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors held a ceremony before their game against the...
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Clifford Post Game vs Knicks
Steve Clifford (Above) spoke to the media following Charlotte's 121-102 loss to the Knicks. The Hornets are now 4-9 at home and have the joint worst record in the league at 7-19. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on social media:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter...
Wichita Eagle
Thunder Take Bulky Forward in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
In the latest iteration of his 2023 NBA Mock Draft, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman has the Thunder selecting Jarace Walker with the 11th overall pick. Wasserman says the 6-foot-8, 240-pound prospect “has been able to spark NBA imaginations” due to his “live-dribble flashes”, “overwhelming defensive pressure” and early returns with regard to his 3-point shooting ability.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Making A Ridiculous Amount Per 3-Pointer This Season
And the hits keep coming for Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson. Last week a league executive claimed Robinson's $90-million contract was the worst in the NBA. Now, he is getting called out for another eye-raising stat. The website BasketballForever.com recently calculated how much Robinson is one the pace to make...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: We Almost Saw The Last Of Clayton Kershaw
The stars could have aligned properly and the Dodgers would have been World Series champions. The punctuation mark to a stellar all around season for the Dodgers that would have been capped off with a second World Series ring for Clayton Kershaw. The final hurdle for Kershaw's career may have...
Wichita Eagle
76ers Avoid Collapse in Overtime Thriller vs. Lakers
Before going on a three-day break beginning on Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers closed out a three-game road stand against the Houston Rockets. Despite being heavy favorites going into that matchup, the Sixers struggled with taking care of the ball and working the glass against a young Rockets team. While Philadelphia nearly completed a second-half comeback to take down the Rockets, the two teams needed overtime to settle the score.
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins OUT vs. Celtics
The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will have an NBA Finals rematch on Saturday night, but both sides will be missing some key players. For the Warriors, they will be without versatile wing Andrew Wiggins. While Steph Curry was the undeniable Finals MVP vs. Boston last season, Wiggins played...
Wichita Eagle
The Latest on Robert Williams and Al Horford’s Status Ahead of the Celtics Game Against the Warriors
Friday, Robert Williams and the usually reserved Joe Mazzulla couldn't hold back their smiles while discussing Williams' status, each stating multiple times the former is day-to-day. Naturally, that sparked speculation the Timelord would make his season debut Saturday in an NBA Finals rematch between the Celtics and Warriors. However, Boston's...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reflects On Matt Ryan’s New Landing Spot
Former Los Angeles Lakers three-point specialist small forward Matt Ryan has found his next NBA destination after a brief stint in L.A. to start the year. Ryan, 25, has inked a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the club announced recently in a press release. Such an arrangement essentially stipulates that he will be splitting his time between Minnesota proper and its NBA G League affiliate club elsewhere in the Midwest, the Iowa Wolves.
Yardbarker
Lakers Vs. 76ers Preview: Anthony Davis, LeBron James & Patrick Beverley Expected To Return
The Los Angeles Lakers look to avoid losing their third straight game on Friday, matching up with the Philadelphia 76ers in the penultimate clash of L.A.’s road trip. The Lakers dropped back-to-back games as health issues held back Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Wenyen Gabriel in the last week. Juan Toscano-Anderson joined the injury list on Wednesday and will miss at least the next two weeks after spraining his ankle late in the loss to the Toronto Raptors.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Rumors: Free Agent Outfield Target Off the Board
The Dodgers just lost another free-agent interest. Sportsnet baseball columnist Shi Davidi announced the Toronto Blue Jays have signed outfielder Kevin Kiermaier. Well, there goes another one of Cody Bellinger's potential replacements that the Dodgers failed to sign. Details of the contract have yet to be released. Kiermaier would have...
Wichita Eagle
Steph Curry Speaks About Brittney Griner At SI’s Sportsperson of the Year Awards
Warriors star Stephen Curry has been an avid supporter of bringing Brittney Griner back to the United States after the WNBA star was held in Russian custody since February. On Thursday, it was announced that a prisoner swap involving international arms dealer Viktor Bout between the U.S. and Russia would bring Griner home. The four-time NBA champion opened his speech at the 2022 Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year Awards by expressing his thoughts on Griner’s return home.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Rumors: NL West Team Enters Justin Turner Sweepstakes
Longtime Dodger Justin Turner remains a free agent this offseason. The Dodgers elected not to pick up his option, but still could bring him back next season. However, they're not the only team showing interest. MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that six teams are in on Turner, including another team...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Interested in Free Agent Mets Reliever
Heading into next season, the Dodgers currently have four starting pitchers, but need additional support with so many injury-prone pitchers in the lineup. In hopes to add some depth to their pitching, the Dodgers are reportedly showing interest in Seth Lugo, a reliever/starter who’s spent the first seven years of his career with the Mets.
Wichita Eagle
Trae Young Misses Practice but has Events Scheduled Later
Last night was a disaster for the Atlanta Hawks. Not only did they get demolished by the New York Knicks, but Dejounte Murray exited the game early with an ankle injury. Without much help around him, Trae Young continued to struggle with his outside shot. Insult was added to injury...
Pelicans and Suns Renew Young But Bitter Rivalry
The New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns are currently the top two teams in the Western Conference and will face off three times over the next nine days.
Comments / 0