Oklahoma City, OK

Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Clifford Post Game vs Knicks

Steve Clifford (Above) spoke to the media following Charlotte's 121-102 loss to the Knicks. The Hornets are now 4-9 at home and have the joint worst record in the league at 7-19. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on social media:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Lakers: De’Anthony Melton Discusses Success on Friday

When the Philadelphia 76ers tipped off their Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Joel Embiid stood out in the opening minutes, per usual. Playing for the entire first quarter, Embiid knocked down eight of his nine shots for 20 of the Sixers’ 31 first-quarter points. Embiid cooled...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Discusses Acclimating To Bench Gig

Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook appears to be comfortable with his new role on a suddenly-competitive L.A. roster, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register writes. Goon notes that the 34-year-old former All-Star and MVP appears to have finally, fully bought in to the gig, after appearing initially...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

The Latest on Robert Williams and Al Horford’s Status Ahead of the Celtics Game Against the Warriors

Friday, Robert Williams and the usually reserved Joe Mazzulla couldn't hold back their smiles while discussing Williams' status, each stating multiple times the former is day-to-day. Naturally, that sparked speculation the Timelord would make his season debut Saturday in an NBA Finals rematch between the Celtics and Warriors. However, Boston's...
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reflects On Matt Ryan’s New Landing Spot

Former Los Angeles Lakers three-point specialist small forward Matt Ryan has found his next NBA destination after a brief stint in L.A. to start the year. Ryan, 25, has inked a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the club announced recently in a press release. Such an arrangement essentially stipulates that he will be splitting his time between Minnesota proper and its NBA G League affiliate club elsewhere in the Midwest, the Iowa Wolves.
LOS ANGELES, CA

