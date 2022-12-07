Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Knicks-Lakers Trade Features Cam Reddish
Everyone has clutter. Sometimes, it builds up. The New York Knicks seems to fit that more so than any NBA team ahead of the midseason deadline. You’ve seen the show about hoarders. They’ve got a house full of stuff they’re not using. Yet, somehow, they can’t seem to part with it.
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the two teams were in talks involving a three-team trade and even named some players in the mix.
Wichita Eagle
76ers De’Anthony Melton Reveals He Supported Clippers Over Lakers
De'Anthony Melton might be an LA native, but that doesn't mean he's automatically guaranteed to be a Lakers fan. The 24-year-old guard had a shocking answer when asked if he rooted for the Lakers growing up. “I was a Clippers fan," Melton said to 76ers reporters. I promise you. My...
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Clifford Post Game vs Knicks
Steve Clifford (Above) spoke to the media following Charlotte's 121-102 loss to the Knicks. The Hornets are now 4-9 at home and have the joint worst record in the league at 7-19. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on social media:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter...
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Lakers: De’Anthony Melton Discusses Success on Friday
When the Philadelphia 76ers tipped off their Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Joel Embiid stood out in the opening minutes, per usual. Playing for the entire first quarter, Embiid knocked down eight of his nine shots for 20 of the Sixers’ 31 first-quarter points. Embiid cooled...
Wichita Eagle
The Golden State Warriors Give NBA Great Bill Russell Same Treatment As Michael Jordan in Miami
NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan now has company. For the longest, Jordan was the only player to have his jersey hanging in the rafters at another team's arena. Now, legend Bill Russell has the distinction. On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors held a ceremony before their game against the...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Discusses Acclimating To Bench Gig
Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook appears to be comfortable with his new role on a suddenly-competitive L.A. roster, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register writes. Goon notes that the 34-year-old former All-Star and MVP appears to have finally, fully bought in to the gig, after appearing initially...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Making A Ridiculous Amount Per 3-Pointer This Season
And the hits keep coming for Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson. Last week a league executive claimed Robinson's $90-million contract was the worst in the NBA. Now, he is getting called out for another eye-raising stat. The website BasketballForever.com recently calculated how much Robinson is one the pace to make...
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers chemistry shines in victory over Washington Wizards as team returns home
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers returned home for the first time since the day after Thanksgiving on Friday as they hosted the Washington Wizards. The team played seven straight on the road in their longest road trip since the 1980s. Head coach Rick Carlisle downplayed the difficulty of the...
Wichita Eagle
The Latest on Robert Williams and Al Horford’s Status Ahead of the Celtics Game Against the Warriors
Friday, Robert Williams and the usually reserved Joe Mazzulla couldn't hold back their smiles while discussing Williams' status, each stating multiple times the former is day-to-day. Naturally, that sparked speculation the Timelord would make his season debut Saturday in an NBA Finals rematch between the Celtics and Warriors. However, Boston's...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reflects On Matt Ryan’s New Landing Spot
Former Los Angeles Lakers three-point specialist small forward Matt Ryan has found his next NBA destination after a brief stint in L.A. to start the year. Ryan, 25, has inked a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the club announced recently in a press release. Such an arrangement essentially stipulates that he will be splitting his time between Minnesota proper and its NBA G League affiliate club elsewhere in the Midwest, the Iowa Wolves.
