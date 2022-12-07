ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Wichita Eagle

Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

The Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls are both playoff teams that have had rough starts to the season, thanks partly to injuries. Of course, the two teams are trending in different directions. Atlanta has dropped three consecutive games, while Chicago is riding a two-game winning streak into State Farm Arena.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Teams Closely Monitoring Raptors as NBA Trade Season Nears

With NBA trade season nearing, teams around the league are reportedly monitoring the Toronto Raptors who, at 13-13, could be forced to pick a direction in the not-too-distant future. View the original article to see embedded media. While Toronto isn't likely to make any major moves in December, there's a...
Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Clifford Post Game vs Knicks

Steve Clifford (Above) spoke to the media following Charlotte's 121-102 loss to the Knicks. The Hornets are now 4-9 at home and have the joint worst record in the league at 7-19. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on social media:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Jake LaRavia (foot) doubtful Friday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies forward Memphis Grizzlies is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. LaRavia is still dealing with the left foot soreness that has kept him sidelined. Now, it seems as though he'll be in store for another miss to kick off the weekend. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but don't expect him to play.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Utah's Mike Conley (knee) available for Friday's game against Minnesota

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is available for Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Conley will return on Friday night after the veteran was inactive for nine games with a left popliteus strain. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Conley to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Conley's projection...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Drew Eubanks (hip) will play for Blazers on Thursday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks will suit up Thursday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks was listed probable due to a right hip contusion, so this comes as no surprise. Expect him to play in his usual capacity. Our models project Eubanks for 4.1 points, 3.1...
PORTLAND, OR
Wichita Eagle

Trae Young Misses Practice but has Events Scheduled Later

Last night was a disaster for the Atlanta Hawks. Not only did they get demolished by the New York Knicks, but Dejounte Murray exited the game early with an ankle injury. Without much help around him, Trae Young continued to struggle with his outside shot. Insult was added to injury...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Injury Roundup: Bengals Tight End Ruled Out Against Cleveland

CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their Friday injury report and it's relatively clean. Hayden Hurst is out for Sunday's game with a calf injury as expected, but the limited reps for Sam Hubbard (calf) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) didn't continue. Both are expected to play on Sunday, as is...
CINCINNATI, OH

