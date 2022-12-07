You too can look like Hannibal Lecter for the low, low cost of almost $1,000. This week, the British tech company Dyson, which dries your hands at airports and makes cost-prohibitive vacuum cleaners you will never actually buy, unveiled their cockamamie new Zone noise-canceling headphones that simultaneously purify the air — offensively priced at $949. Can they also purify the floor? Because I’ve just vomited. Look at them. This veritable skull cage is slightly less flattering than orthodontic headgear, and hides your smile instead of improving it. Essentially, you’re dropping a cool grand to get beat up on the playground by Nelson from “The...

1 DAY AGO