West Palm Beach, FL

Additional Classified Documents Found At Donald Trump's Florida Storage Unit

By Ryan Grenoble
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Additional classified material has been found in Donald Trump ’s possession, this time in a storage unit rented for the former president in West Palm Beach, Florida.

At least two items marked classified were found in the unit and turned over to the FBI, according to the Washington Post, which first reported the discovery .

Trump’s legal team is under pressure to comply with a grand jury subpoena ordering him to return documents he took with him when he left office, potentially in violation of the Presidential Records Act .

The documents were uncovered by an independent search team hired by Trump’s lawyers to track down any classified material potentially still in the former president’s possession. Additional searches at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and at Trump Tower in New York City reportedly came up empty.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Trump, told The New York Times the discovery of additional potentially illegal material in the former president’s possession proves he and his lawyers are being “cooperative and transparent” in the investigation.

Documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, as shown in a court filing by the Department of Justice.

Authorities have already discovered classified documents in Trump’s possession. After the grand jury subpoena in May, Trump representatives at his Mar-a-Lago estate turned over a single envelope in June.

But a subsequent search by the FBI in August found Trump remained in possession of some 13,000 potentially offending documents, some of concerning national defense and marked with the government’s highest classification levels.

A former Trump White House aide later told the FBI that Trump told him to move the documents to other locations at Mar-a-Lago in response to the May subpoena.

A preliminary FBI review of the documents found 184 of them bearing classification markings, 67 of which were marked “confidential,” 92 marked “secret,” and 25 marked “top secret.”

Additional markings suggest some documents contained intelligence derived from clandestine human sources and weren’t allowed to be removed from tightly controlled government facilities.

At Mar-a-Lago, the documents were stored in a room in the basement.

