Read full article on original website
Related
1 dead, others injured as storms pummel Louisiana
One person died and others were injured after a severe storm and tornadoes pummeled Louisiana, causing what authorities described Wednesday as "catastrophic" damage in some areas around New Orleans. A woman was found dead outside a residence in St. Charles Parish after a tornado that caused "a tremendous amount of...
Tornado hits New Orleans as massive winter storm sweeps U.S.
A massive storm system sweeping across the country turned deadly in Louisiana after causing tornadoes to devastate parts of the state. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has the latest updates on the winter storm’s path and Dylan Dreyer has the forecast.Dec. 15, 2022.
Millions brace for massive storm expected to bring snow and severe weather
Parts of interstates in South Dakota were predicted to be closed Tuesday and law enforcement officials in the Plains urged drivers to rethink travel plans as a large winter storm has coated roads with snow and ice. By late Monday, winter weather advisories affected more than 13 million people, from...
2 Mississippi officers shot and killed; suspect dies by suicide
Two Mississippi police officers were killed responding to a welfare check Wednesday morning. Amy Anderson, 43, opened fire on the officers at a Bay St. Louis Motel 6 before she died by suicide at about 4:30 a.m., said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, which is investigating. The bureau said the...
Mississippi executes man for killing 16-year-old girl
PARCHMAN, Miss. — A man who pleaded guilty to raping and killing a 16-year-old girl was put to death by lethal injection in Mississippi on Wednesday, becoming the second inmate executed in the state in 10 years. A coroner pronounced Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., 58, dead at 6:12 p.m....
Two N.J. boaters and their dog reunite with family after being stranded at sea
Officials say Kevin Hyde and Joe Ditomasso and their dog were reunited with their families after being stranded at sea for several days. The boaters intended to sail from New Jersey to Florida but were left stranded after their vessel ran out of fuel and had no power.Dec. 15, 2022.
U.S. hospitals report rise in severe strep A infections in kids after 15 deaths in U.K.
Several children's hospitals in the U.S. have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, a severe and sometimes life-threatening illness that occurs when bacteria spread to areas of the body that are normally germ-free, such as the bloodstream. Children's hospitals in Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Washington told NBC News...
New Hampshire and New Jersey men accused of smuggling military equipment to Russia
A New Hampshire man and a New Jersey man have been arrested and charged in connection with the smuggling of military equipment to Russia, according to a federal indictment unsealed Tuesday. Alexey Brayman, 35, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Vadim Yermolenko, 41, of Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, could face...
How soon lawmakers could ban TikTok in the United States
Washington lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill that would ban TikTok in the U.S. called the "ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act." NBC News' Allie Raffa explains why both Democrats and Republicans are acting with a sense of urgency and whether the bill could be passed before the new year. Dec. 14, 2022.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger calls for an end to runoff elections
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday called for the Legislature to end general election runoff contests. “Georgia is one of the only states in the country with a General Election Runoff,” he said in a statement. “We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the General Election Runoff and consider reforms.
Ohio man indicted for threatening an Arizona election official
PHOENIX — An Ohio man was charged in federal court Wednesday for making a series of threats to an Arizona state election official. A grand jury in Phoenix indicted Joshua Russell, 44, of Bucyrus, the U.S. Department of Justice said. He is charged with three counts each of making...
California reparations task force to talk eligibility
California’s committee to study reparations for African Americans will meet in Oakland Wednesday to discuss what form reparations could take and eligibility requirements to receive possible payments. The first-in-the-nation task force previously voted to limit reparations to Black California residents whose ancestors were living in the United States in...
Feds sue against Arizona over border wall made of shipping containers
After a two-week standoff between protesters and construction crews building a border wall made of shipping containers, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Arizona, accusing it of trespassing on federal land. The lawsuit asks for "immediate injuctive relief prohibiting" the state from continuing work on the wall,...
Ohio authorities identify skeletal remains found in 1991
DNA evidence helped identify 21-year-old Robert Mullins, whose death is now being investigated as a homicide. WCMH's Jonathan Jackson reports.Dec. 14, 2022.
68-year-old swimmer bitten by shark in Hawaii, officials say
A 68-year-old man in Hawaii was bitten by a shark while swimming in the water on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officials said. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the shark bit the man in the lower left torso when he was swimming about 400 yards off Anaehoomalu Bay, which is located along the coastline of South Kohala in Waikoloa, at around 8 a.m.
Michigan officials begin making changes to improve education for foster youths
LANSING, Mich. — State officials in Michigan announced changes this week to address administrative failures that have made it difficult for some of the state’s most vulnerable foster youths to earn a high school diploma. The measures — including two new dedicated state employees to help foster youths...
New Hampshire man accused of sending weapons to Russia
Investigators say millions in military equipment was sent to Russia by a ring operated out of a New Hampshire home. WBTS' Eli Rosenberg reports.Dec. 14, 2022.
California school board president resigns after controversial holiday party with students
A California school board president has resigned after parents claimed he invited a high school choir to his private party that included half-naked men and an open bar. NBC News’ Dana Griffin has the details. Dec. 13, 2022.
Police: Georgia divorce attorney murdered by client's ex-husband
Investigators say attorney Doug Lewis was killed and his office was set on fire by a man whose wife Lewis recently represented. WXIA's Jon Shirek reports.Dec. 12, 2022.
Alleged Pelosi attacker also planned to go after Hunter Biden, Tom Hanks and Gavin Newsom, police say
The man charged with attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also had plans to target Hunter Biden, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and actor Tom Hanks, according to a police officer who interviewed the alleged assailant. San Francisco Police Lt. Carla Hurley testified in court Wednesday that David DePape...
NBC News
560K+
Followers
62K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1