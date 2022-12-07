ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

1 dead, others injured as storms pummel Louisiana

One person died and others were injured after a severe storm and tornadoes pummeled Louisiana, causing what authorities described Wednesday as "catastrophic" damage in some areas around New Orleans. A woman was found dead outside a residence in St. Charles Parish after a tornado that caused "a tremendous amount of...
LOUISIANA STATE
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger calls for an end to runoff elections

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday called for the Legislature to end general election runoff contests. “Georgia is one of the only states in the country with a General Election Runoff,” he said in a statement. “We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the General Election Runoff and consider reforms.
GEORGIA STATE
California reparations task force to talk eligibility

California’s committee to study reparations for African Americans will meet in Oakland Wednesday to discuss what form reparations could take and eligibility requirements to receive possible payments. The first-in-the-nation task force previously voted to limit reparations to Black California residents whose ancestors were living in the United States in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Feds sue against Arizona over border wall made of shipping containers

After a two-week standoff between protesters and construction crews building a border wall made of shipping containers, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Arizona, accusing it of trespassing on federal land. The lawsuit asks for "immediate injuctive relief prohibiting" the state from continuing work on the wall,...
ARIZONA STATE
68-year-old swimmer bitten by shark in Hawaii, officials say

A 68-year-old man in Hawaii was bitten by a shark while swimming in the water on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officials said. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the shark bit the man in the lower left torso when he was swimming about 400 yards off Anaehoomalu Bay, which is located along the coastline of South Kohala in Waikoloa, at around 8 a.m.
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, HI
