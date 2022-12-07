Read full article on original website
Related
England lineup to face France leaked ahead of World Cup quarter-final
Gareth Southgate's England lineup to face France in the World Cup quarter-final has been leaked.
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, quarterfinals: Croatia vs. Brazil; Netherlands vs. Argentina
We’re down to just eight teams from the 32 that began play at the World Cup a couple weeks ago, and those who remain are truly the cream of the crop (and also Morocco). Nearly every quarterfinal is a must-see matchup. CROATIA vs. BRAZIL. Date / Time: Friday, December...
Gareth Southgate praises England players despite France heartbreak
Gareth Southgate speaks to the media after England's World Cup defeat against France.
Cat-ar 2022: England players to adopt ‘Dave’ the cat after leaving World Cup
England’s footballers are coming home without the World Cup trophy but were not entirely empty-handed on leaving their training base in Al Wakrah on Sunday. The defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones, who both started for Gareth Southgate’s team in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by France, befriended a stray tabby cat during their four-week stay in Qatar.
FA release powerful statement after England World Cup exit
The CEO of the Football Association, Mark Bullingham, says there is immense pride in the performances of Gareth Southgate's England at the World Cup.
Why Brazil won’t recognise Neymar equalling Pele goal record
Why Brazil believe Pele scored more international goals than FIFA's official records show - as Neymar equals record.
5 Morocco players who could miss World Cup semi-final
The Morocco players who could miss the World Cup semi-final clash with France because of injury or suspension.
Marcus Rashford comments on England's World Cup exit
Marcus Rashford comments on England's World Cup exit.
Foden, Saka, Sterling & Mount: Who should England start vs France?
A look at who, out of Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount, could and should start for England against France in the 2022 World Cup quarter final
Sporting News
Brazil vs Croatia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 quarterfinal match
Brazil are the favorites to win the World Cup and they showed why in their Round-of-16 dismantling of South Korea. But a wily Croatia side that advanced to the 2018 final promises to make life difficult for the Selecao in their Friday quarterfinal showdown. The Brazilian attack was clicking again...
Harry Maguire hits out at referee after France defeat
Harry Maguire criticises referee Wilton Sampaio following England's World Cup defeat against France.
When do England play next at the World Cup 2022?
England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Senegal in the last 16.The Three Lions overcame an awkward start to defeat the African champions 3-0, following goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.Gareth Southgate’s side are the tournament’s top scorers, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham was again sublime and has been one of the players of the World Cup so far. Next up for England is defending champions France, and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland and is leading the golden boot standings with five goals so far.England will play France on Saturday 10 December, with kick-off at 7pm GMT.It will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, where England defeated Senegal.From there, one of Portugal or Morocco will be waiting in the semi-finals after they contest their quarter-final at 3pm GMT on Saturday. Read More World Cup 2022: 'Psychic' lion predicts England v France resultEngland name unchanged team for World Cup quarter-final against FranceSo, how do England stop Kylian Mbappe?
Gareth Southgate: 'England are ready to fight France'
Gareth Southgate has insisted that his England players are 'ready to fight France' in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.
Twitter reacts as Morocco stun Portugal to advance to World Cup semi-finals
How social media reacted to Morocco's stunning World Cup win against Portugal.
England and France unchanged ahead of crunch World Cup meeting
Confirmed lineups as England take on France at the World Cup.
Didier Deschamps and Olivier Giroud respond as France reach World Cup semi-finals
France manager Didier Deschamps and striker Olivier Giroud speak to the media after beating England in the World Cup.
How to watch Liverpool vs Lyon on TV & live stream - Dubai Super Cup
Live stream details and predicted lineup for Liverpool's Dubai Super Cup clash with Lyon.
Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (3-4 on pens): Player ratings as Messi's World Cup dream continues
Player ratings from the World Cup quarter-final clash between Netherlands & Argentina.
France's H2H record against Morocco
France's head-to-head record with Morocco ahead of their World Cup semi final.
Harry Kane sends message to Gareth Southgate about England job
Harry Kane confirms he wants Gareth Southgate to remain as England manager despite their World Cup quarter-final exit.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0