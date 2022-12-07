Read full article on original website
Why Brazil won’t recognise Neymar equalling Pele goal record
Why Brazil believe Pele scored more international goals than FIFA's official records show - as Neymar equals record.
England vs France live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final for free online and on TV, team news
How to watch a England vs France live stream wherever you are in the world today. Where to watch World Cup 2022, team news, soccer without cable and what TV channel you'll need for this huge quarter-final clash.
FA release powerful statement after England World Cup exit
The CEO of the Football Association, Mark Bullingham, says there is immense pride in the performances of Gareth Southgate's England at the World Cup.
Harry Kane reacts to penalty miss in England's defeat to France
Harry Kane blames his execution and not his preparation for missing England's second penalty against France in their World Cup quarter-final defeat.
England lineup to face France leaked ahead of World Cup quarter-final
Gareth Southgate's England lineup to face France in the World Cup quarter-final has been leaked.
Wilton Sampaio: Referee criticised for display in England vs France
Referee Wilton Sampaio came in for criticism for his display in England's 2-1 World Cup quarter final defeat to France on Saturday.
Croatia vs Brazil & Netherlands vs. Argentina predictions | World Cup Quarter-final
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The FIFA World Cup is down to eight teams, and the Quarter-finals are set. The most notable matchup features England and France this Saturday, but the other matchups include Croatia vs. Brazil, Netherlands vs. Argentina and Portugal vs. Morocco. Our experts broke each matchup down but settled on making Croatia vs. Brazil and Netherlands vs. Argentina predictions.
Gareth Southgate: 'England are ready to fight France'
Gareth Southgate has insisted that his England players are 'ready to fight France' in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.
Harry Maguire hits out at referee after France defeat
Harry Maguire criticises referee Wilton Sampaio following England's World Cup defeat against France.
Gareth Southgate praises England players despite France heartbreak
Gareth Southgate speaks to the media after England's World Cup defeat against France.
England and France unchanged ahead of crunch World Cup meeting
Confirmed lineups as England take on France at the World Cup.
5 Morocco players who could miss World Cup semi-final
The Morocco players who could miss the World Cup semi-final clash with France because of injury or suspension.
Twitter reacts as England exit World Cup with France defeat
Reactions from Twitter as England face off against France in the World Cup quarter-finals.
Cristiano Ronaldo remains on bench for Portugal's World Cup quarter-final vs Morocco
Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as a substitute once again for Portugal's World Cup quarter-final against Morocco on Saturday afternoon.
Has an African side reached the World Cup semi finals before?
How Morocco's historic performance at the 2022 World Cup compares to other famous campaigns from African sides.
Fred 'wants to see Lionel Messi crying' at World Cup
Former Brazil striker Fred wants to see Brazil make Lionel Messi cry in Qatar.
Real Betis 1-0 Man Utd: Player ratings as Red Devils slip to second consecutive friendly defeat
Match report and player ratings as Manchester United take on Real Betis in a mid-season friendly in Seville.
Adrien Rabiot insists England shouldn't have had second penalty
Adrien Rabiot gives his verdict on the second penalty England were awarded in France's 2-1 quarter final victory at the 2022 World Cup.
Casemiro reacts to Brazil's World Cup exit
Brazil midfielder Casemiro speaks of his regret at seeing his country exit the World Cup.
Neymar unsure over Brazil future after World Cup elimination
Neymar refuses to guarantee he will continue with Brazil after their World Cup exit.
