The Guardian

Cat-ar 2022: England players to adopt ‘Dave’ the cat after leaving World Cup

England’s footballers are coming home without the World Cup trophy but were not entirely empty-handed on leaving their training base in Al Wakrah on Sunday. The defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones, who both started for Gareth Southgate’s team in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by France, befriended a stray tabby cat during their four-week stay in Qatar.
Yardbarker

Video – On this day, Juventus lifted the 85 Intercontinental Cup

On this day in 1985, Juventus and Argentinos Juniors clashed heads in Tokyo for the annual Intercontinental Cup, a competition that used to take place between the European champions and their South American counterparts. The Argentines took the lead twice, but the Bianconeri equalized the first time through Michel Platini’s...
90min

Nasser Al-Khelaifi offers update on Lionel Messi's future

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has lifted the lid on Lionel Messi's future, confirming they will discuss his contract situation in January. Messi made the move to PSG in the summer of 2021 after Barcelona were unable to find a way to sign him to a new contract amid their financial crisis, and after a slow first season in the French capital, the Argentine has found form again.
Yardbarker

Report: Joao Felix Wants Manchester United Move Amid Chelsea Interest

Joao Felix would prefer a move to Manchester United instead of anywhere else, amid links from Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League. Felix is set to leave Atletico in the coming months. The Portuguese forward has had a falling out with Diego Simeone, and the club believe the best...
90min

DC United targeting move for Leeds United midfielder - reports

DC United are targeting Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich as part of their January transfer plans, according to reports. Wayne Rooney is hard at work rebuilding his roster after the Black and Red finished bottom of the overall standings in 2022, winning just seven of 34 matches and taking only 27 points - although Rooney only took over from Hernan Losada over midway through the season.
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo never told me he wanted to leave Man Utd, says Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag only discovered Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United when he saw the interview where the Portuguese forward said he had "no respect" for the Dutch manager. Ronaldo gave the controversial interview in November in which the 37-year-old also criticised the club and said he "felt betrayed".
