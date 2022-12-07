Read full article on original website
Why Brazil won’t recognise Neymar equalling Pele goal record
Why Brazil believe Pele scored more international goals than FIFA's official records show - as Neymar equals record.
Man City 1-1 Man Utd WSL: Player ratings as points shared at Etihad Stadium
Player ratings from the WSL Manchester derby between Man City & Man Utd at the Etihad Stadium.
Mesut Ozil hits out at media over Cristiano Ronaldo treatment
Mesut Ozil hits out at the media for their recent portrayal of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cat-ar 2022: England players to adopt ‘Dave’ the cat after leaving World Cup
England’s footballers are coming home without the World Cup trophy but were not entirely empty-handed on leaving their training base in Al Wakrah on Sunday. The defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones, who both started for Gareth Southgate’s team in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by France, befriended a stray tabby cat during their four-week stay in Qatar.
Yardbarker
Video – On this day, Juventus lifted the 85 Intercontinental Cup
On this day in 1985, Juventus and Argentinos Juniors clashed heads in Tokyo for the annual Intercontinental Cup, a competition that used to take place between the European champions and their South American counterparts. The Argentines took the lead twice, but the Bianconeri equalized the first time through Michel Platini’s...
Harry Maguire hits out at referee after France defeat
Harry Maguire criticises referee Wilton Sampaio following England's World Cup defeat against France.
Alessandro Bastoni discusses Tottenham interest
Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni has admitted that Tottenham tried to sign him last summer.
Erik ten Hag comments on Anthony Martial's happiness at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag is confident that Anthony Martial is happy at Manchester United despite his recent injury problems. The Frenchman has been restricted to just 200 m
Gareth Southgate praises England players despite France heartbreak
Gareth Southgate speaks to the media after England's World Cup defeat against France.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi offers update on Lionel Messi's future
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has lifted the lid on Lionel Messi's future, confirming they will discuss his contract situation in January. Messi made the move to PSG in the summer of 2021 after Barcelona were unable to find a way to sign him to a new contract amid their financial crisis, and after a slow first season in the French capital, the Argentine has found form again.
How Borussia Dortmund rate their chances of keeping Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is wanted by every major club around Europe - but the German side retain confidence he will stay put.
5 Morocco players who could miss World Cup semi-final
The Morocco players who could miss the World Cup semi-final clash with France because of injury or suspension.
FA release powerful statement after England World Cup exit
The CEO of the Football Association, Mark Bullingham, says there is immense pride in the performances of Gareth Southgate's England at the World Cup.
Yardbarker
Report: Joao Felix Wants Manchester United Move Amid Chelsea Interest
Joao Felix would prefer a move to Manchester United instead of anywhere else, amid links from Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League. Felix is set to leave Atletico in the coming months. The Portuguese forward has had a falling out with Diego Simeone, and the club believe the best...
Croatia 1-1 Brazil (4-2 on pens): Player ratings as Selecao crash out on penalties
Match report & player ratings from Croatia 1-1 Brazil in the World Cup quarter-final.
How to watch Liverpool vs Lyon on TV & live stream - Dubai Super Cup
Live stream details and predicted lineup for Liverpool's Dubai Super Cup clash with Lyon.
Fred 'wants to see Lionel Messi crying' at World Cup
Former Brazil striker Fred wants to see Brazil make Lionel Messi cry in Qatar.
DC United targeting move for Leeds United midfielder - reports
DC United are targeting Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich as part of their January transfer plans, according to reports. Wayne Rooney is hard at work rebuilding his roster after the Black and Red finished bottom of the overall standings in 2022, winning just seven of 34 matches and taking only 27 points - although Rooney only took over from Hernan Losada over midway through the season.
Erik Ten Hag Responds To Cristiano Ronaldo Interview & Manchester United Exit
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has responded to the interview undertaken by Cristiano Ronaldo before his Old Trafford exit.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo never told me he wanted to leave Man Utd, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag only discovered Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United when he saw the interview where the Portuguese forward said he had "no respect" for the Dutch manager. Ronaldo gave the controversial interview in November in which the 37-year-old also criticised the club and said he "felt betrayed".
