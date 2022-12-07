MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement regarding their response to an early Saturday morning shooting. “At this time, we can confirm at approximately 4:43 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive in reference to one shot involving a domestic altercation. The male victim and his son were involved in a physical altercation. The victim suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle. Jamichael Brown, 25, was arrested for domestic violence assault.”

MOBILE, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO