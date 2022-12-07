ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

utv44.com

MPD: One shot on Vista Bonita Drive

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot early Saturday morning during a domestic altercation. Police responded to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday morning in reference to one shot. The male victim and his son...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Police warn of car burglaries at apartment complexes

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department are warning residents after a string of car burglaries happened at multiple apartment complexes. Officials tweeted Saturday afternoon that they received several reports of car burglaries at apartment complexes on the north side of town. All of the reports had come in within 24 hours […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

ShotSpotter apathy: Mobilians weigh in on new numbers

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Gun shots continue to ring out in Mobile. New police statistics show there continues to be apathy throughout the city when it comes to reporting these gunshots to police. More than 3,000 shots have been detected in Mobile since the city's new ShotSpotter system went...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Police looking for armed robbery suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday. Police say the robbery took place at Tom Thumb off Summit Boulevard near Spanish Trail. Officers said it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. The robber allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and told […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

One person injured in shooting early Saturday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement regarding their response to an early Saturday morning shooting. “At this time, we can confirm at approximately 4:43 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive in reference to one shot involving a domestic altercation. The male victim and his son were involved in a physical altercation. The victim suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle. Jamichael Brown, 25, was arrested for domestic violence assault.”
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 more car chases in Mobile, 4 since Wednesday: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested two more people who fled from officers in separate incidents Thursday night making this four police chases in two days, according to a release from the MPD. At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officers tried to pull over 34-year-old Carl Dillard at E Lindwood […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 kilos of fentanyl bound for Mobile streets seized on I-10, says sheriff’s office

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security arrested two men who authorities said were traveling on I-10 with about two kilograms of fentanyl powder in their vehicle. Nester Alvarado and Efren Rodriquez are both charged with trafficking of a controlled substance (fentanyl), attempting to elude law enforcement […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD launches safe driving campaign ahead of the holidays

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With the holidays upon us and many people on the roads around this time of year, the Mobile Police Department launched a new campaign to remind everyone to practice safe driving. The Mobile Police Traffic Safety Unit kicked off a holiday safe driving campaign on Dec....
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

B.C. Rain & Calloway Smith Middle working to stop violence in our area

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Some B.C. Rain High School students are connecting with kids on their level to stop the violence plaguing our youth right now. This video won their school $1000 in NBC 15's and the Mobile Police Department's youth violence prevention contests. They were presented the check...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman dies in Santa Rosa County Publix parking lot: SRCSO

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a woman died in a grocery store parking lot. Officials said Joanna Rogers, 71, died in a Publix parking lot in Pace, Fla. Deputies were originally called out to the Publix for a medical emergency, but when paramedics […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

