utv44.com
MPD: One shot on Vista Bonita Drive
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot early Saturday morning during a domestic altercation. Police responded to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday morning in reference to one shot. The male victim and his son...
Pensacola Police warn of car burglaries at apartment complexes
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department are warning residents after a string of car burglaries happened at multiple apartment complexes. Officials tweeted Saturday afternoon that they received several reports of car burglaries at apartment complexes on the north side of town. All of the reports had come in within 24 hours […]
utv44.com
ShotSpotter apathy: Mobilians weigh in on new numbers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Gun shots continue to ring out in Mobile. New police statistics show there continues to be apathy throughout the city when it comes to reporting these gunshots to police. More than 3,000 shots have been detected in Mobile since the city's new ShotSpotter system went...
Pensacola Police looking for armed robbery suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday. Police say the robbery took place at Tom Thumb off Summit Boulevard near Spanish Trail. Officers said it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. The robber allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and told […]
WALA-TV FOX10
One person injured in shooting early Saturday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement regarding their response to an early Saturday morning shooting. “At this time, we can confirm at approximately 4:43 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive in reference to one shot involving a domestic altercation. The male victim and his son were involved in a physical altercation. The victim suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle. Jamichael Brown, 25, was arrested for domestic violence assault.”
2 more car chases in Mobile, 4 since Wednesday: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested two more people who fled from officers in separate incidents Thursday night making this four police chases in two days, according to a release from the MPD. At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officers tried to pull over 34-year-old Carl Dillard at E Lindwood […]
2 kilos of fentanyl bound for Mobile streets seized on I-10, says sheriff’s office
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security arrested two men who authorities said were traveling on I-10 with about two kilograms of fentanyl powder in their vehicle. Nester Alvarado and Efren Rodriquez are both charged with trafficking of a controlled substance (fentanyl), attempting to elude law enforcement […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD launches safe driving campaign ahead of the holidays
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With the holidays upon us and many people on the roads around this time of year, the Mobile Police Department launched a new campaign to remind everyone to practice safe driving. The Mobile Police Traffic Safety Unit kicked off a holiday safe driving campaign on Dec....
Pensacola man who climbed tower to escape police to be sentenced
A Pensacola sex offender who ran from police by climbing a radio tower will be sentenced next month.
Son shoots dad during argument, dad suffers life-threatening injuries: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after he allegedly shot his father during an argument. Officials said officers were called to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive after receiving a report about a person who was shot. When officers arrived they found out that the […]
utv44.com
B.C. Rain & Calloway Smith Middle working to stop violence in our area
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Some B.C. Rain High School students are connecting with kids on their level to stop the violence plaguing our youth right now. This video won their school $1000 in NBC 15's and the Mobile Police Department's youth violence prevention contests. They were presented the check...
Man arrested for allegedly hitting father-in-law, stealing money: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Thursday who allegedly hit his father-in-law in the face and stole money from him on Tuesday, according to a release from the MPD. Michael Miller, 42, was found on Thursday, Dec. 8 and arrested. Miller was charged with elder abuse and theft of property. […]
2 car chases on same road in Mobile Wednesday night: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested two people who fled from officers in separate incidents on the same road Wednesday night, according to MPD. At around 9:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 tried to stop a 17-year-old at East Linwood and Eagle Drive, but the driver did not stop. The suspect’s name […]
Pensacola teen sentenced to prison for killing Alabama man
A Pensacola teenager is going to prison for killing an Alabama man almost two years ago.
Student threatens to bring a gun to elementary school: Spanish Fort Police
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– Spanish Fort Police were called to a local elementary school after receiving reports of a threat. Spanish Fort Police say a student at Rockwell Elementary School told several students he was going to bring a gun to school on Friday. Around lunch time Thursday, students told administrators about a sixth grader […]
Iowa man accused of stalking victim with Apple AirTags
Three hidden AirTags were reportedly found on the victim's vehicle, according to records.
Officials break ground on new Mobile International Airport
State, local and federal officials in Mobile Friday afternoon, to break ground for the city's new international airport.
Woman dies in Santa Rosa County Publix parking lot: SRCSO
PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a woman died in a grocery store parking lot. Officials said Joanna Rogers, 71, died in a Publix parking lot in Pace, Fla. Deputies were originally called out to the Publix for a medical emergency, but when paramedics […]
Derrick Dearman: Man murders 6 people in Citronelle with an axe
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman in an abusive relationship runs from her former boyfriend. She moves in with her brother and his family. Nobody knew what the ex-boyfriend was capable of until that fateful night in August 2016. This is the story of Derrick Dearman. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes […]
3 Pensacola men arrested for trafficking cocaine after leading FHP on chase
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three Pensacola men have been charged with trafficking more than 100 grams of cocaine after leading the Florida Highway Patrol on a chase on Friday. Quantez Quashawn Jackson, 26, Jonathan James Harris, 32, and Freddie Dayshen Fountain, 33, were all charged with Reckless driving, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Operating […]
