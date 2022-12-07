LANSING — Michigan Democrats may push for “red flag” gun laws when they take control of the state Legislature in January. Democrats, who will lead all branches of government for the first time in decades, have said gun reform is a priority, especially in the wake of last year’s shooting at Oxford High School and a rise of mass shootings nationwide: Of the 172 from 1966 and 2019, more than half have been since 2000 ,and 20 percent were from 2010 and 2019, according to The Violence Project, funded by the U.S. Justice Department.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO