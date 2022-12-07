Read full article on original website
Maple Leaf Farms wins title of "Coolest Thing Made in Indiana"
LEESBURG, Ind. (WSBT) — Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is this year's winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. It was announced today in Indianapolis during the annual Indiana Chamber of Commerce dinner. Maple Leaf Farms is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
Country Bakeshop to close by end of year
South Bend. Ind. — For the last 47-years Country Bakeshop near the Indiana/ Michigan state line has been owned and operated by the Rumpf family. But, by the end of the year, it will close. Owner Craig Rumpf says baking is a demanding job and it’s time to retire....
Indiana health experts push for higher cigarette tax
Indiana health experts are pushing for a higher cigarette tax in the state. The current tax is about 99-cents per pack. That is the same amount of tax since 2007. Tobacco Free Indiana is hoping to raise the tax to $2 per pack. That would put Indiana at the same...
New Buffalo educator named Michigan principal of the year
It was an emotional day for a New Buffalo principal. Adam Bowen of New Buffalo Elementary, was surprised by his students and staff this afternoon in honor of quite a prestigious award. There are more than 5-thousand elementary and middle school principals in the Great Lakes state. But only one...
Hoops Highlights and Scores: December 13
The Class 3A boys basketball poll is loaded with Northern Indiana teams. Marian, NorthWood and SB Washington are all ranked in the top ten this week. Culver Academy, Glenn, Saint Joseph and Tippy Valley are also in the Top 20. INDIANA BOYS. Clay 49, Goshen 54 - FINAL. Michigan City...
South Bend Police: New technology to streamline crime data
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend police are taking their real-time crime center on the go. The new, cloud-cased system combines all the department's apps in one place. That includes business' security cameras and cameras registered by residents. With the help of homeowners’ security cameras already registered in...
'Donuts & Drag' event set to benefit Pennsylvania city candidate's campaign said to be 'family friendly'
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TND) — A "family-friendly" drag event is being held to support a candidate looking to be the "fiscal watchdog" of one Pennsylvania city. Rachael Heisler currently serves as Deputy Controller for the City of Pittsburgh. She announced her candidacy for City Controller last week, as her current boss will step down to seek a role in county governance.
Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch launches 2024 campaign for Governor
Indiana's Lt. Governor is officially running for Governor. Suzanne Crouch launched her campaign website Monday morning. She has served as current Governor Eric Holcomb's second in command since 2017. Holcomb is unable to run for re-election in 2024 due to term limits. GOP Senator Mike Braun has also announced he...
Florida launches study examining myocarditis cases after COVID vaccinations
MIAMI (TND) — During a public health roundtable Tuesday, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced the launch of a statewide program studying potential incidents of myocarditis in individuals who died shortly after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement of the study came after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who led...
Update: Elkhart Community Schools E-Learning to continue for some on December 15
Elkhart Community Schools released the following information regarding E-Learning on Thursday, December 15. "Due to illness impacting our bus drivers, for tomorrow, Thursday, December 15, 2022:. All ECS middle school and high school buildings will be closed. Students will participate in synchronous e-learning. Students should log on to Canvas for...
Man skiing alone on Utah trail injured, partially buried in avalanche, officials say
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue teams were called to the scene of an avalanche at Neffs Canyon in Utah Wednesday afternoon where a backcountry skier was partially buried, authorities said. Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said the 35-year-old man was skiing the Thomas Fork...
"Give the gift of warmth" project collects winter items for local school
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — An effort is underway to help local kids stay warm this winter. "Give the Gift of Warmth" is a project spearheaded by the Riley High School Sisterhood Group. They are collecting hats, gloves, and scarves for Marshall Traditional School. South Bend Councilwoman Karen White...
Santa makes stop at South Bend Police Department
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — You have a chance to meet Santa Claus Monday evening!. The big guy will be stopping at the South Bend Police Department for a "Cookies with Santa" event. Families and children can eat cookies with Santa, then get a free photo. The event is...
Ohio teacher claims district forced her to resign after refusing to use students' preferred pronouns
MASSILLON, Ohio. (CITC) — An Ohio teacher is suing her former school district for allegedly forcing her to resign after learning of her religious beliefs. Vivian Geraghty was previously employed as a middle school English teacher in Jackson Local Schools (JLS), located in Stark County. In a lawsuit filed Monday, she alleges that while teaching at Jackson Memorial Middle School, she was instructed to address two students by their preferred pronouns and names.
Traffic Alert: Temporary traffic pattern change in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A traffic alert out of Elkhart. There is now a different traffic flow at a three-way intersection just north of downtown. This is at the intersection of Simonton, Baldwin and Cone Streets. Barricades went up Wednesday, temporarily changing the traffic pattern. City officials say there...
Kosciusko County sees record number of overdose deaths
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — 2022 has broken the record for the most overdose deaths in a year in Kosciusko County. It is causing the need for additional funding for the coroner's office to continue doing autopsies the rest of the year. The Kosciusko County coroner says the county...
Elderly woman drives car into Mishawaka pond
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — An elderly woman was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after driving her car into a Mishawaka pond. It happened around midnight on Edison Lakes Parkway, just south of Day Road. The woman is expected to be okay. Police say she was taken to...
"Wreaths Across America' returns to Fairview Cemetery
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — This weekend in Mishawaka, a chance to honor fallen veterans over the holidays. The annual "Wreaths Across America" is returning to Fairview Cemetery on North Main Street on Saturday. Organizers are working to gather 3,000 wreaths for the 3,000 veteran headstones at Fairview. “Obviously as...
South Bend Police Department hosts "Cookies with Santa" event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Police Department was filled today with Holiday joy. After positive feedback last year, Cookies with Santa returned, and kids had smiles on their face as they were able to eat cookies and take a photo with Santa Claus. The event was...
Wi-Fi antennas to be installed across Benton Harbor for free internet access
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Free Wi-Fi will soon be coming to the city of Benton Harbor. Cornerstone Alliance is moving forward with a plan to install Wi-Fi antennas throughout the city. According to our reporting partners at WSJM Radio, it is thanks to a grant from the Department...
