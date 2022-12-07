MASSILLON, Ohio. (CITC) — An Ohio teacher is suing her former school district for allegedly forcing her to resign after learning of her religious beliefs. Vivian Geraghty was previously employed as a middle school English teacher in Jackson Local Schools (JLS), located in Stark County. In a lawsuit filed Monday, she alleges that while teaching at Jackson Memorial Middle School, she was instructed to address two students by their preferred pronouns and names.

