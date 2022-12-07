Read full article on original website
Cowboys legend Jason Witten thinks Odell Beckham Jr. signing would be 'icing on the cake' for Dallas
While a report says the Dallas Cowboys are wary of Odell Beckham Jr.'s ability to perform this season, Jason Witten thinks that, if he can play, would be "almost icing on the cake" for his former team.
Caleb Williams, USC's star sophomore quarterback, wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
Caleb Williams' win gives the USC Trojans the most Heisman winners in college football history. Williams threw for 37 touchdowns in his first year with Southern California.
Brock Purdy's biggest fan shares special message after 49ers win over Dolphins: 'So proud of you!'
Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins after stepping in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter.
Yardbarker
The 25 best players in Penn State football history
Harry Wilson, Running Back (1921-'23) We're digging deep into the annals of Penn State football. Back in the early 1920s, Wilson was among the true stars of the game. Wilson was nicknamed "Lighthorse Harry," because of his speed and quick spurts. During a 1923 game versus Navy, the College Football Hall of Famer recorded touchdown runs of 95, 80 and 55 yards. When his three-year playing career at Penn State ended, Wilson actually starred for Army from 1924-'27.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, feces, trash, 300 loose rodents, child in her home
A Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect after police found feces, rats, bugs, and trash strewn across her house.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
Whoopi Goldberg erupts after COVID diagnosis: 'This will kill you! What's the matter with you people?'
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Anthony Fauci's critics in the wake of her COVID-19 diagnosis, saying it "will kill you" and asking "what's the matter with you people?"
Critics erupt on Biden after ‘sick’ comment on semi-automatic gun purchases: 'Sheer ignorance'
Conservatives ripped into President Biden after he called semi-automatic gun purchases "sick," and reiterated his call to ban "assault weapons" in America.
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas 'a heart attack' after surprising him
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas a "heart attack" when the "Wednesday" actress and her children surprised him in France for Thanksgiving.
Catholic bishop blasts 'evil woman' Hillary Clinton for comparing pro-lifers to Taliban, Russian war crimes
A bishop referred to Hillary Clinton as an "evil woman" in response to a comment she made appearing to compare abortion restrictions with war crimes.
Texas teacher bragging about 'indoctrinating the youth' interviews middle school kids on non-binary identity
A Texas teacher – who goes by 'Mx.' – bragged about 'indoctrinating the youth' on TikTok and interrogated students on a non-binary identity
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
Ana Navarro takes time to 'dance on Kari Lake's grave' after Arizona race called for opponent
CNN political commentator Ana Navarro delighted in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's projected loss on Tuesday's episode of "The View." "Can I just dance on Kari Lake’s grave for a minute?" Navarro asked her co-hosts while discussing the race being called for Lake's opponent, current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Florida mom of 5 dies after backyard firepit accident that also severely injured 11-year-old son: reports
Florida married mother of five Nicole Foltz died after suffering burns on 95% of her body while pouring gas on a fire pit in her Tampa-area backyard last month.
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
Three mermaids in California save scuba diver from drowning: 'Not just pretty tails and smiles'
Mermaid enthusiasts Elle Jimenez, Elaina Garcia and Great Chin Burger rescued a scuba diver who lost consciousness as he neared the water's surface in Catalina Island, California.
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
Baker Mayfield reveals the 'gamble' he took before officially joining the Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback revealed he took a "gamble" before he was officially picked up by the team and led them to a win Thursday night.
Details of Nebraska's Mickey Joseph's alleged strangulation, domestic assault charges revealed
Mickey Joseph was arrested on Wednesday and charged with strangulation and domestic assault against a woman. He was held on a $200,000 bond in Lancaster County Jail.
