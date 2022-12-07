ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 5

LJWR
3d ago

Reading about these type of attacks day after day hurts my spirit. Things have gotten so much worse the past few years I'm really concerned about the world my grandchildren will be living in, and all but one is over the age of eighteen. 😢

Reply
8
Harriet L
3d ago

yes they have gotten worse since Biden and his administration election day

Reply(2)
5
 

New York Post

13-year-old among trio busted in fatal Queens attack

A 13-year-old boy was among three teens charged in a fatal attack on a man in Queens, cops said Friday. The trio, which also included a 15- and 17-year-old, is accused of being involved in a gang beatdown of two men during an argument just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lefferts and Rockaway boulevards in South Ozone Park, according to cops. A member of the group attacking the pair pulled out a knife and stabbed 20-year-old Justin Shaw in the chest, cops said. Shaw was rushed to Jamaica Hospital but could not be saved. The other 20-year-old man who was attacked was also taken to the hospital with a stab wound on his right leg. He was expected to recover. The teen suspects were taken into custody shortly after and charged with assault and gang assault, cops said. They were not identified because of their ages. The oldest teen was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon. It was unclear if cops are seeking anyone else in connection with Shaw’s death or if any of the teens arrested will face homicide charges. Cops said Friday they were unsure what sparked the fatal incident.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Gang clash leads to fatal stabbing on NYC street, NYPD says

A man was stabbed to death in a gang brawl on a South Ozone Park street, police said Friday. Police said Justin Shaw, 20, was walking near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with a group of friends when they were confronted by another group. One of the suspects asked Shaw which gang he was loyal to and Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips. “We’re Mac Ballas,” one of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Group attacks Bronx deli workers, steals $4,000

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A group of robbers attacked deli workers in the Bronx just after midnight on Wednesday, police said. After entering the Morrison Avenue deli near East 172nd Street, one of the robbers pulled out a gun, officials said. The group beat two men working at the store. They took $4,000 and […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Driver accused of intentionally mowing down NYC woman charged with murder

The driver accused of “intentionally” mowing down a woman after a wild knife fight outside a Queens nightclub surrendered to cops this week, authorities said.  Eddie Eason, 25, showed up at the 102nd Precinct station house with his lawyer Wednesday morning and was slapped with a murder charge for running over Tiara Graham, 31, on Sept. 24, cops said.  Eason, of East New York, was driving a white sedan when he rammed into Graham at 120th Street and 97th Avenue in South Richmond Hill around 2:45 a.m. Sept. 24, cops said.  Police arrived to find Graham lying in the roadway with massive body...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen girl grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Brooklyn Thursday, police said. The shooting happened at White Street and Moore Street in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said. She’s the only victim that police are […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Man found slain in NYC subway station

A homeless man was found fatally slashed in a Greenwich Village subway station, cops said Friday.  The unidentified victim was discovered with fatal lacerations to his torso in a remote area of the West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue station in Manhattan near the stairwell ramp area off the platform around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, police said.  He was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.  Police said the incident has been ruled a homicide.  Authorities did not immediately know what led to the killing, and no arrests have been made. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
