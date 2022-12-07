Read full article on original website
Anita Janes
3d ago
he should be forced to pay $10,000 per year for the life time of those pups.. if they made the punishments harsh enough, people would spay and neuter their pets..
Murder suspect accused of throwing woman off bridge in October had arraignment hearing Friday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man accused of throwing a woman off a bridge and killing her had an arraignment hearing on Monday. Jessie Williams, 32, is accused of pushing Kaylen Schmit off the Highway 63 bridge near Clark Lane and killing her on Oct. 4. Schmit, 24, fell 38 feet into a wooded area and died hours later at a The post Murder suspect accused of throwing woman off bridge in October had arraignment hearing Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Brookfield Man Arrested In Macon County
A Brookfield man was arrested by State Troopers in Macon County. Fifty-eight-year-old Jerry W Yochim was arrested Thursday at about 12:50 pm for alleged DWI with drugs and driving while suspended – third or more offense. They were processed and released.
NebraskaTV
Man accused of dumping 5 puppies along Missouri road, police say
MACON, Mo. (KTVO) — A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with five puppies that were dumped along a road in Missouri. The Macon County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Logan Hoag, of Macon, on Wednesday. Hoag was issued citations for five counts of animal neglect, given a court...
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police arrest two women for stealing packages from porches
As the Christmas season is in full swing, the Columbia Police Department wants to warn the public of porch pirates. According to a release from the department, officers arrested Kendall Gillespie, 25, of Columbia, for stealing, and Jana Gardner, 43, of Columbia, for stealing, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and for possession of a controlled substance on Friday.
Macon County deputies arrest man accused of abandoning puppies
MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Macon man accused of abandoning a litter of puppies faces possible charges. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Logan J. Hoag, Wednesday on five counts of animal neglect. Deputies said a tip from the community led them to investigate Hoag for abandoning the puppies. On Tuesday, a The post Macon County deputies arrest man accused of abandoning puppies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
Quincy woman arrested on DUI suspicion after crash
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman, Stacy Meyer, is facing multiple charges following a two-vehicle crash on Friday that left her seriously injured, according to the Quincy Police Department. Around 3:23 p.m., another woman, who's also from Quincy, was driving southbound in a Dodge Durango on Highway 96,...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES DUE IN SALINE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
A Sedalia man arrested for two felonies is due in Saline County Circuit Court on Monday, December 12, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Michael Waddle for cutting off another vehicle on Highway 65. The trooper identified Waddle and 24-year-old passenger Melvin Osburn.
krcgtv.com
Woman injured after Audrain County crash
AUDRAIN COUNTY — A woman was injured after a crash in Audrain County Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Route JJ at Audrain Road 812 around 4:40 p.m. The crash happened when Taylor Truss, 29, of Columbia, was traveling...
Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The man accused in a 1984 rape and attempted murder in Columbia could challenge his arrest, according to a North Carolina district attorney. In October, the Columbia Police Department announced DNA findings connected 59-year-old James Wilson to the crime. Wilson is held in the Iredell County Jail on a $1 million bond The post Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Hale driver injured ni Chariton County crash
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. -- A driver from Hale is treated for minor injuries after crashing his car in Chariton County Friday night. Emergency personnel responded to the one vehicle crash around 11:00 p.m. on northbound Sacagawea Road, two miles East of Brunswick. The highway patrol report says Jeffrey Huffmon, 51, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
kchi.com
Four Booked For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four bookings Thursday at area jails. At 7:30 am, 60-year-old William Earl Stoner was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged possession for a controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,500. At about 9:45 am, 50-year-old Brian Elroy Searle was arrested by Buchanan...
Police identify Columbia man killed in pedestrian-involved crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have identified the Columbia man killed Wednesday night in a pedestrian-involved crash. According to the Columbia Police Department, the crash happened in the 3200 block of Clark Lane around 7:15 p.m. Police said Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, tried to cross Clark Lane when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit him. Estrada The post Police identify Columbia man killed in pedestrian-involved crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Saline County teen seriously injured in Pettis County crash
A Saline County teenager is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive, about six miles north west of Sedalia, just after 11:00 last night. Troopers say a vehicle pulled into the path of Kiley Hedgpeth, 19, of Sweet Springs, and the two collided. After the impact, Hedgpeth’s vehicle traveled off the side of the road.
Joseph Elledge: ’48 Hours’ features Missouri murder
True-crime TV series 48 Hours will explore a high-profile, mid-Missouri murder case resolved in court earlier this year.
wlds.com
IL 4th District Appellate Court Upholds Dismissal of Aggravated DUI Charge Against McBride in Fatal 2020 Crash in Quincy
The Illinois Fourth District Appellate Court upheld an April ruling to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman involved in an August 2020 crash that killed 4 people. The appellate court upheld then-Adams County Judge Amy Lannerd’s decision to dismiss the charge against Natasha...
Boone County Sheriff’s Office continues efforts to fill positions during staffing shortage
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Department is actively trying to fill its ongoing staffing shortage by adding more training opportunities. "We have several opportunities here," Capt. Brian Leer said. "We need the help." The department currently has 34 vacancies: Five control room officers;11 detention officers14 deputy sheriffs or deputy sheriff trainees;Two service The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office continues efforts to fill positions during staffing shortage appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCCI.com
Suspected armed robber shot in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — A suspected armed robber is in the hospital after being shot in Davis County on Wednesday. There was a large police presence in Blakesburg about 85 miles southeast of Des Moines. The Iowa DCI says the suspect was shot after a chase. No word on...
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
ktvo.com
Kirksville woman charged with trafficking drugs after found with meth, $1,100 in cash
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman is accused of selling illegal drugs from her home. Karanda Robbins, 41, of Kirksville, faces a charge of second-degree trafficking drugs. The North Missouri Drug Task Force arrested Robbins Friday at her home in the 1600 block of South Osteopathy Street. The...
kttn.com
Brookfield man facing two counts of child molestation sentenced on December 6th
A Brookfield man who pleaded guilty in Linn County in October to two felony counts of first-degree child molestation was sentenced on December 6th. Will Hoskins was sentenced on each count to 10 years in the Division of Adult Institutions to run consecutively with each other. The execution was suspended, and he was placed on probation for five years. A third count of felony first-degree child molestation was dismissed in October.
