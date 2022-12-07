Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
A little girl in California has been granted a license to keep a unicorn
Madeline wrote to LA county officials asking for approval to keep a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one. The animal control department agreed, granting her their very first unicorn license. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A lot of little girls dream of owning a...
NPR
Ten years after the mass school shooting at Sandy Hook, the town has erected a memorial
Audio will be available later today. Ten years after the mass school shooting in Newtown, Conn., the town has erected a memorial that incorporates many of the gifts sent to the community after the tragedy.
Comments / 0