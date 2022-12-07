Essex Selectboard takes on large workload for Town Meeting Day, Andy Watts unsure if it can be completed

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Colchester Sun
Understanding the proposed Town of Essex Charter: Essex Selectboard takes first steps for Town Meeting Day ballot items
ESSEX TOWN — This March, Essex voters will be asked to approve amendments to the town charter, a document lays out the rules and regulations for management and governance. In preparation for Town Meeting Day, the Essex Selectboard must discuss and approve the language for the ballot items by Jan. 3. Due to the limited time frame, the board can approve only a limited number of ballot items.
WCAX
Weinberger to ask council for redo on police chief pick
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says he is going to ask the City Council to reconsider his nomination for the Queen City’s top cop. The mayor tells WCAX he will once again nominate Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad to the permanent job, although he declined to give a timeline. The Democratic mayor and Progressives on the council have been in a feud for the past two years over police policy and defunding of the department. It came to a head last spring when Progressives on the council blocked Murad’s nomination by a six-vote margin.
mynbc5.com
Burlington community discusses chances of acting police chief Murad becoming permanent top cop
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Maea Brandt is Burlington’s new East District councilor, following Tuesday’s special election. Her victory is swinging the makeup of the city council from a progressive majority to a Democratic majority. That’s now leaving many to ask if the city council will appoint acting chief...
Colchester Sun
Selectboard executes contract for shared dispatch services between Essex Police and Williston Police
ESSEX POLICE — The Essex Selectboard voted unanimously to execute a contract with the Town of Williston for shared police dispatch services on Dec. 5. Along with Williston, Essex PD shares dispatch services with Essex Junction, Essex Rescue and the Westford Fire Department, though the Westford call volume is very low, according to Town Manager Greg Duggan.
vermontbiz.com
Mindy Bero named Vermont IAIP Member of the Year
Mindy Bero of Essex, a commercial lines producer at Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group(link is external) in Burlington, was presented with the 2022 Vermont International Association of Insurance Professionals Member of the Year Award, sponsored by New England Excess Exchange, at the organization's Commissioners Night in Waterbury. Bero is a...
WCAX
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
WCAX
Burlington considers 2 new proposals for Memorial Auditorium
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is investing $1 million to stabilize Memorial Auditorium which has been closed since 2016. It comes as officials continue their years-long efforts to find partners to redevelop the building. Memorial Auditorium has been sitting empty for the last six years and now...
Colchester Sun
Voting for Essex Holiday Lights contest begins tonight Dec. 9
ESSEX — Essex Parks and Recreation has published the two routes for this year’s Holiday Lights Contest. Voting begins Dec. 9 at 4:30 p.m. will end Dec. 23. View these two maps below of the registered homes to follow the routes provided for the contest. The routes and voting portal are linked on the Town’s website and on the Town’s Facebook page.
mynbc5.com
Demolition of old Burlington High School to begin next month
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of Burlington is one step closer to saying goodbye to its old high school building. The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to award a demolition contract to the lowest of five bidders. The company EnviroVantage, based out of New Hampshire, will complete the job...
Colchester Sun
Howard Center offers a variety of resources to stay sober in Chittenden, Franklin counties
If you or a loved one need support, our Access and Intake main number 802-488-6000 is available Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. except on December 26, December 30, and January 2. First Call for Chittenden County crisis hotline 802-488-7777 is available 24/7/365. Help is here 24 hours a day, every day.
COTS to build 16-family apartment building
More than a dozen new housing units meant for previously homeless families are coming to Burlington. The Committee on Temporary Shelter, COTS, marked the start of the new project on Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony.
Gov. Scott picks out Christmas trees at White’s Tree Farm
Governor Phil Scott visited White's Tree Farm in Essex Friday to pick up some trees for the Pavilion Building in Montpelier, and one for his own home. He was joined by Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts, and highlighted the importance of Christmas tree production to Vermont's rural economy.
WCAX
$25M Essex psychiatric facility aims to end capacity crisis
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A surge of Vermonters in psychiatric crisis are waiting for help in emergency rooms. Mental health officials say a new Essex facility set to open in a few months will improve the backlog and relieve the strain on state resources. Reporter Christina Guessferd got an exclusive tour of the $25-million project and examines the unique role it will play in the state’s evolving mental health care continuum.
vermontbiz.com
New program to build missing middle-income homes in Vermont to be announced December 13
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June of this year that provides $15 million in funding for the Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Pilot Program. The program represents the largest single investment in the state’s history to create new homeownership opportunities by investing in the construction of for-sale homes. The program will be initially funded from a portion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Colchester Sun
Train Hop event is returning to Essex Junction Dec. 9
ESSEX JUNCTION — Model trains will be displayed by partnering businesses in Five Corners and open for rides during the Essex Junction Train Hop this Friday, Dec. 9 from 5:30-8:00 p.m. A free shuttle will be offered for community members to travel to and From Maple Street Park to...
WCAX
Danville residents consider cost to upgrade school
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Danville school leaders say their building is deteriorating, but some residents are apprehensive about footing the bill to fix the problems. “We’re one failed system away from what I would consider a crisis in that building,” said Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker.
What’s best for the forest? Possible plan to clear-cut old trees in Green Mountains sparks debate.
The U.S. Forest Service hasn’t yet made a formal proposal for the clear-cutting, but in preliminary documents for the project, officials suggest that between 4,720 and 10,900 acres of trees in the forest could be cut down. Read the story on VTDigger here: What’s best for the forest? Possible plan to clear-cut old trees in Green Mountains sparks debate..
vermontbiz.com
Hickok & Boardman HR Intelligence announces two new hires
Jessica Miller, former talent acquisition coordinator at the University of Vermont Health Network, and Rachel Ward recently joined Hickok & Boardman HR Intelligence(link is external) as client managers. Miller supports the Burlington-based company's large-organization clients, and Ward works within the small-client group. At the UVM Health Network, Miller recruited inpatient...
WCAX
DCF report seeks to address crisis over juvenile offender housing
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials this week presented a strategy they hope will address an ongoing crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. Ever since the closure of the Woodside Juvenile Detention Facility in Essex two years ago, policymakers have puzzled over how to...
mynbc5.com
Holiday light displays: Essex, Vermont, homeowners face off in annual lighting competition
ESSEX, Vt. — Homes in Essex, Vermont, will shine bright with holiday lights this month, as the city kicks off its annual holiday light contest this week. This year's Christmas light fight features 37 homes decked out in all manner of holiday decorations. To see all of the contestants, the town has put together two driving routes, with voting links for each route.
Comments / 0