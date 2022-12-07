Read full article on original website
Driver struck, killed by Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach
One person was struck and killed by a Brightline train Friday night in Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff's Office confirmed. At approximately 6:50 this evening, PBCFR units were dispatched to the intersection of 15th Avenue South and Railroad Avenue for a reported motor vehicle vs. train, the agency told WPTV.
Remains of woman found in Palm Beach Gardens canal
Police in Palm Beach Gardens said human remains were found Thursday evening, prompting an investigation. Investigators said the remains of a woman were discovered in a canal within the Steeplechase community. This neighborhood is located at the intersection of Beeline Highway and Haverhill Road. Officials said the remains could be...
Garden of Life Palm Beaches marathon returns to West Palm Beach
Runners took the streets of downtown West Palm Beach Saturday morning for the Garden of Life marathon. The event took place at around 7:30 a.m. at the Meyer Ampitheatre and garnered athletes from 42 different states and 19 countries. Runners began along the intracoastal on Flagler Drive before looping back...
Brightline station set to open in Boca Raton
Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new 36,000-square-foot Brightline station in Boca Raton. Constructionbegan in Januaryon the station, locatedacross from Mizner Park and adjacent to the Boca Raton Public Library. It is already near completion. A number of people living in Boca Raton, like Steven Przydzial, said the...
City announces death of Boynton Beach police officer
The city of Boynton Beach is mourning the death of a 15-year Boynton Beach police officer. Officer Dennis Castro was a member of the S.W.A.T. Team. The city of Boynton Beach announced his passing on Saturday just before 12:30 p.m. They released the following statement:. It is with our deepest...
Off-duty Boynton Beach police officer dies in fiery single-car crash
The Boynton Beach Police Department is mourning the loss of a 15-year veteran who died in a fiery single-car crash early Saturday morning. Boynton Beach police said Officer Dennis Castro died in the crash that happened at around 4 a.m. along Northlake Boulevard, between Ibis Boulevard and North State Road 7.
Bicyclist dies in a crash with car in South Vero Beach
A 42-year-old Okeechobee man riding a bicycle was killed in a crash with a vehicle near Vero Beach early Friday night, the Indian River Sheriff's Office said. The crash occurred at 5:25 p.m. at Fourth Street and Old Dixie Highway, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. Deputies...
Hit-and-run driver arrested after bicyclist killed in West Palm Beach
Police in West Palm Beach said a driver is in custody after a bicyclist was hit and killed Friday evening. The incident occurred in the 8900 block of Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansbury Way just after 5 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said paramedics pronounced the bicyclist dead at the...
Lockdown lifted after medical emergency involving Jupiter HS student
Jupiter Community High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning following a medical emergency involving a student, authorities said. In a callout to parents just before 10:30 a.m., the School District of Palm Beach County said the student was taken to a local hospital. "This is an isolated incident. All...
Palm Beach police investigating 'suspected immigration incident'
Palm Beach police said they're investigating a "suspected immigration incident" on Friday morning. The incident is unfolding in the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard. There is a heavy police presence in the area. The Palm Beach Police Department is asking anyone who sees a suspicious person or activity to...
School district committee delays plans on boundaries for new high school
The School District of Palm Beach County is delaying plans to set students' boundaries for its new high school. On Thursday, the district's Advisory Boundary Committee began discussions on which students should attend Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School when it officially opens next fall on Lyons Road, just north of Lantana Road in western Lake Worth, right next to Woodlands Middle School.
Palm Beach County man transforming lives in Guatemala
A Palm Beach County man sold his business and left everything behind to move to Guatemala and make a difference. Creating schools, he's helped thousands of teenagers graduate and get jobs in their home country. WPTV spoke with the founder of the Guatemalan Tomorrow Fund, Steve Dudenhoefer, about the successes...
Sheriff's office points to retaliatory shootings for increase in violence
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies were unhurt after they were fired upon while following a vehicle in Fort Pierce on Wednesday night. Sheriff Ken Mascara held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the shooting, where the shooter fired at least 13 bullets. The shooting...
Suncoast High lockdown lifted after shooting report in Riviera h
Report of a shooting in Riviera Beach on Thursday evening prompted a lockdown of nearby Suncoast High though there were no victims or witnesses, police said. A detection device showed shots being fired in 1700 block of West 13th Street at 5:23 p.m., police spokeswoman Cherise Phillips told WPTV. Suncoast...
Jupiter High School gets extra mental health support after student emergency
Many parents and students continue to have questions about a student medical emergency that prompted a lockdown and tense day at Jupiter Community High School on Thursday. While we don't know the exact circumstances surrounding the medical incident because of privacy laws, we do know it had a big impact on the school community.
Parents experience anxious moments during Jupiter HS lockdown
There were some tense moments at Jupiter Community High School on Thursday after the school district said there was an isolated medical incident involving a student. WPTV was alongside Julie Shapiro of Jupiter, a parent of a junior at the school, as she received communication about the lockdown at her son's school Thursday morning.
Two men in custody after shooting over infidelity, meth possession
One man was arrested after an altercation over infidelity escalated into gunfire and the victim was later found in possession of methamphetamine in a residential neighborhood in Vero Beach, the Indian River Sheriff's Office said Friday. Mark Perruzzi, 64, had learned his significant other had invited Jason Nesbitt, 46, over...
Spirit Airlines to begin direct flights from PBI to Atlantic City
Spirit Airlines announced Thursday they will begin offering a direct flight from Palm Beach International Airport to Atlantic City starting this month. The nonstop flights from Palm Beach County to the resort city will begin Dec. 15. The South Florida-based airline is celebrating its return to PBI with discounted fares...
Place of Hope creates 400 holiday cards for foster kids
On Friday, over 35 volunteers consisting of Oasis Church International, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Truist Bank, community leaders, and local high school students created over 400 holiday cards at Place for Hope in West Palm Beach for foster kids. It was poetic since Dec. 9 is known as...
