‘An Absolute Sociopath’: Judge Unleashes on Ordained Minister and Foster Father Convicted of Murdering 4-Year-Old Boy

The mother of a missing 14-year-old girl from New York says police aren’t doing enough to find her daughter as the search for the teen enters its third week. Samantha Humphrey, of Schenectady, was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, near the city’s Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood, according to Schenectady Police.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO