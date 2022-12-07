ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

‘An Absolute Sociopath’: Judge Unleashes on Ordained Minister and Foster Father Convicted of Murdering 4-Year-Old Boy

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 45

Dapp62
3d ago

I'm going to be totally honest every time I hear someone using the name religion and then they do things like this I can hardly ever believe in it.

Reply(8)
15
save the kids
2d ago

What penalty 25 years to life with visits, phone calls etc. What penalty is that. He took that poor innocent babies life. Penalty would be locking him in a cell only letting him out for showers. No phone calls no visits. Our Judicial System and Prison System is to light on murders.

Reply
11
Polly Lathrop
3d ago

ordained minister? Lol Who ordained him? What a joke. He will get what he deserves in the big house.

Reply(1)
16
Related
WNYT

Judge blasts killer convicted in death of Albany teenager

An Albany County judge had strong words for a convicted killer Friday, as he sent him away for 20 years to life in prison. Jahmere Manning was sentenced for shooting and killing an Albany teenager on May 3, 2021. He pled guilty in October to Forney’s murder. Forney, 18,...
ALBANY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Nursing home arrest

Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
HUDSON, NY
Daily Voice

Student Stabbed During Fight At Schenectady High School

A high school student from the region is recovering after being stabbed by another student during an altercation on campus. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, at Schenectady High School, a district spokesperson told Daily Voice. During an altercation between two students inside a campus bathroom, a male student...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Queensbury woman accused of selling meth to police informant

A Queensbury woman accused of bail-jumping multiple times is facing charges. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sara Seymour Thursday for selling methamphetamine to an undercover police officer on two separate occasions. Seymour had warrants out for arrest in both Queensbury and Lake George town courts for failing to...
QUEENSBURY, NY
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
98K+
Followers
12K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy