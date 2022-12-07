Read full article on original website
Smarter N U
3d ago
Force the homeowners off the land, pick up the property cheap, wait a couple years and then sell it to developers for huge profit. The corruption in this town is unbelievable. Ukraine could take lessons from Reno.
3
verticalmag.com
Iris Automation granted third BVLOS waiver on behalf of the City of Reno
Estimated reading time 6 minutes, 10 seconds. Iris Automation has been granted its third waiver for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) autonomous operations on behalf of the City of Reno Fire Department, a participant in the FAA’s BEYOND program. In conjunction with previous waivers issued to Iris Automation,...
nevadabusiness.com
The Ferraro Group, Public Relations & Public Affairs, Announces Hire of Public Relations Specialist
Reno, Nev. (December 8, 2022) – The Ferraro Group, a public relations and public affairs firm with offices in Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City, Phoenix, Ariz., and Washington, D.C., announced today that Gracie Gordon has joined the firm as a public relations specialist in the Reno office. Her role...
2news.com
Trex Adds New Public Recycling Hub at Fernley Manufacturing Campus
Fernley area residents: Looking for a place to easily recycle plastic packaging and film? Trex Company has added a new public recycling hub at its Fernley, Nevada manufacturing campus. Located at 1800 E. Newlands Road, the convenient, drive-thru drop-off point features a series of receptacles specifically designed for the collection...
KOLO TV Reno
New residential and transitional living facility coming to Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the outside, it still looks like what used to be the Argent Preparatory Academy but on the inside, changes are happening. The 30,000 sq. ft. building is undergoing construction to become an extension of the Community Counseling Center (CCC). “Many times people have to wait...
2news.com
Seasonal motorized vehicle closure at Sand Hills Critical Wildlife Habitat Area
The Bureau of Land Management, Sierra Front Field Office seasonal motorized vehicle closure of the Sand Hills Critical Wildlife Area went into effect on Dec. 1, 2022, and will end on April 30, 2023. This habitat area is located 20 miles north of Reno, NV and is located east of...
The Lake Tahoe app you can use for free rides instead of Uber
Learn how to book a ride via Lake Link.
Storm packing high winds, heavy snow blows into the Sierra
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A winter storm packing high winds and potentially several feet of snow blew into the Sierra Nevada on Saturday, triggering thousands of power outages in California, closing a mountain highway at Lake Tahoe and prompting an avalanche warning in the backcountry. The storm...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow is in the process of blanketing the Sierra and has led to a closure of a highway with no estimated time it will reopen and chain restrictions at Lake Tahoe. The combination of strong winds and heavy snow have made travel impossible...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Thursday. The crash happened in the 1400 block of North Carson Street at around 5:50 p.m. According to the Carson City firefighters, the unknown driver of the vehicle reportedly hit a fence. The car...
I-80 shut down from Colfax to Stateline
(KTXL) — Due to multiple spinouts and whiteout conditions along Interstate 80 in the Sierra it is being shut down and vehicles will be turned around, according to Caltrans District 3. Motorists heading eastbound will be turned around at Colfax and westbound drivers will be turned around at Stateline. There is currently no estimated reopening […]
lasvegastribune.net
Jill Tolles named Guinn Center Executive Director( Congrats 🎉)
RENO, Nev. – The Guinn Center, a nonpartisan research and policy center, announced that it has named Jill Tolles as the Executive Director. Tolles’ term will begin on Jan. 1, 2023. “Given Jill’s extensive background and her impeccable understanding of the importance of policy, I am excited that...
firefighternation.com
Gang-Related Drug Charges Behind Sparks (NV) Fire Chief’s Abrupt Departure
Former Sparks Fire Chief Mark Lawson is facing four felony drug charges that were filed Friday. Lawson had only been appointed fire chief days before he abruptly left the post at the city’s request earlier this week, due to unspecific criminal charges that were to be filed. Friday the...
mynews4.com
Armed man shot by police in downtown Reno also wanted out of Virginia
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man who was shot by police in downtown Reno over the weekend was also wanted in Virginia on a missing persons case. The Page County Sheriff's Office in Virginia issued a felony warrant for Marcus Lee Lewis on October 11 in connection to the disappearance of Joshua Bradford. The warrant was for possession of firearms ammunition by a convicted felon.
KOLO TV Reno
Scholarship funds designed to help lift workers out of low-paying hourly jobs
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Western Nevada College is waiting for deserving students to apply for scholarship money. There is a better way if you’re working multiple jobs and are barely able to pay for your bills. Because of the generosity of the William N. Pennington Foundation, Western Nevada...
Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada lawmakers have secured legislation that would nearly triple the size of a Naval air station bombing range near Fallon. The bill is set to be included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an annual appropriations bill that must pass in order to fund the military, and will grant the Navy’s request for nearly […] The post Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range appeared first on Nevada Current.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: What happened to Reno's ice skating rink along the Truckee River?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Whatever happened to Reno's Rink on the River? It was a popular skating spot during the winter months for many years. I checked with Cassie Harris at the city of Reno about this. The permanent Rink on the River was built in 2004. However it was removed in 2014 to make way for construction of the new Virginia Street Bridge as the City Plaza became a staging area for construction at that time.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake Express announces new route to Reno, Nevada
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Express is expanding its service with a new route to Reno, Nevada. The route, via I-80, officially opened on Dec. 1. The route came about after months of working with the Nevada Department of Transportation in determining the needs of the communities along this path.
KOLO TV Reno
49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Reno, Nevada – (With Photos)
It’s Pizza Time! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Reno that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, a chain just won’t do. Then...
FOX Reno
Cyclist killed in crash at Prater Way and 22nd Street in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A cyclist was killed in a crash in Prater Way in Sparks Friday evening, Sparks PD Stephen Goodrum said. Police said at approximately 4 p.m. on Dec. 9, they responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle near the intersection of Prater Way and 22nd St. Upon arrival, officers found a male bicyclist unresponsive. Crews provided medical aid and the bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
