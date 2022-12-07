ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smarter N U
3d ago

Force the homeowners off the land, pick up the property cheap, wait a couple years and then sell it to developers for huge profit. The corruption in this town is unbelievable. Ukraine could take lessons from Reno.

verticalmag.com

Iris Automation granted third BVLOS waiver on behalf of the City of Reno

Estimated reading time 6 minutes, 10 seconds. Iris Automation has been granted its third waiver for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) autonomous operations on behalf of the City of Reno Fire Department, a participant in the FAA’s BEYOND program. In conjunction with previous waivers issued to Iris Automation,...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Trex Adds New Public Recycling Hub at Fernley Manufacturing Campus

Fernley area residents: Looking for a place to easily recycle plastic packaging and film? Trex Company has added a new public recycling hub at its Fernley, Nevada manufacturing campus. Located at 1800 E. Newlands Road, the convenient, drive-thru drop-off point features a series of receptacles specifically designed for the collection...
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New residential and transitional living facility coming to Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the outside, it still looks like what used to be the Argent Preparatory Academy but on the inside, changes are happening. The 30,000 sq. ft. building is undergoing construction to become an extension of the Community Counseling Center (CCC). “Many times people have to wait...
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow is in the process of blanketing the Sierra and has led to a closure of a highway with no estimated time it will reopen and chain restrictions at Lake Tahoe. The combination of strong winds and heavy snow have made travel impossible...
TRUCKEE, CA
KRON4 News

I-80 shut down from Colfax to Stateline

(KTXL) — Due to multiple spinouts and whiteout conditions along Interstate 80 in the Sierra it is being shut down and vehicles will be turned around, according to Caltrans District 3. Motorists heading eastbound will be turned around at Colfax and westbound drivers will be turned around at Stateline. There is currently no estimated reopening […]
COLFAX, CA
lasvegastribune.net

Jill Tolles named Guinn Center Executive Director( Congrats 🎉)

RENO, Nev. – The Guinn Center, a nonpartisan research and policy center, announced that it has named Jill Tolles as the Executive Director. Tolles’ term will begin on Jan. 1, 2023. “Given Jill’s extensive background and her impeccable understanding of the importance of policy, I am excited that...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Armed man shot by police in downtown Reno also wanted out of Virginia

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man who was shot by police in downtown Reno over the weekend was also wanted in Virginia on a missing persons case. The Page County Sheriff's Office in Virginia issued a felony warrant for Marcus Lee Lewis on October 11 in connection to the disappearance of Joshua Bradford. The warrant was for possession of firearms ammunition by a convicted felon.
RENO, NV
Nevada Current

Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada lawmakers have secured legislation that would nearly triple the size of a Naval air station bombing range near Fallon. The bill is set to be included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an annual appropriations bill that must pass in order to fund the military, and will grant the Navy’s request for nearly […] The post Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: What happened to Reno's ice skating rink along the Truckee River?

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Whatever happened to Reno's Rink on the River? It was a popular skating spot during the winter months for many years. I checked with Cassie Harris at the city of Reno about this. The permanent Rink on the River was built in 2004. However it was removed in 2014 to make way for construction of the new Virginia Street Bridge as the City Plaza became a staging area for construction at that time.
RENO, NV
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake Express announces new route to Reno, Nevada

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Express is expanding its service with a new route to Reno, Nevada. The route, via I-80, officially opened on Dec. 1. The route came about after months of working with the Nevada Department of Transportation in determining the needs of the communities along this path.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
CARSON CITY, NV
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Spots in Reno, Nevada – (With Photos)

It’s Pizza Time! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Reno that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, a chain just won’t do. Then...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Cyclist killed in crash at Prater Way and 22nd Street in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A cyclist was killed in a crash in Prater Way in Sparks Friday evening, Sparks PD Stephen Goodrum said. Police said at approximately 4 p.m. on Dec. 9, they responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle near the intersection of Prater Way and 22nd St. Upon arrival, officers found a male bicyclist unresponsive. Crews provided medical aid and the bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
SPARKS, NV

